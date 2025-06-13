GTA Online’s Next Big Score: How Money Fronts Changes Everything for Your Criminal Empire!

Get ready to seriously expand your illicit portfolio in Los Santos. The next major update for GTA Online, called “Money Fronts,” is landing on June 17. And here’s the best part—it’s free for everyone who already owns Grand Theft Auto V or the standalone GTA Online. This isn’t just another content drop; it’s a sweeping revamp that turns your criminal hustle into something a lot more intricate. We’re talking full-blown money laundering operations, all cleverly disguised behind a trio of “legit” businesses.

Key Takeaways:

GTA Online: Money Fronts launches June 17.

Free for all GTAV and GTA Online standalone owners.

Introduces three new businesses: Hands-On Car Wash, Smoke on The Water Dispensary, Higgins Helitours.

Each business acts as a front for laundering dirty money.

Gameplay combines managing legal operations with coordinating underground criminal activity.

The real hook here is how this update reshapes your approach to crime in GTA Online. Instead of just pulling off heists or running illicit deals, you’re now stepping into the world of financial subterfuge. Players will be able to buy and run three new enterprises—each one designed to look clean on the outside while quietly washing your ill-gotten gains behind the scenes. It’s not just about stacking cash anymore; it’s about laundering it smartly, weaving it into a larger, more believable financial web.

The Hands-On Car Wash: A Clean Front for Dirty Business

On paper, the Hands-On Car Wash is harmless. A community service, even. Wash a few cars, make some cash, right? But beneath all that soap and suds is a quiet laundering machine. As a player, you’ll probably handle inventory, keep the place running, and interact with customers. But the real action is behind the scenes—tweaking records, doctoring receipts, and maybe even modifying vehicles for more clandestine reasons. It’s a steady source of small bills, which makes it a perfect mask for bigger, dirtier transactions.

Smoke on The Water Dispensary: Cultivating Cover

Next up is the Smoke on The Water Dispensary. This one adds a different flavor—quite literally. Here, you’re dealing with cultivation and retail, operating within a framework that seems entirely legal. But there’s always more going on. You’ll likely manage a supply chain, juggle customer satisfaction, and make sure your shelves stay stocked. Meanwhile, the profits—on paper, all above board—are slowly being folded into your criminal coffers. Expect to fend off rival gangs or nosy law enforcement while keeping your operation discreet. The dual nature of this business brings a sharper edge to the strategy.

Higgins Helitours: High-Altitude Deception

Rounding out the trio is Higgins Helitours, which might be the most creative front of the bunch. On the surface, you’re offering scenic tours of Los Santos. But think a little bigger. That airspace gives you a chance to smuggle contraband, scout future heists from above, or relocate crew and cargo without drawing too much heat. You’ll probably deal with flight logistics, helicopter upkeep, and maybe even combat if rival air traffic gets aggressive. The vertical freedom this business provides opens up new tactical angles—and new risks.

Orchestrating a City-Wide Laundering Scheme

The real genius of “Money Fronts” lies in how these businesses connect. They’re not standalone ventures; they form a larger laundering network, working together to shuffle dirty money around until it looks squeaky clean. It’s likely we’ll see new mission chains and activities that challenge you to move funds through this system with precision. The update seems designed to make you think more broadly—about risk, timing, and the illusion of legitimacy. It’s less about brute force and more about finesse.

You’ll need to maintain appearances, too. That clean image isn’t just for show. It keeps the heat off, gives you plausible deniability, and makes it easier to funnel larger sums without catching attention. But lean too far into the criminal side, and you risk blowing your cover. That push-pull between what’s visible and what’s hidden is where much of the new tension—and fun—will likely come from.

“Money Fronts” isn’t just for long-time players. It’s also a great entry point for newcomers looking to build their empire from scratch. Since the update is completely free, there’s no barrier to jumping in and trying these new mechanics. And for returning players? There’s plenty here to sink your teeth into. New revenue streams, mission types, strategic depth—it all contributes to a more immersive and dynamic criminal sandbox.

Ultimately, this update leans into what makes GTA Online so addictive: the freedom to shape your criminal identity your way. With “Money Fronts,” Rockstar’s giving players the tools to become more than just a thug or a getaway driver. You’re becoming a financial mastermind, the kind who can turn a cash-only car wash into a linchpin in a sprawling empire. It’s a clever twist that adds both realism and richness to the gameplay, and honestly? It might just be the smartest criminal move Los Santos has ever seen.