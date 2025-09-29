Hackers Exploit Notepad Bug to Gain Control of Windows PCs

A newly uncovered security flaw in the Windows Notepad text editor is being weaponized by hackers to seize full control of Microsoft computers. What makes this particular vulnerability alarming is that it only requires a victim to open what looks like a harmless text file. Behind the scenes, attackers are able to exploit a technique called DLL hijacking, which essentially tricks Notepad into loading dangerous code.

Key Takeaways

A security bug in the default Windows Notepad app is being exploited by attackers.

The flaw allows hackers to run unauthorized code and potentially take over a system.

The method behind the attack is known as Dynamic Link Library (DLL) hijacking.

Victims are targeted by opening specially crafted files stored in compromised folders.

How the Notepad Attack Works

The problem lies in the way Notepad, the long-standing default text editor in Windows, looks for its supporting components. These components are DLLs, or Dynamic Link Library files, which contain bits of code that multiple programs share to perform common tasks.

Under certain circumstances, researchers found, Notepad doesn’t pull the required DLL from the safe system directory right away. Instead, it sometimes searches first in the same folder where the opened text file resides. Hackers realized they could abuse this. By creating a fake DLL with the same name as a legitimate one and placing it alongside a text file, they can hijack Notepad’s loading process.

When a user clicks on that text file, Notepad dutifully launches. But instead of using the real system DLL, it loads the malicious one sitting in the folder. From there, the attacker’s code is executed. This gives them a dangerous foothold: the ability to install malware, harvest data, or even assume full administrative control of the machine. The trick works particularly well because it hides behind Notepad, a trusted Windows application, making it harder for security software to immediately flag the behavior.

Protecting Your Computer

Microsoft has been made aware of the bug and is expected to release a patch. Until then, users should be cautious. It may sound obvious, but avoiding text files from unfamiliar or suspicious sources is critical. That includes files downloaded from unverified websites or received as unexpected email attachments.

Keeping antivirus and anti-malware tools updated can help as security vendors are already adjusting their detection systems to spot this exploit. And of course, the most reliable safeguard is to regularly update Windows itself. Security patches delivered through Windows Update remain the most effective defense against vulnerabilities like this one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is a DLL file?

A. A DLL, or Dynamic Link Library, is a file that contains code and data that can be used by more than one program at the same time. Think of it as a shared toolbox of functions that applications can call upon when they need to perform a certain action.

Q. What is DLL hijacking?

A. DLL hijacking is an attack where a cybercriminal places a malicious DLL file in a location where a legitimate program will find and load it instead of the real one. This tricks the program into running the attacker’s code.

Q. Is my version of Windows affected?

A. This vulnerability can potentially affect multiple versions of Windows that include the Notepad application. The best way to stay protected is to always install the latest security updates from Microsoft.

Q. How can I check for Windows updates?

A. You can check for updates by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC and clicking “Check for updates.”

Q. Will my antivirus software stop this attack?

A. Modern antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions may detect suspicious activity related to DLL hijacking. However, since the attack uses a trusted application (Notepad), it might not be caught by all security programs. Keeping your security software updated provides the best chance of detection.