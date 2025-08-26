News

Haier Announces Ganesh Chaturthi Offers with INR 1 Down Payment and Cashback

Haier India rolls out festive offers for Ganesh Chaturthi. Customers can buy appliances with a ₹1 upfront payment, get up to 25% cashback, and use flexible EMIs.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Haier India, a leading brand in home appliances and consumer electronics, has announced special festive offers for Ganesh Chaturthi. The company is introducing several financing schemes this season to make its products more accessible for customers. The main highlight is the “Pay Re.1, Take Haier Home” offer, which allows buyers to purchase any Haier product with an upfront payment of just one rupee.

Key Takeaways

  • Minimal Upfront Cost: Customers can buy any Haier appliance by paying only ₹1 at the time of purchase.
  • Substantial Cashback: Instant cashback of up to 25% is available on select product categories.
  • Affordable EMIs: Easy monthly installment (EMI) plans begin from as low as ₹994.
  • Flexible Repayment: EMI tenures extend up to 18 months, giving customers more payment flexibility.
  • Added Assurance: Select appliances come with extended warranty benefits.

Haier’s festive strategy aligns with Ganesh Chaturthi, a time when many households look to make meaningful purchases. The “Pay Re.1, Take Haier Home” plan is designed to make it easier for consumers by lowering the initial cost. Under this scheme, a buyer pays just one rupee to take the product home, while the balance is split into manageable EMIs.

Alongside the minimal down payment, the brand is also offering instant cashback of up to 25% across its wide product lineup. The offer covers refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, LED TVs, robot vacuum cleaners, and microwave ovens. With such a broad range included, Haier is aiming to appeal to a wide customer base looking to upgrade their home appliances during the festive period.

To further enhance affordability, EMI plans have been structured to start at ₹994, with repayment flexibility of up to 18 months. The extended warranty on select models adds another layer of value, giving buyers greater confidence in their purchases.

These Ganesh Chaturthi offers will be available across all Haier retail outlets in India. As with any promotional campaign, terms and conditions will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Haier “Pay Re.1” offer?

A: The “Pay Re.1, Take Haier Home” offer allows you to buy any Haier product by paying just ₹1 upfront. The rest of the cost is converted into easy monthly installments.

Q2: Which products are covered under the Ganesh Chaturthi offers?

A: The offers are available on a wide range of Haier products, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, LED TVs, microwave ovens, and robot vacuum cleaners.

Q3: What is the maximum cashback I can get

? A: You can get up to 25% instant cashback on your purchase across various categories.

Q4: What are the EMI options available?

A: Haier is offering EMI plans that start as low as ₹994 per month, with a repayment tenure of up to 18 months.

Q5: Where can I find these offers?

A: These festive offers are available at any Haier retail outlet.

Q6: Is an extended warranty available on all products?

A: An extended warranty is available on select appliances. You should check with the retailer for specific product details.

ByMahak Aggarwal
