Haier India Asks Artists to Paint ACs and Fridges in ‘Xpression’ Contest

Haier Appliances India announced a new creative initiative called ‘Xpression’ on November 14, 2025. It is the first time the company has opened its product surfaces to graffiti artists, illustrators, and other creative minds across the country. The idea is quite simple yet interesting. Haier wants to transform everyday appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators into striking canvases that carry original graffiti styled artwork. In a way, it brings a slice of street art culture into the home, blending technology with expressive design.

Key Takeaways

What is ‘Xpression’: A national contest by Haier India inviting artists to create graffiti inspired digital designs for ACs and refrigerators.

Who Can Participate: Graffiti artists, illustrators, and creative individuals residing anywhere in India.

Registration Dates: The registration window runs from November 14, 2025, to December 05, 2025.

Contest Theme: Participants must submit digital artwork based on the theme ‘Freshness, Expression and Possibility’.

The Prize: Winners receive a cash prize, and their artwork will appear on a Limited Edition Series of Haier products.

Contest Details and Process

Artists who wish to participate can register starting immediately, and the process will remain open until December 05, 2025. Signing up is done by scanning a QR code shared across Haier’s official social media platforms. The company has also taken the opportunity to promote the contest at the 3rd World Graffiti Jam in Mizoram. This event already draws a large community of street artists, so it feels like a natural place for Haier to connect with creators who might enjoy this kind of challenge.

Once registered, participants need to submit their digital artwork. The theme, ‘Freshness, Expression and Possibility’, leaves room for interpretation, which I think may encourage artists to experiment with ideas in a way that feels true to their style. After the submission phase, a panel will review the entries. Those selected as the best will be invited to Haier’s Greater Noida headquarters. There, the chosen artists will actually paint their designs onto Haier appliances, turning the earlier digital version into a physical artwork on ACs and refrigerators.

From Street Art to Home Appliances

The winning pieces will be reproduced for Haier’s Limited Edition Series and sold to customers across India. This gives the artists a rare chance to see their work adapted into real household products, which is something many creators might find exciting. Along with this visibility, winners will also receive a cash prize.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, shared his thoughts about the initiative. He noted that the company believes in ideas that have the power to change everyday experiences. With the Xpression project, regular appliances can become items of style and personal meaning, bringing elements of graffiti art inside the home. He added that this step into what he called ‘fashion tech’ reflects Haier’s ambition to mix art, technology, and lifestyle while giving artists a meaningful platform.

Haier continues to hold a strong place in the home appliance market. According to data from Euromonitor International, the brand has been ranked as the No. 1 global brand in major appliances for 16 consecutive years. Its refrigerators have led the market for 17 years, and its washing machines for 16 years. These long running rankings highlight the company’s presence in the industry, which perhaps makes this creative contest even more notable.

The Xpression project fits well with Haier’s philosophy of ‘More Creation, More Possibilities’. It gives Indian artists a stage to showcase their creativity while allowing everyday consumers to bring art into their homes in a way that feels personal and expressive.

