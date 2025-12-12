Haier India Launches Gravity AI Series ACs With Self-Cleaning Outdoor Units

Haier Appliances India has introduced its new Gravity AI Series Air Conditioners at the recent ‘AI for Air’ event in Greater Noida. As I read through the announcement, it struck me how much the company is leaning into automation this year. This range uses the AI-AtmoX system to manage energy consumption, improve comfort, and handle routine service tasks with minimal user effort. The broader idea, at least from how I interpret it, seems to be about making cooling simpler for Indian homes by reducing the need for manual adjustments or frequent maintenance.

Key Takeaways

Self-Cleaning Outdoor Unit: The outdoor unit now cleans itself automatically by reversing the fan direction for 15 seconds after shutdown.

Smart Geofencing: The AC detects when you are 100 meters away and begins cooling on its own so you walk into a ready, comfortable room.

Manufacturing Growth: Haier plans to scale its annual AC production from 1.5 million to 4 million units by 2027.

Market Targets: The company currently holds around an 8 percent market share and hopes to reach 17 percent by 2030.

Pricing: The Gravity AI Series starts at INR 49,990 across four models.

AI-AtmoX Technology Explained

The Gravity AI Series operates on the AI-AtmoX platform, which manages power efficiency, comfort adjustments, and service automation. I found the power management section particularly interesting because it attempts to give users more awareness of their electricity consumption instead of hiding it behind generic eco labels.

The AI-AtmoX Power Manager provides graphical data on usage and displays real-time consumption costs. Then there is AI Eco, which adjusts cooling intensity based on the temperature gap between the set point and current room temperature. When the gap is above 3°C, the system uses L1 Eco mode. Gaps between 1 and 3°C shift it to L2, and when the difference is under 1°C, it moves to L3. This stepped approach seems designed to maintain steady cooling without sudden power spikes.

AI Climate Control 2.0 adds another layer by learning your preferences. It studies the room temperature, outdoor weather, and past behavior to build what the company describes as a comfort profile. AI Target Cooling can even direct airflow toward areas that need cooling most, using installation data to adjust focus. I suppose this could feel subtle in real use, but even small optimizations often matter in warm climates.

New Self-Cleaning Capabilities

Haier has introduced AI ODU Cyclone Clean for the outdoor unit. Here, the fan temporarily reverses for 15 seconds once the AC shuts off. That reverse airflow helps push out the dust sitting on the condenser coils. Over time, this could preserve heat exchange efficiency without users needing to think about it.

The indoor unit, meanwhile, includes AI Frost Self-Clean. It runs a frost-based cleaning cycle roughly every 240 hours of operation. Instead of a surface-level rinse, this draws out deeper dust buildup and aims to keep airflow fresh. It is one of those features that perhaps you do not notice until you experience a unit that lacks it.

Instant Cooling and Geofencing

The geofencing part of the series is called AI Pre-Cooling. When your phone comes within a 100-meter radius of your home, the AC starts automatically. It is meant to replace manual timers and schedules, and in practice it could feel surprisingly convenient on hot days.

When immediate cooling is needed, the Supersonic Cooling feature pushes a strong burst of cool air in about 10 seconds. It is clearly aimed at handling peak summer moments when the room feels overwhelming.

Manufacturing and Market Goals

Haier is expanding its production capabilities in India as well. The company recently inaugurated a new Injection Molding facility and continues to work on Phase 2 of its AC plant in Greater Noida. By strengthening local manufacturing and producing more components in-house, Haier hopes to ramp up efficiency and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Once the new factory is fully operational, it will add 2.5 million units of annual capacity. Combined with its existing setup, Haier expects to reach 4 million units per year by 2027. With its current 8 percent share of the Indian AC market, the company has outlined a target of 17 percent by 2030, which is ambitious but not unrealistic given the rising demand.

Price and Models

The Gravity AI Series begins at INR 49,990 and can be purchased both online and through major retail outlets across India.

Available models and colors include:

Morning Mist: HSU19G-MZAIM5BN-INV

Moon Stone Grey: HSU19G-MZAIS5BN-INV

Midnight Dream: HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV

White: HSU19G-MZAIW5BN-INV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the starting price of the Haier Gravity AI Series ACs?

A1: The starting price for the Haier Gravity AI Series is INR 49,990.

Q2: How does the outdoor unit clean itself?

A2: The AI ODU Cyclone Clean feature reverses the outdoor fan direction for 15 seconds after the AC shuts down to blow away dust from the coils.

Q3: What is the benefit of the geofencing feature in these ACs?

A3: The AI Pre-Cooling feature detects when you are within 100 meters of your home and turns the AC on automatically so the room is cool when you arrive.

Q4: Does the Haier Gravity AI Series support voice control?

A4: The report focuses on AI automation like geofencing and self-cleaning. Please check specific model specs for voice assistant compatibility.

Q5: Where are these air conditioners manufactured?

A5: These ACs are manufactured at Haier’s expanded facility in Greater Noida, Indi