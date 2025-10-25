Halo Campaign Evolved Launches on PS5 in 2026, Ending Console Exclusivity

Microsoft’s iconic Halo franchise is officially crossing one of gaming’s biggest boundaries. In 2026, Halo Campaign Evolved will launch on PlayStation 5, marking the first time the series has appeared on a non-Xbox console. The announcement came from Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, during the recent Halo World Championship event.

Key Takeaways

Halo Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the original Halo Combat Evolved campaign.

Launching in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it marks the franchise’s first PlayStation debut.

The game is being developed using Unreal Engine 5 with modernized visuals and features.

New additions include three prequel missions, four-player online co-op with cross-play, and gameplay elements such as sprinting and vehicle hijacking.

The multiplayer component from the original release will not be included.

The new title is a complete remake of the original 2001 classic, Halo Combat Evolved, rebuilt entirely for modern hardware. It focuses solely on the single-player story and will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, also arriving day-one on Xbox Game Pass. This move clearly signals Microsoft’s continued shift toward expanding its gaming ecosystem beyond exclusivity, aiming to reach a wider audience and generate more cross-platform engagement.

A Modern Master Chief Experience

At its heart, Halo Campaign Evolved retells the story that started it all. Players once again step into the armor of Master Chief, the super-soldier of the United Nations Space Command, alongside his AI companion Cortana. The duo faces the alien Covenant while uncovering the secrets of the mysterious ringworld known as Halo.

This remake isn’t just a visual overhaul. It’s being rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, with Halo Studios emphasizing their intent to preserve the spirit of the original while modernizing it for today’s players. Expect striking new visuals, freshly recorded cinematics, and reimagined sound design. Notably, the original voice cast has returned to reprise their roles, ensuring the nostalgia remains intact while everything else feels renewed.

Gameplay has also been carefully refined. Controls are smoother, combat feels more fluid, and players now have the option to sprint or keep the slower, classic pacing if they prefer. Vehicle hijacking, which wasn’t possible in the 2001 release, has been added, along with the ability to commandeer Covenant vehicles like the Wraith tank. The weapon lineup is broader too, bringing in nine extra weapons from across the Halo series, including fan favorites like the Battle Rifle and the Energy Sword.

Expanded Story and Co-op Play

Perhaps the most intriguing addition is the inclusion of three new prequel missions featuring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson. These missions dive into events leading up to the main campaign, offering new story moments, fresh environments, and expanded lore for longtime fans who’ve followed the Halo timeline closely.

The remake’s co-op features are also receiving special attention. Players can experience the campaign with a friend in two-player split-screen co-op or join up to three others online. The online mode supports full cross-play and cross-progression across Xbox, PC, and PS5, which means friends on any platform can team up without barriers.

This cross-platform release underlines Microsoft’s broader, evolving approach to its franchises. Following moves like bringing Gears of War Reloaded to PS5, Halo’s expansion to new platforms represents a significant step in redefining what “exclusive” means in modern gaming.

For millions of PlayStation players, 2026 will mark the first time they get to experience the legendary origins of Master Chief firsthand. And for long-time Halo fans, this new version of the campaign might feel like the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern reinvention, a fresh chance to return to where it all began, this time without any console walls in the way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Does Halo: Campaign Evolved include multiplayer?

A: No, the title confirms it is a remake of only the single-player campaign from Halo: Combat Evolved. Competitive multiplayer is not part of this release.

Q: Will the game release on Xbox and PS5 at the same time?

A: Yes, Halo Studios confirmed the game will launch “day and date” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2026.

Q: Is Halo: Campaign Evolved the same as Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary?

A: No, Campaign Evolved is a full, ground-up remake using Unreal Engine 5, featuring new story content and modernized gameplay. Anniversary (2011) was a remaster with a toggle for updated graphics layered over the original code.

Q: Are future Halo games coming to PlayStation?

A: Halo Studios has indicated that this is the beginning of the franchise’s multiplatform future, stating that “Halo is on PlayStation going forward,” which suggests other existing or future Halo titles may also arrive on PS5.