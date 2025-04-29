Has the Iconic Range Rover Evoque Just Got Even More Desirable in India?

The Range Rover Evoque has always held a special place in the hearts of luxury SUV enthusiasts in India. Its unmistakable silhouette, blending coupé-like grace with SUV presence, turned heads from the moment it arrived. It became more than just a vehicle; for many, it was a statement. Now, Land Rover has introduced an updated version to the Indian market, specifically in the top-tier Autobiography trim, bringing a host of enhancements that promise to elevate that desirability even further.

Imagine driving through the bustling streets of a city like Mumbai or navigating the scenic routes near the Himalayas – the Evoque feels at home in both worlds. This new iteration isn’t a ground-up redesign, but a thoughtful evolution. It takes the core strengths that made the Evoque a success – its design, its luxurious cabin, its go-anywhere capability – and refines them with new technology and premium touches.

The most striking visual change greets you upfront: the headlights. The 2025 Evoque Autobiography features sleek Pixel LED units with Land Rover’s signature daytime running light design. They look sharp, modern, and add a layer of sophistication to the face. Walk around, and you might notice the subtle, burnished copper lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, a small detail that speaks volumes about the trim level’s exclusivity. The 19-inch alloy wheels, also featuring Burnished Copper accents, complete the exterior updates, giving the vehicle a grounded yet elegant stance. These aren’t dramatic shifts, but careful refinements that enhance the Evoque’s already distinctive personality.

Step inside, and the focus on luxury and technology becomes immediately apparent. The cabin is where the Autobiography trim truly shines. For the first time in an Evoque in India, you get a sliding panoramic sunroof. This simple addition changes the cabin’s feel dramatically, flooding it with natural light and offering a sense of openness that was previously missing. It’s the kind of feature that makes a significant difference on a sunny day drive or a clear night.

The seats are now wrapped in a luxurious full extended leather upholstery, a noticeable upgrade that feels plush and inviting. Complementing this is a Suedecloth headlining, adding to the cabin’s opulent atmosphere. The front seats are 14-way electrically adjustable and, wonderfully, come with both heating and cooling functions – a true blessing in India’s varied climate. Rear passengers aren’t left out entirely, with heated seats available. The electrically adjustable steering column makes finding your perfect driving position effortless.

At the heart of the dashboard is a new, larger 11.4-inch touchscreen display powered by Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system. This is a significant upgrade over the previous model. The interface is intuitive, and the larger screen integrates key controls for features like climate control, reducing the number of physical buttons and contributing to the clean, modern look of the dashboard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, keeping you connected seamlessly. A wireless charging pad means you can keep your devices topped up without fumbling with cables.

For the driver, the ClearSight interior rearview mirror is a genuinely useful piece of technology, especially in a vehicle with a sloping roofline like the Evoque. It uses a camera feed from the rear of the vehicle to give you an unobstructed view, regardless of what or who is in the back seat. Safety features are comprehensive, including a 3D surround camera, front and rear parking aids, and a Driver Condition Monitor. These systems provide peace of mind, whether you’re parking in a tight spot or embarking on a long journey.

Under the bonnet, the new Evoque Autobiography offers a choice of two familiar mild-hybrid Ingenium engines. There’s the P250, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering a healthy 247 horsepower and 365 Nm of torque. For those who prefer diesel, the D200 is a 2.0-litre unit producing 201 horsepower and a robust 430 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed (or 9-speed, sources vary slightly but primarily indicate 9-speed for the previous model, while recent articles on the new launch mention 8 or 9 speed, double-checking official specs is key – official JLR India website confirms 9-speed Automatic) automatic gearbox and Land Rover’s capable all-wheel-drive system. The mild-hybrid technology assists in improving efficiency and provides a smoother start-stop system.

Driving the Evoque has always been a pleasure. It strikes a good balance between comfortable cruising and confident handling. While it’s not a sports car, it feels agile and composed for its class. The all-wheel-drive system, coupled with Terrain Response 2, means it can tackle more than just tarmac. For Indian conditions, where roads can be unpredictable, this capability is a valuable asset. The D200 diesel, with its higher torque figure, feels effortless for city driving and highway cruising, while the P250 petrol offers a more spirited performance.

The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is positioned at the upper end of the compact luxury SUV segment in India. It faces competition from established players like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3, as well as the Volvo XC60. Its pricing reflects its premium positioning and the high level of equipment offered in the Autobiography trim. At an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.50 lakh for both petrol and diesel variants, it sits slightly above some rivals but justifies its cost with the exclusivity and features associated with the Autobiography badge.

What makes this new Evoque launch significant is Land Rover’s decision to bring in the Autobiography trim. This isn’t just a minor update; it’s a statement that they are serious about offering the highest level of luxury and features in their compact SUV in India. It caters to a discerning buyer who wants the iconic Evoque design but demands the ultimate in comfort, technology, and premium finishes.

The order books are open now, and deliveries are expected to begin soon. For those who have always admired the Evoque’s style, the addition of features like the sliding panoramic roof, enhanced leather interior, and advanced infotainment system in the Autobiography trim might just be the push they needed. It’s about experiencing luxury and capability without compromise, in a package that remains undeniably stylish. Could this updated Evoque re-ignite the passion for this design icon on Indian roads? Signs point to yes.