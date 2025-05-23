Has U&i Just Launched the Ultimate Tech Gear for Your On-the-Go Life?

U&i, a name that’s become fairly recognizable in India for its lifestyle tech accessories, has just rolled out its latest collection of gadgets. This new range seems designed with a clear goal: to meet the needs of people who are constantly on the move. And it does so with a nice blend of practical utility and a splash of modern style. Whether you’re grinding through work, squeezing in a workout, or just relaxing, these devices aim to deliver steady performance with minimal fuss.

So, what’s in the lineup? The new releases include the UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker, the UiSW 8172 Arena Series Smartwatch, the UiPB 3429 Classy Series Powerbank, the TWS 7353 Classy Series TWS earbuds, and the UiNB 3987 Reactor Series Neckband. Most of these come with familiar perks like voice assistant support, decent resistance to sweat and water, and extended battery life. Some even come backed with a one-year warranty, which is always a comforting touch.

According to Mr. Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i, “At U&i, our goal has always been to make smart technology accessories available, attractive, and high quality,” he said. “This new collection reflects that commitment—products made for people who are always active. Whether working, exercising, or relaxing, these items are built to fit into a daily routine, offering both new features and everyday dependability. We continue to establish standards in the lifestyle tech space with products that meet the needs of today’s users.”

A Closer Look at the New U&i Offerings:

UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker: Sound for Any Gathering

If you’re into big sound and fun lighting, the UiBS 5085 might just be your next go-to party gadget. With a 50W output, it’s more than capable of filling a room or backyard with deep, punchy bass. It offers about six hours of playback time, which should easily get you through most events. Add to that some vibrant RGB lighting, and you’ve got yourself a mini celebration in a box. The speaker supports AUX, USB, and TF cards and charges via a Type-C port. Plus, it comes with a remote and wired mic—karaoke night, anyone?

UiPB 3429 Classy Series Powerbank: Power on Demand

Now, this one’s pretty handy. The UiPB 3429 packs a hefty 20000mAh battery and a 33W fast output, which means quick top-ups when you’re low on juice. It can charge multiple devices at once, thanks to its quad output setup, and the built-in Type-C and Lightning cables cut down the cable clutter. It’s available in four chic colors and includes a one-year warranty, which adds a layer of reassurance.

UiSW 8172 Arena Series Smartwatch: Stay Connected, Stay Active

For those wanting a smartwatch that’s simple but not basic, the UiSW 8172 is worth a look. It features a 2.5D curved HD display that stays visible even in daylight. With IP67 water resistance, it’s safe for rainy days or sweaty workouts. The rotating crown makes navigation smooth, and it supports several sports modes and heart rate monitoring. You also get call functionality, notifications, and a handy “Find My Phone” feature, which—let’s be honest—can be a lifesaver.

TWS 7353 Classy Series TWS: Audio for Immersion

With up to 40 hours of total playtime, the TWS 7353 earbuds are built for long listening marathons. A low latency of 40ms keeps things in sync for gamers and streamers, and the 12mm drivers offer surprisingly rich sound. Environmental Noise Cancellation helps keep distractions at bay, and with voice assistant support, you get a decent hands-free experience. They’re IPX4 rated and available in three different colors, plus they come with a year-long warranty.

UiNB 3987 Reactor Series Neckband: For All-Day Listening

Designed with comfort in mind, the UiNB 3987 neckband delivers up to 50 hours of playback—yes, 50—and 500 hours on standby. That’s hard to beat if you’re always listening to music or taking calls on the go. Its 10mm drivers do a solid job for audio, while Bluetooth v5.4 ensures a stable connection. Magnetic earbuds help with tangle-free storage, and the Type-C charging means you’re back in action quickly. Three color choices add a bit of personalization, too.

Pricing and Availability

These gadgets are available both online and across mobile accessory stores throughout India:

UiBS 5085 (Partybox Series Wireless Speaker): Rs. 2049/-

UiPB 3429 (Classy Series Powerbank): Rs. 1649/-

UiSW 8172 (Arena Series Smartwatch): Rs. 1349/-

TWS 7353 (Classy Series TWS): Rs. 799/-

UiNB 3987 (Reactor Series Neckband): Rs. 499/-

All in all, U&i’s new lineup seems like a thoughtful mix of everyday tech that doesn’t break the bank. Whether they’ll shake up the market or quietly earn a spot in users’ daily routines remains to be seen—but they’re certainly off to an interesting start.