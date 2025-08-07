News

Headphone Zone partners with KZ to release the EDX Pro IEM in India. Get details on the special edition earphones with a 10mm dynamic driver priced at ₹899.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
Headphone Zone and KZ Launch EDX Pro IEMs for INR 899 in India

Headphone Zone, the Indian audio retailer known for championing high-fidelity gear, has teamed up with Chinese brand KZ (Knowledge Zenith) to bring a special edition of the EDX Pro In-Ear Monitors (IEMs) to the Indian market. This collaboration feels like a pretty direct push toward making quality audio more approachable, and frankly, more affordable, for everyday listeners here. The new Headphone Zone X KZ EDX Pro is now available at a special launch price of ₹899 (marked down from its usual ₹1,299), but only through Headphone Zone’s own website.

That pricing move alone is bound to turn heads, especially among students or those just beginning to explore the world of better-sounding audio gear.

Here’s what’s worth knowing:

  • Product: Headphone Zone X KZ EDX Pro In-Ear Monitors
  • Price: ₹899 (introductory offer)
  • Where to Buy: Exclusively at headphonezone.in
  • Highlight Feature: A 10mm dual magnetic dynamic driver
  • Goal: Deliver a true audiophile-like experience at an unusually low cost

The Headphone Zone and KZ Partnership

When you think about it, this collaboration makes a lot of sense. Headphone Zone, founded by Raghav Somani, has carved out its niche in India’s audio scene by curating genuinely good gear and educating people about sound quality, beyond just marketing buzzwords.

On the other hand, KZ has built a loyal global following for doing almost the impossible: packing impressive specs into wallet-friendly IEMs. If you’ve ever dipped a toe into the audiophile community, there’s a good chance someone has pointed you to a KZ model at some point.

What’s refreshing here is the shared goal: dismantling the idea that “good audio = expensive audio.” Raghav Somani put it quite simply:

“The EDX Pro represents something we’re truly excited about incredible sound quality at an almost ridiculous price point. Good sound for the cost of a large pizza, if that sounds like what you’ve been waiting for, this is it.”

It’s also worth noting that Headphone Zone has chosen to put its own logo on this unit, which is a pretty solid endorsement considering how picky they are with their curation.

Product and Sound Insights

At the core of the EDX Pro is a 10mm dual magnetic dynamic driver. Without diving too deep into audio jargon, think of it as a mini loudspeaker, except engineered for your ears. The dual magnetic structure helps it be more efficient, which typically means tighter bass and clearer overall performance, especially from lower-powered sources like phones or budget DACs.

So, what can you expect in terms of sound? Likely a “V-shaped” tuning, where the bass and treble are more pronounced, giving the music a bit more energy and sparkle. This kind of tuning tends to work nicely with mainstream genres, pop, EDM, rock, where that extra oomph in the lows and highs can really add to the listening experience.

One thing that stands out, especially at this price, is the inclusion of a detachable 2-pin cable. It may seem like a small touch, but it adds real-world practicality. If your cable fails, you don’t have to toss the whole thing, just swap it out. It also opens the door for upgrades, like going wireless with a Bluetooth cable or trying a balanced connection later on.

Specifications:

  • Driver: 10mm Dual Magnetic Dynamic Driver
  • Impedance: 24Ω
  • Sensitivity: 112dB
  • Frequency Response: 10Hz – 20,000Hz
  • Cable Connector: 0.75mm 2-pin
  • Plug: 3.5mm

All in all, the Headphone Zone X KZ EDX Pro feels like it’s aimed at two types of people. First, those just beginning to explore better sound without wanting to overspend. And second, maybe even more interestingly, the experienced audiophile who wants a dependable, inexpensive set for everyday use, something you don’t have to baby or worry too much about.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question 1: What are IEMs?

Answer: IEMs, or In-Ear Monitors, are earphones that are inserted into the ear canal. They provide a direct seal that blocks outside noise and delivers sound more directly, often resulting in better detail and bass response compared to traditional earbuds.

Question 2: What is special about this Headphone Zone edition?

Answer: This version is a collaboration that carries the Headphone Zone branding, indicating it has been vetted and approved by their team. It also comes with local warranty and support from Headphone Zone in India.

Question 3: Do the Headphone Zone X KZ EDX Pro have a microphone?

Answer: Yes, Headphone Zone offers a version of the EDX Pro with an in-line microphone and a single-button remote for taking calls and controlling music playback.

Question 4: What is a dual magnetic dynamic driver?

Answer: A dynamic driver uses a magnet, a voice coil, and a diaphragm to create sound. A dual magnetic design uses a stronger magnetic field, which makes the driver move more precisely. This can lead to more impactful bass and better clarity in the sound.

Question 5: Are the cables replaceable on the KZ EDX Pro?

Answer: Yes, the earphones use a standard 0.75mm 2-pin connector. This allows you to detach and replace the cable if it breaks or if you want to upgrade it.

