NewsAutomobiles

Hero Glamour X 125 Gets New Colour Options

The new Hero Glamour X 125 is now available in five colours. The bike features a 124.7cc engine, LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
5 Min Read
Hero Glamour X 125 Gets New Colour Options

Hero MotoCorp, one of the biggest names in India’s two-wheeler market, has given its popular commuter motorcycle, the Hero Glamour X 125, a fresh update. The bike is now available in five new colour options, which might seem like a small change but adds to its overall appeal. The Glamour has always been known for its practicality, efficiency, and reliability, and this refresh is designed to keep it relevant in the crowded 125cc commuter segment.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Now offered in five colour options: Matte Magnetic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red
  • Powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 5-speed gearbox
  • Features include a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation
  • Safety features include a side-stand engine cut-off and panic brake alert
  • Claimed mileage of around 63 kmpl with Hero’s i3S idle stop-start system

New Look and Features

The new colours give the Glamour X 125 a fresher personality. Shades like Matte Magnetic Silver and Black Teal Blue, in particular, add a slightly sportier and more premium feel. Combined with its sharp front fairing, LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and updated graphics, the design looks more aligned with younger commuter preferences.

Beyond the visuals, Hero has also ensured the bike stays practical. The digital LCD console shows gear position, real-time mileage, and service reminders. Bluetooth connectivity allows smartphone pairing for call and SMS alerts, while turn-by-turn navigation makes daily commutes simpler. On the safety front, the Glamour comes equipped with a side-stand engine cut-off and a panic brake alert system that warns vehicles behind during sudden braking.

Engine and Performance

The mechanicals remain unchanged. The Glamour X 125 continues with its 124.7cc engine that produces 10.72 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm, paired with a smooth 5-speed gearbox. It strikes a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Hero’s i3S idle stop-start system helps save fuel in traffic by switching off the engine when idling. The company claims a mileage of about 63 kmpl, which should appeal to cost-conscious riders.

Built on a diamond frame, the bike uses telescopic front forks and adjustable twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. It runs on tubeless tyres and is available with either drum brakes or a front disc option. With this package, the Glamour X 125 continues to stand strong against rivals like the Honda SP 125 and TVS Raider 125.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the difference between Hero Glamour and Glamour X 125?

The Glamour X 125 is a more premium and feature-rich version of the standard Hero Glamour. It includes advanced features like a full-digital console, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation, which are not present in the regular model.

Q2. What is the approximate mileage of the Hero Glamour X 125?

The Hero Glamour X 125 has a claimed mileage of about 63 kmpl under standard test conditions. Real-world mileage can vary depending on riding style and road conditions.

Q3. Does the Hero Glamour X 125 have Bluetooth connectivity?

Yes, the Hero Glamour X 125 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for features like call and SMS alerts on the instrument console.

Q4. What is the on-road price of the Hero Glamour X 125?

On-road prices for the Hero Glamour X 125 differ based on the city and state due to variations in taxes, RTO charges, and insurance. The ex-showroom price starts from around ₹90,498 in Delhi for the base drum variant.

Q5. How many gears does the Hero Glamour X 125 have?

The Hero Glamour X 125 comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Monsoon-Proof Your Home with Dyson’s Latest Smart Appliances
Sony India Launches High-Speed CFexpress Type A Memory Cards and Card Reader
ASUS Expands PC Accessories Line-up in India
Milagrow launches India’s first AI-powered self-emptying bagless robotic vacuum cleaner
OnePlus introduces AI Plus Mind for smartphone users
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Garena Free Fire Max August 20 Redeem Codes Give Players Free Weapon Skins, Diamonds Garena Free Fire Max August 20 Redeem Codes Give Players Free Weapon Skins, Diamonds
Next Article Google Docs gets AI voice reader, lets you turn your documents into audio with a click Google Docs Adds AI Voice Reader for Document to Audio Conversion
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

Elista Opens New Electronics Plant in Kadapa, Exports First Smart TVs to Dubai
Elista Opens New Electronics Plant in Kadapa, Exports First Smart TVs to Dubai
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung TV Plus Adds Four ETV Network Telugu Channels
Samsung TV Plus Adds Four ETV Network Telugu Channels
By Aditi Sharma
Realme P4 Pro and P4 Launch in India with 7,000mAh Battery Starting at Rs 18,499
Realme P4 Pro and P4 Launch in India with 7,000mAh Battery Starting at Rs 18,499
By Shweta Bansal
Galaxy S25 and S24 Series Could Get Android 16 Based One UI 8 Update in September
Galaxy S25 and S24 Series Could Get Android 16 Based One UI 8 Update in September
By Swayam Malhotra
Google Docs gets AI voice reader, lets you turn your documents into audio with a click
Google Docs Adds AI Voice Reader for Document to Audio Conversion
By Mahak Aggarwal
Garena Free Fire Max August 20 Redeem Codes Give Players Free Weapon Skins, Diamonds
Garena Free Fire Max August 20 Redeem Codes Give Players Free Weapon Skins, Diamonds
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like