News

Hero MotoCorp Halts Sales of Mavrick 440 in India

Hero MotoCorp discontinues its flagship Mavrick 440 motorcycle in the Indian market. Get details on why the bike was stopped and what it means for current owners.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued from the Indian Market

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has quietly pulled the plug on its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. The model has been taken off the company’s official website, and several dealerships have reportedly stopped accepting bookings. It’s a surprising move, given that the Mavrick was launched only about 18 months ago with high expectations. Positioned firmly in the buzzing 400-450cc segment, it was meant to be a bold step forward. Interestingly, the bike was built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440.

Contents
A few quick facts to sum it up:Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

A few quick facts to sum it up:

  • Hero has officially discontinued the Mavrick 440 from the Indian market.
  • The bike was launched in February 2024 and shared its platform with the Harley-Davidson X440.
  • Service and spare parts will still be available for existing owners.
  • Market overlap and internal competition are likely factors behind the decision.

When the Mavrick 440 first debuted, it marked Hero’s most assertive move into the premium motorcycle space. Leveraging its partnership with Harley-Davidson, Hero used the proven X440 mechanicals to fast-track the Mavrick into showrooms. It featured a modern roadster design, aiming to distinguish itself from the cruiser style of its American cousin, yet the similarities beneath the bodywork were evident.

Hero hasn’t offered a clear explanation yet, but the writing seems to be on the wall. The discontinuation likely stems from a strategic shift, perhaps a realization that having two closely matched motorcycles from the same company in the same segment wasn’t helping either brand stand out. Especially when the Harley-Davidson name arguably carries more cachet with premium buyers.

Add to that the already crowded field, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Triumph Speed 400, and Honda H’ness CB350 are not easy rivals to outshine. Hero may have concluded that consolidating its lineup made more sense than continuing to split its focus.

Mechanically, the Mavrick 440 packed a punch. It was powered by a 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine dubbed ‘TorqX’, delivering 27 bhp and a healthy 36 Nm of torque. The setup included a 6-speed gearbox, a steel trellis frame, 43mm telescopic front forks, and disc brakes front and rear, complete with standard dual-channel ABS. On paper, it was solid. On the road, it had a decent following too.

For those who already own a Royal Enfield Classic, there’s some reassurance: Hero has confirmed that its service network will continue to support the bike, with regular maintenance and spare parts availability remaining intact. So, while the bike may have exited showroom floors, it hasn’t been abandoned.

Looking ahead, it will be worth watching how Hero navigates its premium ambitions and manages its ongoing partnership with Harley-Davidson. Whether this signals a pause or a pivot, only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Why was the Hero Mavrick 440 discontinued?

A: Hero MotoCorp has not given an official reason. However, the decision is believed to be a result of its sales performance, internal competition with the Harley-Davidson X440, and a desire to streamline its product portfolio in a competitive market.

Q: Can I still buy a new Hero Mavrick 440?

A: No, the Hero Mavrick 440 has been removed from the company’s official website and dealerships have stopped accepting new bookings. You may find some leftover stock at select dealerships, but it is no longer in production.

Q: Will I get service and spare parts for my Mavrick 440?

A: Yes, Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide complete service, maintenance, and spare parts support for all existing Mavrick 440 motorcycles through its authorized service centers.

Q: What was the price of the Hero Mavrick 440?

A: At the time of its launch, the Hero Mavrick 440 was priced from ₹1.99 lakh for the Base variant to ₹2.24 lakh for the Top variant (ex-showroom).

Q: Is the Harley-Davidson X440 also discontinued?

A: No, the Harley-Davidson X440, which shares its platform with the Mavrick 440, continues to be on sale in the Indian market.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts with Integrated Cooling Fan and Powerful Chipsets
Tesla Launches First Supercharger Station in Mumbai from August 4
VinFast Enters India with USD 500 Million EV Factory in Tamil Nadu for Domestic Sales and Exports
vivo Y400 5G Debuts with Large 6000 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection
Indian Startup Dhruva Space to Launch First Commercial Satellite on SpaceX Rocket
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Tesla Launches First Supercharger Station in Mumbai from August 4 Tesla Launches First Supercharger Station in Mumbai from August 4
Next Article OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts with Integrated Cooling Fan and Powerful Chipsets OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts with Integrated Cooling Fan and Powerful Chipsets
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Microphone Review – Creators are in for a Treat!

Latest News

Perplexity CEO Says AI Browser Automates Marketing and Sales Jobs with One Prompt
Perplexity CEO Says AI Browser Automates Marketing and Sales Jobs with One Prompt
By Mahak Aggarwal
Semiconductor Mission Puts India on Global Chip Manufacturing Map
Semiconductor Mission Puts India on Global Chip Manufacturing Map
By Swayam Malhotra
Amazon and Flipkart Cut iPhone 16, 16 Pro Prices for Independence Day Sale
Amazon and Flipkart Cut iPhone 16 Prices for Independence Day Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
UltraProlink Releases iLink Trio 3-in-1 Cable for Apple Devices
UltraProlink Releases iLink Trio 3-in-1 Cable for Apple Devices
By Swayam Malhotra
OPPO Unveils K13 Turbo Series
OPPO K13 Turbo Series Arrives with Special Lighting for Gamers
By Mahak Aggarwal
Kia India Sells 22,135 Cars in July 2025
Kia India Sells 22,135 Cars in July 2025, Reports 8 Percent Growth
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like