Hero MotoCorp Halts Sales of Mavrick 440 in India

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has quietly pulled the plug on its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. The model has been taken off the company’s official website, and several dealerships have reportedly stopped accepting bookings. It’s a surprising move, given that the Mavrick was launched only about 18 months ago with high expectations. Positioned firmly in the buzzing 400-450cc segment, it was meant to be a bold step forward. Interestingly, the bike was built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440.

A few quick facts to sum it up:

Hero has officially discontinued the Mavrick 440 from the Indian market.

The bike was launched in February 2024 and shared its platform with the Harley-Davidson X440.

Service and spare parts will still be available for existing owners.

Market overlap and internal competition are likely factors behind the decision.

When the Mavrick 440 first debuted, it marked Hero’s most assertive move into the premium motorcycle space. Leveraging its partnership with Harley-Davidson, Hero used the proven X440 mechanicals to fast-track the Mavrick into showrooms. It featured a modern roadster design, aiming to distinguish itself from the cruiser style of its American cousin, yet the similarities beneath the bodywork were evident.

Hero hasn’t offered a clear explanation yet, but the writing seems to be on the wall. The discontinuation likely stems from a strategic shift, perhaps a realization that having two closely matched motorcycles from the same company in the same segment wasn’t helping either brand stand out. Especially when the Harley-Davidson name arguably carries more cachet with premium buyers.

Add to that the already crowded field, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Triumph Speed 400, and Honda H’ness CB350 are not easy rivals to outshine. Hero may have concluded that consolidating its lineup made more sense than continuing to split its focus.

Mechanically, the Mavrick 440 packed a punch. It was powered by a 440cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine dubbed ‘TorqX’, delivering 27 bhp and a healthy 36 Nm of torque. The setup included a 6-speed gearbox, a steel trellis frame, 43mm telescopic front forks, and disc brakes front and rear, complete with standard dual-channel ABS. On paper, it was solid. On the road, it had a decent following too.

For those who already own a Royal Enfield Classic, there’s some reassurance: Hero has confirmed that its service network will continue to support the bike, with regular maintenance and spare parts availability remaining intact. So, while the bike may have exited showroom floors, it hasn’t been abandoned.

Looking ahead, it will be worth watching how Hero navigates its premium ambitions and manages its ongoing partnership with Harley-Davidson. Whether this signals a pause or a pivot, only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Why was the Hero Mavrick 440 discontinued?

A: Hero MotoCorp has not given an official reason. However, the decision is believed to be a result of its sales performance, internal competition with the Harley-Davidson X440, and a desire to streamline its product portfolio in a competitive market.

Q: Can I still buy a new Hero Mavrick 440?

A: No, the Hero Mavrick 440 has been removed from the company’s official website and dealerships have stopped accepting new bookings. You may find some leftover stock at select dealerships, but it is no longer in production.

Q: Will I get service and spare parts for my Mavrick 440?

A: Yes, Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide complete service, maintenance, and spare parts support for all existing Mavrick 440 motorcycles through its authorized service centers.

Q: What was the price of the Hero Mavrick 440?

A: At the time of its launch, the Hero Mavrick 440 was priced from ₹1.99 lakh for the Base variant to ₹2.24 lakh for the Top variant (ex-showroom).

Q: Is the Harley-Davidson X440 also discontinued?

A: No, the Harley-Davidson X440, which shares its platform with the Mavrick 440, continues to be on sale in the Indian market.