Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and Royal Enfield Report High Two-Wheeler Sales in September

India’s two-wheeler market picked up speed in September 2025, with major players like Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, and Royal Enfield posting strong sales numbers. The boost comes just before the festive season, a time when vehicle purchases usually climb as households plan big-ticket buys. Industry leaders say this performance has been driven by better rural demand, a steady economy, and an overall sense of optimism among buyers.

Key takeaways

Hero MotoCorp continued its dominance, crossing 5.5 lakh units in sales.

TVS Motor Company showed steady growth across both scooters and motorcycles.

Royal Enfield held on to its leadership in the mid-size motorcycle category, especially with its 350cc range.

The uptick hints at a healthy start to the second half of the financial year, which is traditionally stronger for the industry.

Company-wise sales breakdown

Hero MotoCorp, still the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, sold 5,52,118 units in September, out of which 5,30,554 came from domestic sales alone. Its commuter bikes, particularly the Splendor and HF Deluxe, remained the company’s workhorses. Hero’s management has said it is ramping up supplies to meet festive season demand, especially during Navratri and Diwali when sales are expected to climb further.

TVS Motor Company, based in Chennai, also had a good month with 4,02,563 units sold in total. Of this, 3,15,539 were domestic sales. The TVS Raider 125 and Apache series kept the momentum strong in motorcycles, while the Jupiter scooter stayed a favorite among family buyers. Meanwhile, TVS’s electric scooter, the iQube, crossed 20,000 units for the month, pointing to growing acceptance of EVs among urban riders.

Royal Enfield, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors, continued to dominate the mid-size motorcycle market with 85,560 units sold in September. Its Classic 350 and Hunter 350 once again led the charge, showing how the company’s retro-themed designs continue to strike a chord with Indian buyers.

Looking at the numbers, the industry appears to be entering the festive season on a confident note. With new launches on the horizon and attractive finance options being rolled out, manufacturers are hopeful the current momentum will carry through the next few months.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which company sold the most two-wheelers in September 2025?

A. Hero MotoCorp sold the highest number of two-wheelers in September 2025, with total sales of 5,52,118 units.

Q. What factors are helping two-wheeler sales in India?

A. The sales are being helped by positive factors like the beginning of the festive season, improved demand from rural areas, new model launches, and a generally stable economic environment.

Q. Which is the best-selling motorcycle in India?

A. The Hero Splendor has consistently been one of the best-selling motorcycles in India for many years, largely due to its fuel economy and low maintenance costs.

Q. How are electric two-wheeler sales?

A. Electric two-wheeler sales are steadily growing. For example, TVS reported that its iQube electric scooter sold over 20,000 units in September 2025, indicating rising customer acceptance.