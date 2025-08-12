News

Hero to Launch New Harley-Davidson 440 Motorcycle by September

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch a new, more affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India. Based on the X440 platform, the new roadster will arrive by September.

Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its premium motorcycle lineup by launching a new Harley-Davidson model by September 2024. This upcoming motorcycle will be the second product to emerge from the partnership between the Indian two-wheeler giant and the iconic American brand. It will be based on the same 440cc platform as the successful Harley-Davidson X440 but is expected to feature a different design and a more accessible price point, directly targeting the heart of India’s mid-capacity segment.

Key Takeaways

  • A new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, developed by Hero MotoCorp, is scheduled for launch by September.
  • The bike will use the same 440cc engine and chassis as the existing Harley-Davidson X440.
  • It is designed as a classic roadster, likely with a more traditional aesthetic than the X440.
  • The new model is expected to be priced lower than the X440, making it a more affordable Harley-Davidson.
  • This launch aims to intensify competition against rivals like Royal Enfield and Triumph.

A New Chapter in the Hero-Harley Partnership

The collaboration between Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, and Harley-Davidson, formed in late 2020, gave Hero the rights to develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson name. The first offering, the Harley-Davidson X440, launched in July 2023, has been well-received, finding a solid footing in the competitive 350-500cc market.

Building on this momentum, the partners are now readying their next motorcycle. While the official name is yet to be announced, reports suggest it could be called the Harley-Davidson Nightster 440, drawing inspiration from Harley’s larger international models. Unlike the X440’s roadster-cruiser design, this new bike will adopt a more conventional roadster look. Spy shots of test models reveal a classic round fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and more centrally-positioned footpegs, suggesting a comfortable, upright riding posture.

The core of the motorcycle will remain the 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that powers the X440. This engine is known for its strong low-end torque, producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. To achieve a lower price, Hero might make some changes to the hardware. For instance, the new bike is expected to feature conventional telescopic front forks instead of the more expensive upside-down (USD) forks found on the X440. Other components like the steel trellis frame and the braking system, with disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS, are likely to be carried over.

The strategic goal of this new model is clear: to offer a more affordable entry into the Harley-Davidson family. The X440 currently starts at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new roadster is expected to be priced below this, possibly around the ₹2.20 lakh mark. This would place it in direct competition with best-sellers like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Triumph Speed 400, giving buyers another strong option in this popular segment. The motorcycle will be sold and serviced through Hero’s growing network of premium dealerships alongside the X440.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the name of the new Hero-Harley bike?

A: While not officially confirmed, reports suggest the new motorcycle could be named the Harley-Davidson Nightster 440.

Q: When is the new Harley 440 launching in India?

A: The new motorcycle is expected to launch in India by September 2024, ahead of the festive season.

Q: What will be the price of the new Hero-Harley bike?

A: The official price will be announced at launch, but it is expected to be priced under the Harley-Davidson X440, likely in the range of ₹2.20 lakh to ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q: Will the new bike be cheaper than the Harley-Davidson X440?

A: Yes, all indications suggest the new model will be positioned and priced below the current Harley-Davidson X440 to make it more accessible.

Q: Where will the new Hero-Harley motorcycle be sold?

A: The new motorcycle will be sold through Hero MotoCorp’s premium dealership network, which also retails the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero’s own premium bikes like the Mavrick 440.

Leave a Comment

