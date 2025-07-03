News

Hindware Launches Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney

Hindware introduces the Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney with 1500 m³/hr suction, filterless design, and auto-clean technology. Available in 60, 75, 90 cm.

Hindware Smart Appliances has just unveiled its latest offering for modern kitchens: the Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney. It’s a sleek, inclined wall-mounted chimney built with performance and practicality in mind. The idea is pretty straightforward—keep kitchens fresher by efficiently clearing out smoke, grease, and cooking odors.

Key Takeaways:

  • Suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr
  • Energy-efficient BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor
  • Thermal auto-clean technology
  • Filterless design with automatic louvre opening
  • Nine speed levels and LED lamps
  • Motion-sensing touch control
  • Available in 60 cm, 75 cm, and 90 cm
  • Pricing: ₹42,990 (60 cm), ₹45,990 (75 cm), ₹48,990 (90 cm)
  • Warranty: 3 years on the product, 12 years on the motor

Let’s start with the core of the appliance—a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. For those who cook regularly or often deal with intense fumes and smells, that kind of performance could make a noticeable difference. This suction is backed by a BLDC motor. If you’re unfamiliar, BLDC stands for Brushless Direct Current. These motors tend to be more energy-efficient and quieter than their traditional brushed counterparts. They also reduce internal friction, thanks to the absence of brushes, which can extend the motor’s lifespan.

Perhaps one of the more convenient aspects is the chimney’s thermal auto-clean feature. Basically, it heats up to melt away the grease, which then collects in a tray—no need to take the chimney apart or scrub filters. You activate this with a simple button press. It’s small conveniences like this that really speak to how appliances are evolving to fit into our busier lifestyles.

Now, about that filterless design. It includes an automatic louvre opening that helps optimize airflow. Filters tend to clog over time, making maintenance a bit of a chore and decreasing performance. So, going filterless here isn’t just a design choice; it’s also about long-term efficiency.

The chimney offers nine different speed levels. So whether you’re doing a quick stir-fry or simmering something all day, there’s likely a setting that fits. The LED lamps? Bright and energy-saving, which is always a plus when you’re cooking late or need focused light over the stove.

Control-wise, it features motion-sensing touch control. That means you can wave your hand to operate it—particularly handy if your hands are wet or messy from food prep.

Design-wise, it’s got a curved black finish with an inclined profile. This is more than just an aesthetic choice; inclined chimneys give you more headroom, which anyone taller than average can definitely appreciate.

As for durability, Hindware’s offering a pretty robust warranty package: 3 years on the product and an impressive 12 years on the BLDC motor. That suggests they’re confident in its long-term performance.

The Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney comes in three sizes: 60 cm, 75 cm, and 90 cm, catering to a variety of kitchen layouts. The pricing is positioned at ₹42,990 for the 60 cm model, ₹45,990 for 75 cm, and ₹48,990 for 90 cm. It’s a decent spread, giving consumers some flexibility depending on space and budget.

Hindware Smart Appliances, under the broader Hindware Limited umbrella, is increasingly making its mark in the home appliance sector. Known originally for sanitaryware, the company has been branching out into smart home solutions. This particular launch fits right into that trajectory. There’s growing demand in India for high-performance, low-maintenance kitchen gadgets, especially as urbanization and modern living reshape what homeowners expect from their appliances.

The Carmela chimney aligns well with those trends: efficient, intuitive, and designed with real-world kitchen challenges in mind.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the suction capacity of the Hindware Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney?
A1: The chimney has a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr.

Q2: How does the auto-clean feature work in this chimney?
A2: It uses advanced thermal auto-clean technology to melt and collect grease at the touch of a button.

Q3: Does the Hindware Carmela BLDC Chimney have filters that need regular cleaning?
A3: No, it features a filterless design with automatic louvre opening.

Q4: What types of controls does the chimney offer?
A4: It includes intuitive motion-sensing touch controls.

Q5: What are the available sizes and prices for the Hindware Carmela BLDC Auto-Clean Chimney?
A5: Available in 60 cm (₹42,990), 75 cm (₹45,990), and 90 cm (₹48,990).

Q6: What is the warranty period for the Carmela BLDC Chimney and its motor?
A6: 3-year warranty on the chimney and a 12-year warranty on the BLDC motor.

