Hindware Launches Savio Mirror Microwave for Modern Kitchens at Rs 47,990

Hindware Smart Appliances, part of Hindware Home Innovation Limited, has just rolled out its latest kitchen offering, the Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave. Priced at ₹47,990, this 27-litre appliance blends functionality with a sleek, modern look designed to fit seamlessly into modular kitchen setups. It’s already available at Hindware Smart Appliances retail outlets across India.

Key Takeaways

Product: Hindware Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave

Hindware Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave Price: ₹47,990

₹47,990 Capacity and Design: 27L, built-in model with a mirror front panel

27L, built-in model with a mirror front panel Cooking Functions: Microwave, Grill, Convection, and Combination modes

Microwave, Grill, Convection, and Combination modes Special Features: Six AutoCook menus, Child Lock, touch controls, and defrost function

So, what’s the appeal? For starters, the Savio microwave isn’t your standard countertop unit. It’s a built-in model, which means it’s crafted to align perfectly with kitchen cabinetry, a growing preference among Indian homeowners who value that flush, integrated appearance.

At its core, the appliance features four primary cooking modes: Microwave, Grill, Convection, and a Combination setting. Each of these modes serves a different purpose. The Convection setting, for instance, circulates hot air, which makes it a handy option for baking cakes or cookies. Grill mode? That’s for crisping and browning, especially useful for sandwiches or kebabs. And then there’s the Combination mode, which speeds things up by pairing microwave heating with convection or grilling elements. Naturally, the standard Microwave mode is still there for your quick reheat-and-go tasks.

For everyday ease, the Savio includes six pre-programmed AutoCook menus. You press a button, and it figures out the timing and power for dishes like Rice, Potato, Pizza, Fish, Chicken, and Meat. It’s not exactly magic, but it does simplify the cooking process quite a bit. There’s also a defrost function that evenly thaws frozen items, something that’s often overlooked but surprisingly useful.

Aesthetically, the appliance is quite striking. The mirror-finish front gives it a refined edge, making it blend well with modern kitchen themes. Internally, it’s lined with stainless steel, which not only adds to its durability but also improves hygiene and makes cleaning up easier. For households with children, there’s a Child Lock function that disables the controls, one of those small but reassuring features.

Now, when it comes to installation, the details matter. This unit is meant strictly for built-in use. It requires a cabinet space that’s 566 mm wide, 550 mm deep, and 370 mm high. The microwave itself measures 592 mm in width, 455 mm in depth, and 390 mm in height. So, measuring your kitchen space accurately before purchase is probably a good idea.

Hindware is offering a two-year comprehensive warranty, covering manufacturing defects and operational issues from the date of purchase.

All in all, the Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave is tailored for those who want their appliances to look as good as they function, perhaps even more so.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the Hindware Savio Mirror Microwave?

A1. The Hindware Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave is priced at ₹47,990 in India.

Q2. What is the capacity of the Savio microwave?

A2. The microwave has a cooking capacity of 27 litres.

Q3. What are the AutoCook menus available?

A3. The appliance features six AutoCook menus for preparing Rice, Potato, Pizza, Fish, Chicken, and Meat.

Q4. Does the Hindware Savio microwave have a child lock?

A4. Yes, it comes equipped with a Child Lock function for safety, which locks the control panel to prevent use by children.

Q5. What are the dimensions for installing the Hindware Savio Built-in Microwave?

A5. For installation, the microwave requires a built-in space of 566 mm (Width) x 550 mm (Depth) x 370 mm (Height).

Q6. What kind of warranty does Hindware offer on this microwave?

A6. Hindware provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the Savio Mirror Built-in Microwave.