Hindware Opens Sixth Delhi NCR Brand Store in Kotla Mubarakpur

Hindware Smart Appliances has opened the doors to its latest brand store in Kotla Mubarakpur, South Delhi, marking its sixth exclusive outlet in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The store was officially inaugurated by Mr. Neeraj Basoya, Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Kasturba Nagar constituency. This move is very much in line with Hindware’s broader strategy to grow its direct-to-customer presence across key Indian cities.

Positioned as an experience-driven space, the Kotla Mubarakpur store is designed to give customers more than just a glimpse of the products. It invites them to interact, ask questions, and genuinely get a feel for what they might be bringing into their homes. The store offers a comprehensive display of Hindware’s kitchen lineup: sleek chimneys, modern built-in hobs, standalone cooktops, efficient microwave ovens, and energy-conscious water heaters.

Mr. Mahesh Choudhary, President of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd., emphasized the importance of Delhi as a priority market. He noted that the store isn’t just a showroom, it’s meant to be a solutions hub where customers can discover appliances that match both their lifestyles and home layouts. In a city like Delhi, where residential expansion and contemporary living preferences are on the rise, this hands-on format arguably makes even more sense.

Delhi has long been a focal point for home appliance brands, and it’s not hard to see why. The city’s constantly evolving skyline, growing number of housing developments, and increasing demand for stylish yet functional home interiors continue to fuel interest in quality home products.

Hindware Smart Appliances is a consumer-facing brand under the umbrella of Hindware Home Innovation Limited (HHIL), which trades publicly on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE: HINDWAREAP) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: HINDWAREAP). In addition to its kitchen appliance segment, HHIL operates in the water heater market through Hintastica Private Limited, a joint venture with France’s Groupe Atlantic. This partnership focuses on manufacturing and distributing water heating solutions throughout India and the SAARC region.

Moreover, HHIL, through its subsidiary Hindware Limited, continues to maintain a stronghold in the bathroom products sector, offering everything from sanitaryware to faucets and plastic piping solutions.

With the Kotla Mubarakpur store now up and running, Hindware seems poised to strengthen its visibility and customer engagement in the NCR region even further. It’s one more step in the brand’s efforts to meet consumers right where they are, in the heart of their homes.

