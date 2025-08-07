Hisense Expands in South India with Sathya Agencies Partnership

Hisense India, a well-established name in consumer electronics, has joined hands with Sathya Agencies, one of South India’s largest retail chains, to expand its reach across the region. With this partnership, Hisense televisions, air conditioners, and a range of appliances will now be available in all 375 Sathya showrooms spread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The collaboration is a strategic step to tap into the region’s rising demand for modern, affordable home electronics. By leveraging Sathya’s vast retail footprint and robust omnichannel network, Hisense is positioning itself to become a more familiar name in South Indian households.

Key Takeaways

Expanded Availability: Hisense products are now available in 375 Sathya Agencies stores across five South Indian states.

Hisense products are now available in 375 Sathya Agencies stores across five South Indian states. Product Range: The partnership includes Hisense’s televisions, air conditioners, and new product launches on the horizon.

The partnership includes Hisense’s televisions, air conditioners, and new product launches on the horizon. Strategic Goal: The aim is to enhance brand accessibility in a region known for its strong appetite for consumer electronics.

The aim is to enhance brand accessibility in a region known for its strong appetite for consumer electronics. Local Manufacturing: Hisense is producing its goods in India through a collaboration with EPACK Durable, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Hisense is producing its goods in India through a collaboration with EPACK Durable, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. After-Sales Support: Reliance resQ handles customer service, covering over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

There’s something quite practical about this alliance, it pairs Hisense’s global product innovation with Sathya’s long-standing local credibility. Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, said the goal is to bring high-performance, technology-rich products within reach of more Indian households. He emphasized the brand’s commitment to offering both quality and value, with the larger vision of making Hisense a household name through consistent service and relationship building.

On the other side of the table, Johnson Asaria, Managing Director of Sathya Agencies Pvt. Ltd. sees the partnership as an extension of their mission to provide customers with cutting-edge technology. He voiced confidence that Hisense’s lineup will bring considerable value to their patrons and expressed optimism about a sustained, fruitful association.

This retail push isn’t happening in isolation; it fits into a much broader strategy for Hisense India. Beyond expanding store presence, the brand is investing in local manufacturing capabilities. Its partnership with EPACK Durable for producing air conditioners and other appliances is not just about meeting demand; it’s a conscious step in support of India’s manufacturing ambitions.

And when it comes to after-sales service, a key factor for any electronics brand, Hisense has tied up with Reliance resQ, the service wing of Reliance Retail. This gives it a huge service footprint across more than 19,000 pin codes, ensuring customers can count on dependable support well after their purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques 1: Where can I buy Hisense products in South India?

Ans: Hisense products are now available at all 375 Sathya Agencies showrooms across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Ques 2: What Hisense products are available at Sathya stores?

Ans: Sathya stores will carry Hisense’s range of televisions, air conditioners, and other upcoming products.

Ques 3: Who handles the after-sales service for Hisense products in India?

Ans: Hisense India has partnered with Reliance resQ for nationwide after-sales support. This service network covers over 19,000 pin codes.

Ques 4: Are Hisense products sold in India made in India?

Ans: Yes, Hisense has partnered with EPACK Durable to manufacture air conditioners and home appliances in India, a move that supports the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Ques 5: What is Sathya Agencies?

Ans: Sathya Agencies Pvt. Ltd. is one of South India’s largest retail chains for consumer electronics and home appliances, with over 375 showrooms.