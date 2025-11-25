Hisense Expands Kerala Presence with Nandilath Group Partnership

It feels like an interesting moment for the consumer electronics space in Kerala, as Hisense has officially teamed up with the Gopu Nandilath Group, one of the most established names in the region’s retail ecosystem. The partnership, announced on November 25, 2025, brings the complete Hisense lineup of televisions and home appliances to more than 60 Nandilath G-Mart stores across the state. In a way, this seems like a natural progression for Hisense, which has been gradually widening its footprint in India.

This move is quite clearly a calculated step by Hisense India to strengthen its offline presence in a market that is often considered one of South India’s most discerning. Kerala has long shown a preference for premium and large-screen electronics, partly due to high consumer awareness and partly because households here tend to invest in durable, high-quality products. It is perhaps one of the reasons brands often treat Kerala as a priority market when planning expansion.

Key Takeaways

Partnership: Hisense India joins hands with the Gopu Nandilath Group, a retailer backed by 43 years of experience in Kerala.

Retail Reach: Hisense televisions and home appliances will now be available in over 60 Nandilath G-Mart stores.

Market Focus: Kerala remains a core focus area due to its strong demand for premium and large-screen products.

Goal: The collaboration aims to enhance product accessibility, service quality, and overall shopping experience.

Broader Strategy: This partnership is part of Hisense’s wider offline expansion in South India and follows earlier strategic alliances.

Hisense, known globally for its televisions and consumer electronics portfolio, is depending on Nandilath’s strong statewide presence and long-standing customer trust. The Gopu Nandilath Group, established by Chairman Gopu Nandilath, has built a reputation over 43 years as a dependable retailer in Kerala, which makes it an almost ideal local partner for Hisense at this stage of its growth.

“Kerala continues to be a priority market for Hisense, with consumers who value quality, technology, and reliability,” said Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India. “Nandilath Group’s legacy and widespread presence make them an ideal partner for us. Through this partnership, we aim to bring our next-generation televisions and home appliances closer to consumers across Kerala, guaranteeing better availability, high service quality, and a premium shopping experience.”

From Nandilath’s perspective, the partnership aligns well with their long-time focus on bringing advanced global technology to local shoppers at competitive prices. The addition of the Hisense product range simply expands what walk-in customers can expect when visiting a G-Mart store.

“For nearly four decades, our mission has been to bring the best of global technology to customers across Kerala,” commented Gopu Nandilath, Founder and Chairman of the Gopu Nandilath Group. “Hisense is a fast-growing global brand known for its product performance. Together, we look forward to offering households across the state world-class products with great value and service.”

This association with Nandilath G-Mart also fits neatly into Hisense India’s broader expansion plans for South India. The brand has indicated on several occasions that offline visibility and improved post-sale service are crucial to its long-term strategy. With Kerala’s high customer expectations, building a stronger physical presence may help Hisense gain the trust that online-first brands sometimes struggle to establish.

Beyond this Kerala partnership, Hisense has been steadily strengthening its retail network across India. The company already collaborates with Great Eastern Retail, a partnership that extends Hisense’s availability to over 90 stores across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this year, Hisense also partnered with Sathya Agencies, one of South India’s largest retail chains, giving the brand access to more than 375 showrooms across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry. Taken together, these alliances indicate a clear strategy, one that blends robust offline exposure with an existing online presence. It also suggests that Hisense is preparing to transition from a mostly online-centric brand to a full-fledged multi-category consumer electronics brand in India.

In that sense, the partnership with Nandilath seems less like an isolated move and more like a key step in a carefully planned journey. By aligning with trusted regional retailers, Hisense is building the kind of familiarity that helps brands eventually become a household name, even in a competitive market.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is Hisense?

A1: Hisense is a large multinational consumer electronics and home appliance manufacturer based in China. The company is a global leader, particularly known for its production of high-quality large-screen televisions and innovative display technologies. It is also an official sponsor of major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup.

Q2: Who is the Gopu Nandilath Group?

A2: The Gopu Nandilath Group is a prominent and well-regarded electronics retail chain in Kerala, India. Operating under the name Nandilath G-Mart, the Thrissur-based company has been in the retail business for over 40 years, focusing on selling a wide range of home appliances and consumer electronics through a large network of physical stores across the state.

Q3: Why is Kerala an important market for electronics brands?

A3: Kerala is considered a highly developed consumer market in India. Its consumers often have higher average disposable incomes and a strong preference for large, high-end, or premium consumer electronics such as big-screen smart TVs and energy-efficient home appliances. This makes it a high-value region for international brands aiming to grow their presence in India.

Q4: Where else in India is Hisense expanding its retail presence?

A4: Hisense India is expanding across the country through a mix of online sales and offline partnerships. In addition to its latest partnership with the Gopu Nandilath Group in Kerala, the brand has alliances with Great Eastern Retail in East and North India and with Sathya Agencies across key South Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry.