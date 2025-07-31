HMD 130 Music Review: A Value for Money Music-Centric Feature Phone

As a seasoned tech reviewer, I’ve spent quite a bit of time with feature phones, watching how they’ve evolved and why they still hang on in markets like India. The HMD 130 Music, which I recently got my hands on in its vibrant pink variant, is one such device that tries to stand out by zeroing in on music playback and long battery life. At INR 1,900, it aims to be a budget-friendly choice for folks who want simplicity, durability, and dependable audio, without all the smartphone bells and whistles.

Key Takeaways

The HMD 130 Music (2025) is a music-focused feature phone priced at INR 1,800 in India.

Specs include 8MB RAM, 8MB Storage, expandable via microSD up to 32GB.

Highlights: 2W rear speaker, side-mounted music control buttons.

Packs a 2500 mAh removable battery promising extended standby time.

Features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and dual SIM support.

Connectivity: 2G only, with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C. No Wi-Fi or 4G.

Includes wired/wireless FM radio with recording, plus UPI payment support.

Built with a durable polycarbonate body and reinforced corners.

Design and Build Quality: Sturdy and Simple

Holding the HMD 130 Music, the first thing I noticed was its no-frills, solid feel. The cheerful pink version is eye-catching but not garish. It’s got that classic candy bar look, immediately nostalgic. Measuring 130.9 x 50.6 x 14 mm and weighing just 98.2 grams, it feels comfortable and pocketable.

Its polycarbonate shell is practical and tough, ideal for daily knocks. The reinforced corners are a smart touch too, probably helpful in real-world drops.

While I did not intentionally drop the phone, its overall feel suggests it can handle typical wear and tear without issue. The physical keypad is well-spaced, and the buttons offer good tactile feedback, which is crucial for a feature phone. There’s no ambiguity when pressing a key, making navigation and typing messages straightforward.

What really impressed me were the dedicated music buttons on the side. Having physical controls for play, pause, and track skipping is refreshingly tactile. It made managing music much smoother, especially without needing to dig through menus.

Display: Basic but Functional

The HMD 130 Music comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320) TFT screen, the display is definitely basic. Compared to today’s ultra-crisp smartphone panels, it’s modest – but honestly, that’s fine for what this phone is built for. Text and icons are readable, and color representation is fair. The pixel density of approximately 167 ppi means you will notice individual pixels if you look closely, but for the intended use, it does not hinder the experience.

Outdoor visibility is hit or miss, especially under direct sunlight. But in most indoor or shaded environments, it does the job. No touchscreen here – everything’s done via the keypad, which suits the device’s utilitarian design. For checking contacts, reading SMS, or Browse music playlists, the display serves its purpose without any unnecessary frills.

Performance and User Experience: Simplicity at Its Core

Powering the phone is a Unisoc 6531F chipset, paired with 8MB RAM and 8MB of internal storage. That sounds tiny by today’s standards, but again, this isn’t trying to run apps or multitask. It’s geared toward basic communication and music playback.

Thankfully, there’s microSD card support up to 32GB. That’s a must for anyone planning to load up on MP3s. In day-to-day use, the Series 30+ (RTOS) interface felt smooth enough. No noticeable lag when browsing through menus or using core apps like the dialer or music player.

It supports up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS messages, plenty for its audience. And hey, it even comes with classic games like Snake, Doodle Jump, and Crossy Road. They’re simple but fun.

One feature that genuinely surprised me was built-in UPI payment functionality. It’s an excellent touch for the Indian market, considering how prevalent digital payments have become, even in rural areas. I didn’t do extensive testing with it, but the inclusion is smart and shows HMD’s awareness of local trends.

Audio: The Star of the Show

Now this is where the HMD 130 Music earns its name. The rear 2W speaker is quite loud and not in a shrill or distorted way either. It’s actually pleasant to listen to, easily loud enough for a small gathering or while doing household chores.

The side-mounted playback buttons added a ton of convenience. It felt like using an old-school MP3 player, which, oddly enough, was a welcome blast from the past.

There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack (something we can’t always take for granted anymore), and it delivers solid audio. I tried it with my wired earphones, and the sound was perfectly acceptable for casual listening.

It supports both wired and wireless FM radio, and even lets you record broadcasts, a cool feature for radio enthusiasts. One minor quirk: the music player reloads the library every time it’s opened, which gets slightly annoying if you’ve loaded up a big playlist. And yes, only MP3s are supported, no FLAC or high-res formats, but that’s not surprising.

Battery Life: Days, Not Hours

With a 2500 mAh removable battery, this phone easily lasts for days. HMD claims up to a month on standby, and while I didn’t go that long, I did get several days of use with regular calls and music playback. This is a huge advantage for users who prefer not to charge their phones daily or need a reliable backup device for long trips.

USB-C charging is a nice touch, more modern and convenient than micro-USB. For anyone traveling or living in areas with inconsistent electricity, this kind of battery endurance is invaluable.

Connectivity and Other Features

Connectivity is limited to 2G (GSM 900/1800MHz), which is enough for calls and texts. Just to let you know guys, JIO sim card will not work on this phone, get it only if you have BSNL, Airtel, Vi sim card connection. Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard, which helps with wireless accessories. There’s no 4G or Wi-Fi, but again, this phone doesn’t try to do too much.

It’s dual SIM (Mini SIM), has a bright dual torch at the top, and includes accessibility features like a phone talker and time talker, making it more inclusive. An auto call recorder is built in too, which some users might find handy.

It is worth noting that the HMD 130 Music does not have a camera. If a camera, even a basic one, is a requirement, HMD offers the 150 Music variant with a QVGA camera. So, I should mention that you can make UPI payments if you know the mobile number or UPI ID but cannot do it via scanning QR codes.

Verdict: A Focused Feature Phone for Music Lovers

The HMD 130 Music doesn’t try to be more than it is. And that’s what makes it a compelling option. At INR 1,900, it offers a clear value proposition: simple communication, reliable battery, and a dedicated music experience.

I found it to be a practical device for specific use cases. It is an excellent choice for individuals who primarily need a phone for calls and SMS, with the added benefit of a dedicated, robust music player. This includes older users who prefer physical buttons and a simple interface, individuals seeking a “digital detox” from smartphone distractions, or anyone needing a dependable backup phone with impressive battery endurance.

For older users, or anyone looking for a break from smartphone overwhelm, it’s a fantastic fit. Add in UPI payments and solid build quality, and it becomes more than just a backup phone, it’s a thoughtfully crafted tool for specific, real-world needs.

Yes, you’re giving up a camera and modern connectivity. But for many, that trade-off is perfectly fine. If you want a device that lasts, plays your tunes, and just works without fuss, the HMD 130 Music is worth a serious look.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: What is the battery life of the HMD 130 Music?

A1: It has a 2500 mAh battery that can last up to one month on standby. With regular use, expect several days on a single charge.

Q2: Can I store a lot of music on the HMD 130 Music?

A2: Yes, via a microSD card (up to 32GB). The internal 8MB storage isn’t enough on its own.

Q3: Does the HMD 130 Music have a camera?

A3: No, there’s no camera. If that’s essential, look into the HMD 150 Music instead.

Q4: Is the HMD 130 Music a 4G phone?

A4: No, it’s a 2G-only device for calls and SMS.

Q5: What are the main features of the HMD 130 Music?

A5: Loud 2W speaker, music buttons, FM radio, UPI support, USB-C charging, dual SIM, and excellent battery life.

Q6: What colors is the HMD 130 Music available in?

A6: Pink, Dark Grey, Blue, and Red.

Q7: Is the HMD 130 Music suitable for older users?

A7: Absolutely. Simple interface, loud speaker, large buttons, and durable build make it ideal for seniors or those wanting basic usability.