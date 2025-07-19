News

HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Blacknut Subscription and Exclusive Perks

HMD.com offers a new gaming bundle with HMD Fusion, including 2 months of Blacknut cloud gaming and exclusive in-game outfits.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Blacknut Subscription and Exclusive Perks

HMD is rolling out a new gaming bundle for its HMD Fusion smartphone, and it’s available exclusively on HMD.com. This limited-time offer is designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience, particularly for users who want more than just a standard phone setup.

Contents
Key TakeawaysHMD’s Mobile Gaming PushDirect Purchase and What’s NextFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

At the core of the bundle is a two-month free subscription to Blacknut, a cloud gaming platform that offers access to over 500 titles. That means you can jump straight into gameplay without needing to download or store hefty files. Alongside that, users also get three custom in-game outfits labeled Gaming, Flashy, and Casual—so there’s a little something extra for those who enjoy tailoring their virtual personas.

Key Takeaways

  • HMD Fusion now comes with a gaming-focused bundle
  • Available only on HMD.com
  • Includes two months of free Blacknut cloud gaming
  • Comes with three unique in-game outfits
  • The offer is time-limited

This isn’t just about free stuff, though. HMD appears to be leaning into mobile gaming more seriously, positioning the Fusion as part of that broader strategy.

For those already immersed in mobile gaming or just starting out, this bundle could be an easy way to test out what cloud gaming really feels like on a smartphone. HMD also mentioned that more updates including plans for 2025, are in the pipeline, although specific details weren’t shared just yet.

HMD’s Mobile Gaming Push

HMD Global, the brand behind HMD phones, has clearly been working to make its devices more attractive to mobile gamers. The HMD Fusion is shaping up to be a part of that push. Now, the exact specs of the Fusion weren’t detailed in this particular release, but it’s safe to assume a gaming-capable phone would include a decent processor, ample RAM, and a screen that can handle fast-paced visuals without stuttering.

By bundling in a cloud gaming service like Blacknut, HMD seems to be targeting users who might not have powerful hardware but still want access to high-quality games. Cloud gaming, after all, works by streaming the game content over the internet sort of like Netflix for video games. You don’t need massive internal storage or a top-tier GPU; you just need a good connection.

Blacknut’s library covers a wide range of genres, from puzzles to high-action shooters, which gives users room to explore different styles of play. It’s also worth noting that as internet speeds continue to improve in regions like India, services like this are becoming more practical and popular.

As for those exclusive outfits? Sure, they’re cosmetic, but they tap into a growing trend people want to personalize their in-game experience, and even small customizations can make a game feel more engaging. It’s a minor feature, but one that aligns well with current user behavior.

Direct Purchase and What’s Next

The offer is only accessible via HMD.com, which gives the company tighter control over the customer experience. This also lets HMD speak directly to its audience, which might prove useful as they roll out more gaming-centric features or devices down the road.

The Indian mobile gaming market is expanding rapidly, and this move could help HMD tap into a young, tech-savvy demographic looking for more than just a basic phone. Whether this is a one-off promotion or a sign of more gaming partnerships to come remains to be seen—but it’s definitely a step in an interesting direction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the HMD Fusion gaming bundle?

A1: The HMD Fusion gaming bundle is a special offer that includes two months of free Blacknut cloud gaming and three exclusive in-game outfits when you buy an HMD Fusion phone.

Q2: Where can I get this gaming bundle?

A2: This gaming bundle is only available for purchase on HMD.com.

Q3: What is Blacknut cloud gaming?

A3: Blacknut is a service that lets you play over 500 games by streaming them online, similar to streaming movies, so you don’t need to download large game files or have a very powerful phone.

Q4: How long is the Blacknut subscription included in the bundle?

A4: The bundle includes two months of free cloud gaming with Blacknut.

Q5: What kind of in-game outfits are included?

A5: The bundle includes three exclusive outfits: Gaming, Flashy, and Casual, for personalizing your in-game character.

Q6: Is this offer available for a limited time?

A6: Yes, this is a limited-time offer. HMD encourages interested customers to check HMD.com for details.

India Set to Unveil First Locally Made Semiconductor Chip in 2025
Samsung Foldable Phones See Record Pre-Orders in India
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India
Tesla EV Buyers in India Get Financing Options from Kotak Mahindra Prime
iPhone 17 Air May Pack Smaller Battery Than iPhone 16, iOS 26 Could Save the Day
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices
Next Article Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs 11,000 on Amazon Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs. 11,000 on Amazon: How This Deal Works
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results
DuckDuckGo and Kagi Let You Filter Out AI-Generated Images in Search Results
By Mahak Aggarwal
First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi
First MG Select Dealership Opens In Delhi
By Swayam Malhotra
Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Readies New Compact SUV Likely Called Escudo, Not e-Vitara
By Mahak Aggarwal
Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs 11,000 on Amazon
Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops by Rs. 11,000 on Amazon: How This Deal Works
By Mahak Aggarwal
Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices
Perplexity Engages Phone Makers to Pre-install Comet AI Browser on Devices
By Mahak Aggarwal
OnePlus Pad 3 India Open Sale Confirmed for September 2025
OnePlus Pad 3 India Open Sale Confirmed for September 2025
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like