HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Blacknut Subscription and Exclusive Perks

HMD is rolling out a new gaming bundle for its HMD Fusion smartphone, and it’s available exclusively on HMD.com. This limited-time offer is designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience, particularly for users who want more than just a standard phone setup.

At the core of the bundle is a two-month free subscription to Blacknut, a cloud gaming platform that offers access to over 500 titles. That means you can jump straight into gameplay without needing to download or store hefty files. Alongside that, users also get three custom in-game outfits labeled Gaming, Flashy, and Casual—so there’s a little something extra for those who enjoy tailoring their virtual personas.

Key Takeaways

HMD Fusion now comes with a gaming-focused bundle

Available only on HMD.com

Includes two months of free Blacknut cloud gaming

Comes with three unique in-game outfits

The offer is time-limited

This isn’t just about free stuff, though. HMD appears to be leaning into mobile gaming more seriously, positioning the Fusion as part of that broader strategy.

For those already immersed in mobile gaming or just starting out, this bundle could be an easy way to test out what cloud gaming really feels like on a smartphone. HMD also mentioned that more updates including plans for 2025, are in the pipeline, although specific details weren’t shared just yet.

HMD’s Mobile Gaming Push

HMD Global, the brand behind HMD phones, has clearly been working to make its devices more attractive to mobile gamers. The HMD Fusion is shaping up to be a part of that push. Now, the exact specs of the Fusion weren’t detailed in this particular release, but it’s safe to assume a gaming-capable phone would include a decent processor, ample RAM, and a screen that can handle fast-paced visuals without stuttering.

By bundling in a cloud gaming service like Blacknut, HMD seems to be targeting users who might not have powerful hardware but still want access to high-quality games. Cloud gaming, after all, works by streaming the game content over the internet sort of like Netflix for video games. You don’t need massive internal storage or a top-tier GPU; you just need a good connection.

Blacknut’s library covers a wide range of genres, from puzzles to high-action shooters, which gives users room to explore different styles of play. It’s also worth noting that as internet speeds continue to improve in regions like India, services like this are becoming more practical and popular.

As for those exclusive outfits? Sure, they’re cosmetic, but they tap into a growing trend people want to personalize their in-game experience, and even small customizations can make a game feel more engaging. It’s a minor feature, but one that aligns well with current user behavior.

Direct Purchase and What’s Next

The offer is only accessible via HMD.com, which gives the company tighter control over the customer experience. This also lets HMD speak directly to its audience, which might prove useful as they roll out more gaming-centric features or devices down the road.

The Indian mobile gaming market is expanding rapidly, and this move could help HMD tap into a young, tech-savvy demographic looking for more than just a basic phone. Whether this is a one-off promotion or a sign of more gaming partnerships to come remains to be seen—but it’s definitely a step in an interesting direction.

