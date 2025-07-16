HMD Launches T21 Tablet in India, Fusion Gaming Offer Starts July 17

The HMD T21 tablet has officially made its debut in India and is available exclusively through HMD.com. It’s priced at ₹15,999, but for a limited time, there’s an introductory offer bringing it down to ₹14,499. The T21 is aimed at folks who want a dependable, performance-driven tablet that can handle work, streaming, and even some light creative tasks.

Key Takeaways:

The HMD T21 tablet is now available for ₹14,499 on HMD.com.

It features a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

Comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor.

Supports 4G voice calling and SMS.

HMD Fusion gaming bundle, with two months of free Blacknut cloud gaming, starts July 17, 2025.

The T21 brings a 10.36-inch 2K display to the table, offering sharp visuals, and with its SGS low blue light certification, it’s easier on the eyes during extended use. For sound, the tablet integrates OZO Audio playback, which helps reduce background noise – a nice touch for calls or media playback. Both the front and rear house 8MP cameras, complete with autofocus and an LED flash, making it quite functional for video chats or casual photography.

Beneath the surface, it runs on the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which you can bump up to 512GB with a microSD card. Battery-wise, it packs an 8200mAh unit that should easily last a full day, and it comes with an 18W fast charger in the box. Connectivity options include 4G calling, SMS, dual SIM support, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

The T21 is also built with durability and sustainability in mind. It’s rated IP52 for basic water and dust resistance and uses eco-conscious materials like aluminum and recycled plastics. It ships with Android 13 out of the box, and the upgrade to Android 14 is already rolling out. Other thoughtful features include face unlock, dual stereo speakers, Google Kids Space, Netflix HD certification, and support for active stylus pens.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, emphasized that the T21 is HMD’s second exclusive product on HMD.com after the Barbie phone. He described the tablet as purpose-built for everyday use and an important step in HMD’s push toward direct-to-consumer offerings. HMD.com, he noted, functions as the company’s official online storefront, giving users a direct experience with the brand.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, HMD’s upcoming Fusion gaming offer is set to go live on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Buyers of the HMD Fusion will receive a limited-time gaming bundle, which includes two months of free access to Blacknut’s cloud gaming service—unlocking over 500 games. To sweeten the deal, it also comes with three gaming outfits: Flashy and Casual. Like the T21, the Fusion is sold exclusively via HMD.com.

HMD, short for Human Mobile Devices, focuses on creating devices that reflect real-world user needs, with a commitment to sustainability, digital wellness, and affordability. As Europe’s largest smartphone manufacturer, the company has plans to roll out a fresh range of HMD original mobile devices, Nokia-branded phones, and new collaborative products in 2025.

FAQ

Q1: Where can I buy the HMD T21 tablet?

A1: The HMD T21 tablet is available exclusively on HMD.com.

Q2: What is the special offer price for the HMD T21 tablet?

A2: The special offer price for the HMD T21 tablet is ₹14,499.

Q3: What are the main features of the HMD T21 display?

A3: The HMD T21 has a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

Q4: Does the HMD T21 support 4G calling?

A4: Yes, the HMD T21 supports 4G voice calling and SMS.

Q5: What operating system does the HMD T21 run on?

A5: The HMD T21 runs on Android 13, and the Android 14 upgrade has been rolled out.

Q6: What is the HMD Fusion gaming offer?

A6: Starting July 17, 2025, buyers of the HMD Fusion can get two months of free cloud gaming with Blacknut, providing access to over 500 games, along with three gaming outfits.