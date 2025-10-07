News

HMD Launches Touch 4G Hybrid Phone in India for INR 3,499

HMD launches the new Touch 4G hybrid phone in India. Priced at ₹3,499, it offers 4G, UPI, and WhatsApp on a compact device with a T9 keypad and touchscreen.

HMD, the company best known for making Nokia phones, has launched a new kind of feature phone in India today, the HMD Touch 4G. Priced at ₹3,499, the phone blends a classic T9 physical keypad with a small touchscreen, aiming to give users the best of both worlds. It’s built for those who still prefer physical keys but also want the convenience of touch navigation.

The Touch 4G supports 4G connectivity and comes preloaded with essential apps like UPI, WhatsApp, and YouTube, which makes it feel surprisingly modern for its category. It’s meant for people who need a simple yet functional phone that can handle digital payments and messaging without the complexity of a full smartphone. The device will be available from October 15 across major retail stores and online platforms in India.

  • Product: HMD Touch 4G, a hybrid feature phone
  • Price: ₹3,499
  • Key Features: T9 keypad, 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, 4G VoLTE, built-in UPI app, WhatsApp, YouTube
  • Availability: Starts October 15, 2025, in India
  • Target Audience: First-time internet users, senior citizens, and those looking for a reliable secondary phone

One of the main frustrations for feature phone users is trying to use modern apps on non-touch displays. The Touch 4G tackles that by combining touch navigation with the familiar candy bar design. Users can still type messages using the physical keys while tapping and scrolling on the screen within apps. It’s a small change, but one that could make daily tasks like digital payments or chatting on WhatsApp much easier for many.

HMD’s long-standing presence in India through the Nokia brand adds credibility here. Nokia phones were once known for being nearly indestructible, and HMD seems to be continuing that legacy. The Touch 4G is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor, paired with 128MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB with a microSD card. While the hardware is modest, the phone’s real strength lies in its simplicity-focused software. The inclusion of a dedicated UPI app reflects how HMD is paying attention to India’s growing digital payments market, ensuring users can make transactions securely and conveniently.

The device packs a 1,450 mAh removable battery that, according to HMD, can last several days on a single charge. That’s something many smartphone users might quietly envy. It supports 4G VoLTE for clear calls, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, covering all the basic connectivity needs. There’s also a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 3.5mm headphone jack, simple but practical additions.

In essence, HMD seems to be betting on nostalgia mixed with utility. The Touch 4G might not compete with smartphones on specs, but it doesn’t really need to. It’s for those who miss the straightforwardness of old-school phones yet don’t want to feel cut off from modern digital life. Perhaps that’s what makes this launch interesting, a small, affordable device that quietly bridges two eras of mobile technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the HMD Touch 4G in India?

A. The HMD Touch 4G is priced at ₹3,499 in India.

Q. Can I use WhatsApp and UPI on the HMD Touch 4G?

A. Yes, the HMD Touch 4G comes with pre-installed applications for WhatsApp and UPI payments, allowing you to use both services on the device.

Q. Does the HMD Touch 4G have a touchscreen?

A. Yes, it is a hybrid phone that features both a traditional T9 physical keypad and a 2.8-inch touchscreen for easier app navigation.

Q. Where can I buy the HMD Touch 4G?

A. The phone will be available for purchase from October 15, 2025, across major offline mobile retail stores in India and on leading e-commerce websites.

