HMD Touch 4G Returns to Stock in India at ₹3,999: Sale Date and Details

HMD Global has officially announced that the HMD Touch 4G is making its way back to the Indian market, after selling out rather quickly during its initial launch in October 2025. According to the company, fresh stock will be available starting Friday, December 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST. With a price tag of ₹3,999, the device continues to be positioned for students, first-time internet users, and professionals who want a reliable secondary phone without stepping into full smartphone territory.

In a way, this restock was expected. Demand during the first sale seemed strong, especially among buyers looking for something simple but not completely outdated. HMD appears to be leaning into that gap quite intentionally.

Key Takeaways

Sale Start Date: December 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST

Price: ₹3,999

Where to Buy: HMD.com, major e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores

Main Features: 3.2-inch touchscreen, Express Chat video calling, Cloud Apps support

Colors Available: Cyan and Dark Blue

Bridging the Gap Between Feature Phones and Smartphones

HMD refers to the Touch 4G as a “Hybrid Phone,” and that description feels fairly accurate. It blends the straightforward nature and long battery life of a traditional feature phone with a set of smart features that are genuinely useful. Instead of running Android, the phone operates on the S30+ Touch platform. This is not meant to compete with smartphones, but rather to offer a simpler experience that still feels connected.

The operating system relies heavily on cloud-based functionality. That means popular services can run without requiring powerful internal hardware. For users who just want the basics, along with internet access and communication tools, this approach probably makes sense.

Display and Design Features

The HMD Touch 4G comes with a 3.2-inch touchscreen display, which is noticeably larger than what most keypad phones offer. Navigation feels more intuitive as a result, especially for users who may be transitioning from older phones. There is also a dedicated ICE (In Case of Emergency) key placed on the side of the device. A long press or three quick taps can trigger emergency calls and open the Express Chat app for fast communication.

HMD includes a protective jelly case in the box, which subtly signals that durability is a priority here. It is a small inclusion, but one that feels practical for daily use.

Connectivity and Cloud Applications

One of the more interesting aspects of the HMD Touch 4G is its Cloud Apps suite. Through this, users can access entertainment content, news updates, cricket scores, and HTML5 games. Since these apps run on the cloud, the phone itself stays responsive and battery consumption remains relatively low.

For communication, the Express Chat app plays a central role. It supports video calling, voice messages, and group chats. Importantly, it works across platforms, allowing calls to Android and iOS users. This removes one of the usual limitations associated with feature phones. The device supports 4G connectivity across 11 global bands and also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot feature, making it possible to share internet access with other devices.

Hardware Specifications

Inside, the HMD Touch 4G is powered by a 1950 mAh battery. On paper, that number may not seem impressive, especially when compared to smartphones. In practice, the lightweight S30+ operating system helps the phone last much longer on a single charge. HMD bundles a fast charger in the box, and charging is handled through a Type-C port, which is now the standard across most modern devices.

Additional hardware features include dual cameras for basic photography and video calling, Bluetooth support, wireless and wired FM radio, and an MP3 player with folder management. These are not cutting-edge features, but they align well with the phone’s overall purpose.

Market Availability

The HMD Touch 4G will be available in Cyan and Dark Blue color options. Sales begin on the official HMD website at www.hmd.com, along with other major online platforms and offline retail stores across India. HMD has advised interested buyers to act quickly, as stock is expected to be limited, at least initially.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What operates the HMD Touch 4G?

A1: The phone runs on the S30+ Touch platform. It is designed for simple touch-based navigation and relies on cloud technology to power many of its applications.

Q2: Can I make video calls on this phone?

A2: Yes, the HMD Touch 4G supports video calling through the pre-installed Express Chat app. It allows calls to Android and iOS users.

Q3: Does the phone support Wi-Fi?

A3: Yes, the device supports Wi-Fi and can also function as a Wi-Fi hotspot, letting you share your 4G data connection with other devices.

Q4: What is the battery capacity of the HMD Touch 4G?

A4: The phone is equipped with a 1950 mAh battery. Thanks to the efficient S30+ operating system, it can deliver extended usage compared to most smartphones.

Q5: Does it have a standard headphone jack?

A5: The specifications mention support for wireless and wired FM radio along with an MP3 player. This typically suggests wired audio support, although the Type-C port may handle audio depending on the final hardware design.