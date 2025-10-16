Hohem Launches iSteady X3 and V3 Ultra Gimbals with Advanced AI Tracking in India

Hohem Technology Co., Ltd., a global name in gimbal innovation founded in 2014 in Shenzhen, China, has officially launched its latest smartphone stabilizers, the iSteady X3 and V3 Ultra, in India. These two models are designed for a wide range of creators, from beginners experimenting with casual videos to experienced vloggers and filmmakers who need professional-grade mobile stabilization.

Both gimbals focus on enhancing video creation through improved stabilization, integrated lighting, and smart tracking features, all packed into compact and travel-friendly builds. The aim is to make high-quality, cinematic video creation accessible to anyone, without the need for complicated or costly camera gear. The products are available on Originshop.in and Amazon.in, distributed by Origin, which has been managing key technology brands in India for more than 23 years.

Key Takeaways

The iSteady X3 and V3 Ultra are Hohem’s latest 3-axis smartphone gimbals.

The iSteady X3, priced at INR 12,990, focuses on portability and ease of use, featuring a detachable Bluetooth magnetic remote and a 3-color fill light.

The iSteady V3 Ultra, priced at INR 22,990, comes equipped with a 2MP AI vision sensor for advanced auto-tracking and a detachable touchscreen wireless remote for live monitoring.

Both gimbals include a built-in 205mm extension rod and tripod for versatile shooting.

Hohem is known for introducing innovations like the first smartphone stabilizer with AI Face Tracking and the world’s lightest 3-axis foldable smartphone stabilizer.

iSteady V3 Ultra: Professional-Grade Features

The iSteady V3 Ultra steps things up for creators who want more control and precision. It’s equipped with the upgraded iSteady 9.0 stabilization system and can handle heavier smartphones, up to 400 grams, including larger Pro and Pro Max models. It also provides a longer battery life of up to 15 hours, suitable for extended shoots.

Its standout addition is the built-in AI vision sensor and tracking module, a small 14-gram component with a 2MP camera that enables 360-degree horizontal tracking. This system can follow people, faces, pets, and even vehicles without relying on the phone’s own camera. Gesture controls make it easy to start or stop tracking, which feels intuitive once you get used to it.

Another impressive feature is the detachable touchscreen wireless remote control, which lets users view the live feed and manage gimbal settings from up to 33 feet away. For social media creators, the V3 Ultra’s “lossless vertical shooting” mode makes switching between portrait and landscape orientations as simple as pressing a single button.

The gimbal also includes a 205mm extension rod and a dual-color temperature fill light to handle different lighting conditions. Through the Hohem Joy App, creators can experiment with cinematic effects such as Hitchcock zoom, dreamy panoramas, and precise motion control. It even supports wireless phone charging while in use, which is convenient for long filming sessions.

iSteady X3: Designed for Versatility and Portability

The iSteady X3 is powered by Hohem’s iSteady 8.0 3-axis stabilization algorithm, ensuring smooth footage even while walking, running, or moving through uneven terrain. It supports smartphones up to 300 grams and offers up to 11 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

A major highlight of the X3 is its detachable Bluetooth magnetic remote, which allows shooting from up to 10 meters away. For solo travelers or vloggers filming themselves, this feature is a practical touch. The remote doubles as an operational control when attached to the handle and automatically recharges when docked.

For low-light scenes, the X3 includes a 3-color magnetic fill light with cool (6500K), neutral (5000K), and warm (2700K) tones, adjustable between 4% and 100% brightness. The integrated 205mm extension rod and tripod make it easier to capture wide group shots, high-angle perspectives, and stable time-lapses or live streams.

Through the Hohem Joy App, users can access creative shooting modes like Inception, Dolly Zoom, and Panorama, along with AI-driven subject and object tracking that automatically follows movements for seamless framing.

Available in Black and White, the iSteady V3 Ultra reflects Hohem’s growing focus on integrating AI with content creation tools, making professional mobile filmmaking more intuitive and accessible than ever.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What types of smartphones are compatible with the new Hohem gimbals?

A1. The iSteady X3 is compatible with smartphones weighing up to 300g, while the more robust iSteady V3 Ultra supports phones up to 400g, including Pro and Pro Max models.

Q2. What makes the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra’s AI tracking different from other gimbals?

A2. The V3 Ultra has a built-in AI vision sensor/tracker with a 2MP camera right on the gimbal, allowing it to perform accurate 360° auto-tracking for subjects like people, pets, and cars, independently of the smartphone or its app.

Q3. Can I control the gimbal and see the camera view remotely?

A3. Yes, the iSteady V3 Ultra includes a detachable touchscreen wireless remote control that lets you monitor the AI tracker’s live feed and control the gimbal from up to 33 feet (about 10 meters) away. The iSteady X3 has a non-touch detachable Bluetooth remote for remote operation up to 10 meters.

Q4. Where can I buy the Hohem iSteady X3 and V3 Ultra in India, and what are their prices?

A4. Both gimbals are sold on Originshop.in and Amazon.in. The iSteady X3 is priced at INR 12,990, and the iSteady V3 Ultra costs INR 22,990.