Honda Cars India to raise prices for Elevate City and Amaze from January 26

Honda Cars India has officially announced a price hike across its entire vehicle lineup in the country, effective January 26, 2026. The revision will apply to all models currently on sale, including the Honda Amaze compact sedan, the Honda City mid-size sedan, and the Honda Elevate SUV.

The company has not shared the exact increase for each variant just yet. Still, going by industry chatter, the hike is expected to be in the range of about 1% to 2%, depending on the model and trim. This sort of adjustment, while never particularly welcome, is fairly typical at the start of a new calendar year, and most manufacturers follow a similar annual revision cycle.

Key Takeaways

Effective Date: The new prices for Honda cars will come into force starting January 26, 2026.

The new prices for Honda cars will come into force starting January 26, 2026. Affected Models: All current models including the Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, and Honda Elevate.

All current models including the Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, and Honda Elevate. Reason for Hike: Rising input costs and higher operational expenses are the primary reasons for this price adjustment.

Rising input costs and higher operational expenses are the primary reasons for this price adjustment. Current Inventory: Buyers can still purchase the 2025 manufactured stock at current prices with potential year-end benefits.

Buyers can still purchase the 2025 manufactured stock at current prices with potential year-end benefits. Market Trend: Other car brands like Nissan and MG Motor have also announced similar price increases for January.

Honda explained that the decision has been driven mainly by increasing raw material prices and higher logistics costs. According to the company, it has been absorbing these additional expenses for several months to avoid an immediate impact on customers. However, with cost pressures continuing to build, some of that burden now has to be passed on. The timing of the hike also lines up with the shift to 2026 model year production, which is usually when such changes are introduced.

The Honda Amaze remains the most affordable offering in Honda’s Indian lineup. It comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. At present, the Amaze is priced between ₹7.41 lakh and ₹10 lakh ex-showroom. It competes in the compact sedan segment with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura, a space where pricing tends to be especially sensitive.

The Honda City continues to be one of the brand’s strongest performers. It is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine that delivers 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Prices for the petrol variants currently start at ₹11.95 lakh ex-showroom. Buyers focused on fuel efficiency can opt for the City Hybrid, which is priced at around ₹19.48 lakh. The City’s appeal lies not just in its engine but also in features such as a sunroof, ADAS safety technology, and a cabin that still feels roomy by segment standards.

The Honda Elevate is the company’s sole SUV offering in India at the moment. It shares its platform and engine with the City, using the same 1.5 litre petrol unit. The Elevate is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹16.67 lakh ex-showroom and competes in the highly crowded mid-size SUV segment against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

For buyers who have been considering a Honda, the next few weeks could be worth paying attention to. Dealerships are still holding some 2025 manufactured stock, and many are offering discounts to clear inventory before the new pricing takes effect. These offers often include cash discounts or exchange bonuses, which, in some cases, can offset a good portion of the upcoming hike. Buying before January 26 might help customers lock in current prices and avoid the higher cost of the 2026 models, at least for now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Which Honda models will become more expensive in January 2026?

A. All Honda cars sold in India, including the Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and the Elevate SUV, will see a price increase.

Q. When will the new Honda car prices come into effect?

A. The price hike is scheduled to start from January 26, 2026.

Q. Why is Honda increasing the prices of its cars?

A. The company cited rising input costs, including materials and logistics, as the main reason for the price hike.

Q. Can I still buy a Honda car at the old price?

A. Yes, you can buy the current 2025 stock at existing prices until the stock lasts or before the January 26 deadline.

Q. How much is the expected price hike for the Honda Elevate?

A. While official figures are not out, the hike is expected to be around 1% to 2% of the current ex-showroom price.