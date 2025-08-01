NewsAutomobiles

Honda CB125 Hornet Launches in India at Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Honda introduces the new CB125 Hornet in India's sporty 125cc motorcycle segment. Get details on its price, engine specs, features, and competition.

By Swayam Malhotra
Honda CB125 Hornet Launches in India at Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially launched the CB125 Hornet, marking its foray into the sporty 125cc segment. Priced at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), this new offering seems intent on shaking up a category that’s already buzzing with strong contenders. With its sharp styling and premium features, the CB125 Hornet clearly aims to carve out a space between performance and practicality.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways

  • Price: The Honda CB125 Hornet is introduced with a single variant priced at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Engine: Powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
  • Key Features: Comes equipped with all-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console, golden USD front forks, and a rear monoshock.
  • Competition: Competes directly with the TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125 in the Indian market.

Visually, it makes an impression right away. The bike takes inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Hornet 2.0, borrowing that aggressive design language that’s now something of a signature. A muscular fuel tank with chiselled extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, and that distinctive X-shaped LED tail lamp gives it a confident stance. The split seat and stubby exhaust add to its sportbike vibe, even if the displacement tells a more commuter-friendly story.

Underneath that bold exterior lies a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 10.7 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This setup might not scream performance, but it’s more than adequate for zipping through city traffic or short weekend spins. The bike is built on a diamond-type frame, which tends to strike a nice balance between rigidity and weight, nothing revolutionary, but effective, nonetheless.

Now, here’s where Honda is really trying to set the Hornet apart. It features upside-down (USD) front forks with a golden finish, paired with a rear Mono shock, a combo usually reserved for more premium bikes. The front gets a disc brake, while the rear makes do with a drum, all supported by Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) for added safety. There’s also a fully digital instrument console onboard, showing readouts for speed, rpm, fuel level, and trip data.

Still, pricing might raise some eyebrows. At ₹1.12 lakh, the CB125 Hornet is noticeably more expensive than its closest competitors. The TVS Raider 125, for instance, starts at a lower price and even offers tech-forward features like riding modes and a TFT screen in higher trims. Likewise, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 leans heavily into the performance angle and is also priced more affordably.

That said, Honda seems to be betting on a mix of brand trust and upmarket hardware to justify the premium. And perhaps for some buyers, that confidence in quality and the appeal of a sportier design will be enough to tip the scales in the Hornet’s favor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the ex-showroom price of the new Honda CB125 Hornet?

A1: The Honda CB125 Hornet has been launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.12 lakh for its single available variant.

Q2: What are the main features of the Honda CB125 Hornet?

A2: The main features include all-LED lighting (headlamp, tail lamp, and indicators), a fully digital instrument console, upside-down (USD) front forks, a rear monoshock, and a Combi-Brake System (CBS).

Q3: How does the CB125 Hornet compare to the TVS Raider 125?

A3: The CB125 Hornet is priced higher than the TVS Raider 125. While the Hornet offers premium suspension with USD forks, the Raider 125 provides features like multiple riding modes and an optional TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity at a more competitive price.

Q4: What is the mileage of the Honda CB125 Hornet?

A4: Honda has not yet officially announced the certified mileage figure for the CB125 Hornet. However, bikes in the 125cc segment typically offer mileage in the range of 50-60 kmpl.

Q5: Does the Honda CB125 Hornet come with a rear disc brake?

A5: No, the Honda CB125 Hornet is equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. It does not offer a rear disc brake option at launch.

BySwayam Malhotra
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
