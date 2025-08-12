Honda Launches Activa and SP125 25th Anniversary Editions in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out special 25-year anniversary editions of three of its best-selling two-wheelers, the Activa 110, Activa 125, and the SP125 motorcycle. The launch marks Honda’s silver jubilee in India, highlighting 25 years of consistent presence in the market.

These special editions bring cosmetic updates and will be offered only in the DLX variant. Bookings are already open at all authorized dealerships, with deliveries set to begin by the end of August 2025.

Key Takeaways

Honda has introduced 25-year anniversary editions of Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125.

Activa 110 anniversary edition is priced at Rs. 92,565 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Activa 125 anniversary edition comes in at Rs. 97,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

SP125 anniversary edition costs Rs. 1,02,516 (ex-showroom Delhi).

All models feature new graphics, a 25-year anniversary logo, and two fresh color options.

Bookings are open now; deliveries expected by late August 2025.

Anniversary Edition Features and Design

Honda has gone for a refreshed look to mark the milestone. Both the Activa 110 and Activa 125 sport exclusive anniversary graphics along their body panels, a black chrome finish at the front, and a special 25-year logo positioned prominently on the front panel. The alloy wheels now come in a distinctive pyrite brown metallic shade.

For the interiors, the Activa 110 uses a café-brown and black combination, depending on the exterior color, while the Activa 125 sticks to an all-black finish. The SP125 anniversary edition also carries its own set of updated graphics, subtle color highlights, and the anniversary logo on the fuel tank.

All three models are available in two shades: Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic. Standard features include a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, said the Activa has been a trusted partner for millions in India, symbolizing reliability and comfort. He added that these special editions are Honda’s way of thanking customers for their trust, launched alongside the company’s achievement of producing 70 million two-wheelers in the country.

Engine and Safety Specifications

Mechanically, the Activa 110 uses a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine, the Activa 125 runs on a 123.92cc engine, and the SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc unit. All engines are single-cylinder, PGM-Fi, and meet OBD2B emission norms.

Safety features across all three include a side-stand engine cut-off system, Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres.

Price and Availability

These anniversary editions are exclusive to the DLX variant. Prices (ex-showroom Delhi) are as follows:

Activa 110 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs. 92,565

Activa 125 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs. 97,270

SP125 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs. 1,02,516

Customers can place orders either through Honda’s official website or by visiting authorized dealerships. The first batch of vehicles is expected to reach showrooms by the end of August 2025.

FAQs

Q: What are the new features in the Honda Activa 25th anniversary edition?

A: The Activa 110 and 125 anniversary editions feature exclusive graphics, a 25-year anniversary logo, a black chrome front finish, and pyrite brown metallic alloy wheels. They also come in two new colors: Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic.

Q: What is the price of the Activa 125 25th anniversary edition?

A: The ex-showroom price in Delhi for the Honda Activa 125 25-year Anniversary Edition is Rs. 97,270.

Q: What is the engine capacity of the Honda SP125?

A: The Honda SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine.

Q: Are there any mechanical changes in the anniversary edition models?

A: The press release does not mention any mechanical changes. The updates are primarily cosmetic and feature-based, such as new graphics, colors, a TFT display, and a USB port.

Q: How can I book the new Honda 25-year anniversary edition models?

A: You can book the new anniversary edition models online through the official Honda two-wheelers India website or by visiting an authorized Honda dealership.