Honda Launches MyHonda-India App for Two-Wheeler Owners

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out a new mobile application called MyHonda-India, designed for both potential buyers and existing owners of its two-wheelers. Available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the app is meant to act as a one-stop solution, covering everything from product research to after-sales support and vehicle upkeep.

Key Takeaways

One platform for all needs: The app combines sales, service, and ownership features into a single interface.

For new buyers: Users can explore Honda’s lineup, compare models, book test rides, and even check financing options.

For existing owners: The app enables service booking, real-time tracking of service progress, access to service history, and safe storage of digital documents.

Convenience features: It helps locate nearby Honda dealerships and even petrol stations using location-based services.

Honda, a leading name in the Indian two-wheeler market with well-known models like the Activa scooter and Shine motorcycle, has positioned this app as a more direct and accessible way for customers to engage with the brand. For those in the market for a new scooter or motorcycle, the app makes it easier to look through the entire range, compare models’ side by side, and make more informed decisions. Test rides can be booked through the app itself, and details on finance options are also readily available.

Owners, on the other hand, get tools that simplify day-to-day vehicle management. From booking a service slot at their preferred workshop to tracking the progress in real time, the app streamlines the process. It stores detailed service records digitally, which can be useful when keeping tabs on a vehicle’s health. The digital owner’s manual is also included, and important papers like insurance and registration can be kept safe within the app.

The app doesn’t stop there. It allows inquiries about spare parts and accessories, offers support for workshop services, and sends timely reminders about upcoming maintenance. Users may also get updates on special offers or company-led initiatives.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, explained that the app was built to bring more convenience and transparency to customers. He emphasized that the goal is to keep riders connected to the brand at every stage of their ownership journey.

This development reflects a wider shift in the automotive industry, where companies are increasingly turning to digital platforms to improve customer engagement and make after-sales service more seamless.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the MyHonda-India app?

A. The MyHonda-India app is a free mobile application from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India that allows users to access sales, service, and other ownership-related features for Honda two-wheelers.

Q. Is the MyHonda-India app free to download?

A. Yes, the application is available for free on both the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Q. Can I book a service for my Honda Activa using the app?

A. Yes, the app allows you to book service appointments for any Honda two-wheeler at an authorized dealership, track the service in real-time, and view your service history.

Q. Can I use the app if I don’t own a Honda two-wheeler yet?

A. Yes, prospective customers can use the app to explore Honda’s range of two-wheelers, compare models, raise product enquiries, and book test rides.

Q. What documents can I store in the app?

A. The app provides a document storage feature where you can keep digital copies of important vehicle-related documents for easy access.