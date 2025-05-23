Honda Unleashes New Hornets: The CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP Hit Indian Roads

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just rolled out a powerful one-two punch in the form of two premium streetfighters: the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. With bookings now officially open and deliveries slated to begin in June 2025, it seems Honda is stepping up its game in the Indian premium motorcycle segment.

The CB750 Hornet hits the road with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8,59,500 in Gurugram, while the top-end CB1000 Hornet SP comes in at Rs. 12,35,900. The former will be available at all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships across the country. The latter, being a flagship model, will be sold exclusively through BigWing Topline outlets.

Why Honda is Targeting the Premium Segment

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI, offered some perspective. He pointed out the rising demand in India’s premium bike market, particularly from a younger demographic that craves performance coupled with head-turning aesthetics. According to Otani, both new Hornets embody Honda’s engineering heritage and performance DNA. He believes these bikes will strike a chord with enthusiasts who want something fun yet practical.

Backing that up, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, spoke to the enduring appeal of the Hornet name. He sees the CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP as natural evolutions in this legacy. The bikes are designed to be visually striking, technologically modern, and loaded with the kind of features that today’s thrill-seekers look for. Mathur seems optimistic that Honda’s fresh offerings will turn heads—and perhaps even dominate a few roads.

Design: Aggressive Streetfighter Looks

Honda’s design brief for both models leans heavily on what they call the “Aggressive X Pure” styling concept. That translates to a bold, muscular aesthetic with sharply sculpted body panels and fierce tank shrouds. LED lighting throughout, especially the assertive headlamp design, ensures these bikes don’t just blend in.

The CB750 Hornet comes in two colors: Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. Meanwhile, the CB1000 Hornet SP is dressed in a single, stealthy Matte Ballistic Black Metallic finish, complemented by subtle gold accents that lend it a touch of premium flair.

Hardware and Technology Packed In

These bikes aren’t just about looks. The CB750 Hornet features a SHOWA SFF-BPTM inverted fork at the front and a monoshock with Pro-Link swingarm at the rear. It’s a setup that promises comfort and confidence across varying road conditions.

The CB1000 Hornet SP steps it up a notch with a SHOWA SFF-BP front fork and a rear ÖHLINS TTX36 unit. This high-spec combo is designed to offer enhanced handling, especially when the throttle opens up.

Braking is equally robust. The CB1000 Hornet SP uses dual 310mm front discs with Brembo radial-mount calipers and a 240mm rear disc. The CB750 Hornet is equipped with slightly smaller 296mm dual front discs and the same rear disc setup. Dual-channel ABS is standard on both.

Tech-wise, both motorcycles sport a 5.0-inch full-color TFT display with Honda’s RoadSync app. This feature allows riders to sync smartphones via Bluetooth for navigation, call alerts, and music control. The new backlit multifunction switch on the handlebar is a thoughtful touch that makes toggling settings feel more intuitive.

Performance and Electronic Aids

Under the hood, the CB750 Hornet houses a 755cc, inline 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine producing 67.5 kW at 9,500 RPM and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 RPM. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and includes an assist & slipper clutch for smoother transitions.

The CB1000 Hornet SP, on the other hand, packs a serious punch with a 999cc Inline Four DOHC engine churning out 115.6 kW at 11,000 RPM and 107 Nm at 9,000 RPM. It also includes a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Riders get a suite of electronic aids. The CB750 offers four modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, and User. The CB1000 goes further with five modes, including two customizable User settings. Both bikes feature Honda Selectable Torque Control with three adjustable levels, plus an emergency stop signal for added peace of mind.

Availability and Booking

Pricing stands at Rs. 8,59,500 for the CB750 Hornet and Rs. 12,35,900 for the CB1000 Hornet SP (both ex-showroom Gurugram). Bookings are live, and deliveries will begin in June 2025. Interested riders can secure their Hornet via Honda BigWing India’s official site: www.HondaBigWing.in.

With their blend of performance, tech, and sharp styling, the new Hornets are more than just new bikes—they’re a statement. Whether you’re upgrading or diving into the premium segment for the first time, Honda’s latest launches are well worth a look.