Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru

Vishal Jain
Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru

Honeywell officially launched its all-India Building Automation Xpress Roadshow today, October 31, from Bengaluru, marking the beginning of a large-scale mobile campaign designed to showcase the company’s latest innovations in fire detection, STQC-certified video surveillance, access control, building management systems, and electrical solutions. The launch coincided with the Honeywell Growth Symposium 2025, a two-day event that brings together business leaders, technology experts, and Honeywell’s top executives.

This initiative aims to take Honeywell’s building automation technologies directly to customers across India, starting from Bengaluru and moving through 15 more major cities. The roadshow is a strategic move to deepen engagement with customers, particularly in fast-growing regions beyond traditional metros, while promoting real-time interaction and product experience.

Key Takeaways

  • Honeywell launched its “Building Automation Xpress” roadshow on October 31 in Bengaluru.
  • The event took place at the Honeywell Growth Symposium 2025.
  • The mobile showcase features new innovations in fire safety, access control, and STQC-certified video surveillance.
  • The roadshow will travel to 16 major cities, covering over 9,000 kilometers across India.

Event Highlights

The roadshow was formally flagged off by several senior leaders from Honeywell, including Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India; Bilal Hammoud, President and CEO, Honeywell Building Automation; Shailen Chauhan, Chief Commercial Officer, Honeywell Building Automation; and Atul Pai, Vice President and General Manager for India, ASEAN & East Asia, Building Automation, Honeywell India.

At its core, Honeywell’s Building Automation Xpress is a mobile experience center designed to bring advanced technology directly to customers’ doorsteps. It’s essentially a traveling exhibit that allows people to interact with products firsthand and see live demonstrations. Through these demonstrations, Honeywell aims to show how its solutions can improve safety, reduce energy consumption, and optimize resource management across various types of buildings.

One of the notable highlights is Honeywell’s STQC Certified Video Surveillance system. The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) is an office under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, responsible for setting and verifying standards of quality and security for electronics and IT products. STQC certification ensures that Honeywell’s surveillance equipment meets the government’s strict reliability and cybersecurity benchmarks.

A Nationwide Journey

The roadshow will make stops in 16 major cities, starting from Bengaluru and continuing through Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, before concluding in Delhi.

Each stop will feature localized demonstrations and sessions tailored to regional market priorities. According to the company, this approach helps address specific industry challenges in each city while creating space for more meaningful, hands-on engagement with customers and partners.

To participate, interested partners and clients can access the full schedule and register for the event through a dedicated microsite created by Honeywell.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Honeywell Building Automation Xpress Roadshow?

It’s a traveling, hands-on exhibition by Honeywell that demonstrates their latest building automation technologies, including fire safety systems, access control, and government-certified surveillance solutions.

Where and when did the Honeywell roadshow start?

The campaign was officially launched on October 31, 2025, in Bengaluru, during the Honeywell Growth Symposium 2025.

Which cities will the Honeywell roadshow visit?

It will cover more than 9,000 kilometers, visiting 16 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, before wrapping up in Delhi.

What does STQC Certified Video Surveillance mean?

STQC stands for Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification, an Indian government body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This certification indicates that the surveillance products comply with stringent Indian government standards for quality and security.

Who launched the roadshow in Bengaluru?

The roadshow was inaugurated by Ashish Modi, Bilal Hammoud, Shailen Chauhan, and Atul Pai, key leaders from Honeywell’s Building Automation division.

