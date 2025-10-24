HONOR and BYD Partner to Create AI-Driven Smart Mobility Ecosystem

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR and BYD, the world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, have officially announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing AI-powered intelligent mobility. The collaboration brings together HONOR’s vehicle connectivity solution and BYD’s next-generation DiLink smart ecosystem, aiming to deliver more human-centric, AI-driven mobility experiences to consumers. It’s a forward-looking move that positions both companies firmly in the evolving future of intelligent transportation.

Key Takeaways

Core Goal: Integrate HONOR’s vehicle connectivity with BYD’s DiLink smart ecosystem for AI-powered mobility.

Integrate HONOR’s vehicle connectivity with BYD’s DiLink smart ecosystem for AI-powered mobility. Key Technology Focus: Joint innovation in cross-device ecosystem integration, AI agent features, and a high-precision Bluetooth-based car key.

Joint innovation in cross-device ecosystem integration, AI agent features, and a high-precision Bluetooth-based car key. Ecosystem Integration: The partnership seeks to maximize interoperability between HONOR’s connected vehicle capabilities and BYD’s intelligent ecosystem through a collaborative channel model.

The partnership seeks to maximize interoperability between HONOR’s connected vehicle capabilities and BYD’s intelligent ecosystem through a collaborative channel model. Prior Collaboration: HONOR and BYD have worked together before, beginning with smartphone NFC car keys in 2023 and expanding to in-vehicle fast charging in 2024.

HONOR and BYD have worked together before, beginning with smartphone NFC car keys in 2023 and expanding to in-vehicle fast charging in 2024. Recent Adoption: In 2025, BYD’s DENZA brand became the first to adopt HONOR Car Connect for cross-device interaction and service continuity, with plans to roll it out across other BYD brands.

In 2025, BYD’s DENZA brand became the first to adopt HONOR Car Connect for cross-device interaction and service continuity, with plans to roll it out across other BYD brands. Future Showcase: The outcomes of the collaboration will be unveiled at the 2025 HONOR Global Developers Conference and AI Device Ecosystem Conference on October 23.

Advancing Smart Mobility

HONOR, as a global AI device ecosystem company, continues to redefine how people interact with technology, particularly through seamless connections between devices. The company’s broader vision is to build a bridge between the AI ecosystem and everyday consumers, especially as the world moves deeper into the agentic AI era.

BYD, meanwhile, remains at the forefront of new-energy vehicle manufacturing, producing both electric and hybrid models that have reshaped the global EV landscape.

The new agreement was signed at a ceremony in Shenzhen, China, attended by key leaders from both sides. Among them were Mr. James Li, CEO of HONOR, and Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Group. Fang Fei, President of Products at HONOR, and Yang Dongsheng, Senior Vice President of BYD and President of the Automotive New Technology Research Institute, formally signed the document.

During the ceremony, Mr. James Li emphasized the human-centric essence of this partnership, noting that technology, when guided by human needs, has the power to unlock new potential. He described the partnership as a holistic step forward into the AI era, with smart mobility serving as one of its cornerstones. The collaboration, he said, will combine the strengths of both companies to co-create an ecosystem that enhances every journey.

Mr. CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV Global (Official Partner for HONOR Smartphones), echoed this sentiment. He highlighted how the partnership represents a move toward a truly intelligent mobility ecosystem, one where devices and vehicles seamlessly work together. According to him, integrating HONOR’s connectivity with BYD’s intelligent ecosystem creates smarter experiences that enrich daily travel and bring the vision of an interconnected, AI-driven lifestyle much closer to reality.

Three Pillars of Cooperation

The partnership rests on three core areas of collaboration:

Core technology and features: The first pillar involves joint innovation in cross-device ecosystem integration, adding AI agent features, and developing a high-precision Bluetooth-based car key to enhance convenience and security. Channel ecosystem and user benefits: This focuses on a joint channel model that combines HONOR’s connected vehicle capabilities with BYD’s intelligent ecosystem to improve interoperability and deliver better experiences for users. Joint communications and user engagement: Both companies will align their communication efforts, launching coordinated marketing campaigns, product releases, and user engagement programs around key milestones.

Looking ahead, both HONOR and BYD aim to keep the user experience at the heart of their strategy. They plan to accelerate innovation in areas like phone-to-car connectivity, digital keys, and safety-enhancing smart features.

The results of this collaboration will be showcased at the 2025 HONOR Global Developers Conference and AI Device Ecosystem Conference on October 23. During the event, HONOR is also set to highlight the HONOR AI Connect platform, showing how it supports human-centric, scenario-based AI solutions designed for the connected world.

Related FAQs

Q: What is the BYD DiLink smart ecosystem?

A: The BYD DiLink smart ecosystem is the next-generation intelligent system used in BYD’s vehicles. It functions as the vehicle’s brain, providing infotainment, navigation, and connectivity features, which is now being integrated with HONOR’s vehicle connectivity solutions for a smarter, more personalized user experience.

Q: What specific features come from the HONOR and BYD partnership?

A: Initial features included smartphone NFC car keys (2023) and in-vehicle fast charging (2024). The new partnership will focus on AI agent integration, cross-device ecosystem integration, and a high-precision Bluetooth-based car key.

Q: Which car brand first adopted the new HONOR Car Connect?

A: DENZA, a brand under BYD, was the first to adopt the HONOR Car Connect solution in 2025, allowing for cross-device interaction and service continuity between the car and HONOR devices. The coverage is planned to expand across other BYD brands.

Q: What is HONOR’s role as an AI device ecosystem company?

A: HONOR builds an ecosystem of devices, including AI phones, PCs, tablets, and wearables. Its role is to connect these devices with vehicles using its connectivity solutions to create an integrated, intelligent experience.