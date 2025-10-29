HONOR Introduces MagicOS 10 as an AI-Focused Operating System

Global tech brand HONOR has officially announced MagicOS 10 at its developer conference in Shenzhen, China. The company describes this new release as the world’s first “AI agent operating system” with “self-evolving” abilities, signaling a shift from traditional device-centered systems toward those built around intelligent, adaptive AI. At the heart of MagicOS 10 lies YOYO, an upgraded AI agent powered by HONOR’s own large model, MagicLM 3.0.

Key Takeaways

HONOR launched MagicOS 10 in China, calling it an AI agent operating system.

The AI assistant YOYO now acts as a proactive agent capable of understanding and executing complex, multi-step tasks.

MagicOS 10 supports seamless file transfers between HONOR, iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

HONOR also introduced an upgraded HONOR AI Connect platform for developers and ecosystem partners.

The system debuts a fresh “Zero-Gravity Transparency Design” that enhances visuals without draining battery life.

Rethinking the Role of AI in Operating Systems

In India, the announcement was acknowledged by HONOR’s official partners. Mr. CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV GLOBAL (Official Partner for HONOR Smartphones), noted that the upgraded HONOR AI Connect platform encourages a new kind of AI-driven interaction. He emphasized that with YOYO now functioning as a true agent, MagicOS 10 brings an intelligence that feels intuitive and proactive, helping users turn ideas into actions through natural, conversational engagement.

According to HONOR, MagicOS 10 represents a major departure from the conventional OS model. Rather than merely syncing the device with the cloud, it follows what the company calls an “agent-centric model.” This places the AI agent—YOYO—at the core of the user experience. James Li, CEO of HONOR, described a true AI operating system as one that must be “agentic” and capable of “self-evolving.” He also highlighted how collaboration with users and industry partners is essential to refine this next-generation platform.

YOYO, Now Smarter Than Ever

The centerpiece of MagicOS 10 is the reimagined YOYO agent. With the power of MagicLM 3.0, HONOR claims YOYO can now “see, remember, and execute.” Users can rely on it to manage daily tasks, assist with creative workflows, and even carry out sophisticated actions through simple commands.

For instance, YOYO can apply AI-driven color grading to photos using Magic Color, perform intricate image edits just by listening to your voice, or handle multi-step operations such as ordering food, booking a cab, or scheduling a delivery—all without manual input.

True Cross-Platform Freedom

Another standout capability of MagicOS 10 is its multi-device connectivity. HONOR says it’s the first OS in the industry to completely eliminate platform boundaries. Users can transfer photos, videos, and documents effortlessly across HONOR, iOS, Android, and Windows devices—an achievement that sets a new benchmark for interoperability.

A Fresh Visual Identity and Smarter Security

Visually, the new Zero-Gravity Transparency Design introduces subtle, layered transparency effects throughout the interface—from the lock screen to individual apps. HONOR assures users that this design innovation doesn’t come at the cost of battery performance.

For privacy and safety, the update integrates AI Deepfake Detection, which intelligently detects fake voices, deepfake filters, and even scam scripts—something increasingly relevant in today’s AI-driven media landscape.

Empowering Developers through HONOR AI Connect

Alongside the OS, HONOR rolled out an upgraded HONOR AI Connect developer platform. This aligns with the company’s “1×3×N ecosystem strategy,” which focuses on helping partners easily integrate their devices and services into HONOR’s AI-powered ecosystem.

The strategy includes:

1 – HONOR’s open AI platform

3 – Three layers of support: ecosystem, channel, and technology

N – Multiple industries, from smart homes and education to office and wearables

This approach aims to reduce development costs by letting partners use HONOR’s built-in AI functions—like voice and vision recognition—without the need to build independent frameworks. HONOR shared that it already collaborates with over 200 ecosystem partners, signaling a fast-growing network.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is HONOR MagicOS 10?

A: MagicOS 10 is HONOR’s latest operating system designed around a proactive AI agent named YOYO. It introduces a self-evolving architecture meant to assist users through more natural, intelligent interactions.

Q2: What is the HONOR YOYO AI agent?

A: YOYO is HONOR’s built-in AI assistant, now enhanced to function as a full-fledged agent. It can “see, remember, and execute” complex tasks—like photo editing, online shopping, or booking rides—based on conversational user inputs.

Q3: Can MagicOS 10 transfer files to an iPhone or Windows PC?

A: Yes. HONOR confirms that MagicOS 10 enables seamless transfers of images, videos, and documents across HONOR, iOS, Android, and Windows systems.

Q4: What is the HONOR 1×3×N ecosystem strategy?

A: This strategy outlines how HONOR collaborates with partners. The “1” represents its AI platform, the “3” refers to three key support pillars (ecosystem, channel, and technology), and the “N” stands for the many industries—like smart homes and wearables—where HONOR seeks collaboration.

Q5: When will MagicOS 10 be available in India?

A: The current launch is limited to China. HONOR has not yet shared an official release date for global or Indian markets, though it’s likely to follow in later rollout phases.