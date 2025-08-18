HONOR Launches X7c 5G in India, Available from August 20

HONOR, the global smart device brand, has launched its latest smartphone, the HONOR X7c 5G, in India. Targeting users who want performance at a reasonable price, the phone will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from August 20 to 22, 2025, at a special launch price of ₹14,999.

Key Takeaways:

HONOR X7c 5G launches in India at ₹14,999, available on Amazon.in from August 20 to 22, 2025.

Features Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 5200mAh battery with 35W SuperCharge, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Offers 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, MagicOS 8.0 (Android 14), and IP64 water and dust resistance.

Comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is available in Forest Green and Moonlight White.

HONOR includes a screen protector and TPU case in the box.

This phone is built for people who want solid, everyday performance paired with useful features and a stylish design. The HONOR X7c 5G offers a mix of AI-powered software, immersive visuals, and a long-lasting battery, all packed into a slim and lightweight frame.

At its core is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It uses an octa-core CPU made up of two high-performance A78 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six energy-efficient A55 cores running at 1.95 GHz. With the Adreno 613 GPU, it should handle daily tasks and light gaming fairly smoothly.

On the software side, HONOR’s MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14) adds AI-based enhancements to balance speed and power usage. This could be especially helpful when multitasking or running heavier apps, though, like any phone, long-term performance may vary.

The phone features a 6.8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels and support for 16.7 million colors. The screen has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio that feels suited for video content. Its aluminosilicate glass adds durability without extra weight. With a thickness of 8.24mm and weighing just 193g, the device feels comfortable in the hand. Color options include Forest Green and Moonlight White.

On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera setup includes autofocus, an 8x digital zoom, and a single LED flash. AI image enhancements are built in to help optimize clarity and color. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture that also supports face recognition.

Powering the phone is a 5200mAh battery that HONOR says can last a full day. It supports 35W SuperCharge, which should recharge the device fairly quickly. Again, real-life charging speed may depend on usage habits.

For connectivity, the HONOR X7c 5G supports dual 5G SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Security features include both fingerprint and face unlock, and to make things easier out of the box, HONOR includes a pre-applied screen protector and a TPU case.

CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV Global (HONOR India), emphasized that the HONOR X7c 5G is designed to be a dependable companion, with a strong focus on performance, battery life, and camera quality.

At ₹14,999, the HONOR X7c 5G is stepping into a competitive segment with a promising spec sheet. Whether it becomes a daily favorite will depend on how it performs once it’s in users’ hands, but for now, it certainly looks like an appealing package for the price.

FAQs

Q1: What is the price of the HONOR X7c 5G in India?

A: The HONOR X7c 5G is priced at ₹14,999 as part of a special launch offer.

Q2: When can I buy the HONOR X7c 5G in India?

A: The phone will be available for sale from August 20th to August 22nd, 2025.

Q3: Where can I purchase the HONOR X7c 5G?

A: The HONOR X7c 5G is being sold exclusively on Amazon.in.

Q4: What are the main camera specifications of the HONOR X7c 5G?

A: The phone features a 50MP main rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Q5: Does the HONOR X7c 5G support fast charging?

A: Yes, it supports 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology for fast charging.

Q6: Is the HONOR X7c 5G a dual-SIM phone?

A: Yes, the phone supports dual Nano SIM cards.