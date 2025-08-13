HONOR X7c 5G Arrives in India, Sells Exclusively on Amazon

HONOR is bringing its HONOR X7c 5G smartphone to India, adding another option to the country’s growing list of budget-friendly 5G devices. The phone will be sold only through Amazon.in, aimed at buyers who value durability, consistent performance, and a modern design. While the exact launch date and pricing have not been confirmed yet, the brand has shared a detailed look at its features.

Key Takeaways

Affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian market

Sold exclusively on Amazon.in

50MP AI-powered dual rear camera setup

5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging

Durable design with IP64 dust and splash resistance

6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits brightness

Built for Durability and Daily Use

The HONOR X7c 5G places a strong emphasis on toughness. It has received the Swiss SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop and Crush Resistance, giving users more confidence when it comes to accidental bumps or drops. The IP64 rating also ensures protection against dust and light splashes.

Inside, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, made using a 4nm process. This setup offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency, suitable for everyday apps, multitasking, and casual gaming without heavy battery drain. The phone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, along with HONOR’s RAM Turbo technology that can convert storage into an additional 8GB of virtual RAM for smoother performance.

Camera and Battery

The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main AI-powered sensor and a 2MP depth camera. HONOR’s AI enhancements aim to deliver more natural skin tones and balanced lighting. Features like AI Motion Sensing Capture can automatically take photos when it detects specific moments, such as a smile or someone mid-run. The front camera is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Battery life is another highlight, with a large 5,200mAh capacity that the company says can deliver up to 24 hours of online video playback or 46 hours of calling on a single charge. The 35W fast charging helps reduce downtime, while an Ultra Power-Saving Mode can stretch a 2% battery charge into a 75-minute call.

Display and User Experience

The phone has a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and animations look smooth. With a peak brightness of 850 nits, it should remain visible in bright outdoor light. The device runs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, offering the latest software experience with customization options.

For sound, the HONOR X7c 5G includes dual stereo speakers and a 300% high-volume mode, which can be useful for music, videos, or navigation when you need extra loud audio. It will be available in two colors: Forest Green and Moonlight White.

With its combination of durability, battery strength, and balanced performance, the HONOR X7c 5G is positioned as a practical choice for those looking for a dependable 5G phone at an accessible price point.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the HONOR X7c 5G launching in India?

The specific launch date has not been officially announced, but HONOR has confirmed it is coming soon.

Q2: Where can I buy the HONOR X7c 5G in India?

The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in.

Q3: What processor is used in the HONOR X7c 5G?

The HONOR X7c 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Q4: Does the HONOR X7c 5G have a headphone jack?

Yes, the phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q5: What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

The device has a 5,200mAh battery and supports 35W fast charging.