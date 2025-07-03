News

HONOR X9c 5G Arrives in India with Focus on Durability and Advanced Camera

The HONOR X9c 5G launches in India on July 7th, exclusively on Amazon.in, featuring a 108MP OIS AI camera, triple-layer durability, and MagicOS 9.0.

By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
honor 1

HONOR, the global tech brand, is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the HONOR X9c 5G, in India. Scheduled for release on July 7th, 2025, this device will be sold exclusively through Amazon.in. Designed with an emphasis on durability and AI-driven performance, the X9c 5G brings together a high-resolution camera, sleek build, and strong protective features. Aimed squarely at the mid-premium segment, HONOR appears set on offering Indian consumers a handset that balances performance with resilience.

Key Takeaways:

  • The HONOR X9c 5G launches in India on July 7th, 2025, exclusively via Amazon.in.
  • It boasts triple-resistance durability (against water, dust, and drops) in an ultra-slim 7.98mm form factor.
  • The phone features a 108MP AI camera system enhanced with OIS and EIS.
  • It includes a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3840Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort.
  • Runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and is powered by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery.
  • Available color options are Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV India and HONOR’s brand partner in the country, described the X9c 5G as a benchmark in both durability and performance. He noted standout features such as the SGS-certified drop resistance, the advanced 108MP camera, and MagicOS 9.0, all complemented by an impressive three-day battery life. Khandelwal also emphasized how consumer feedback shaped improvements in the product and after-sales service, underscoring HONOR’s commitment to support and reliability.

honor 2

Advanced AI Photography

One of the central highlights is the 108MP AI-powered main camera, complete with Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization (OIS/EIS). This setup aims to produce crisp, high-quality photos regardless of the lighting or motion involved. Additionally, the camera suite includes AI Motion Sensing for action shots, an AI Eraser for post-editing, and a HIGH-RES mode for more detailed captures. These capabilities integrate seamlessly with MagicOS 9.0, built on Android 15, bringing smart recommendations and cross-app functionality through Magic Portal.

Engineered for Durability

Built to last without sacrificing aesthetics, the HONOR X9c 5G offers certified resistance to water, dust, and drops of up to 2 meters. The phone maintains a sleek profile at just 7.98mm, and it incorporates a 3D protection design with SGS certification. Its curved-edge construction doesn’t just look good—it contributes to the overall durability.

Display Quality and Eye Comfort

Up front, users get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 3840Hz PWM dimming, which has earned TÜV Rheinland certification for Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards. Essentially, it’s built for long hours of comfortable viewing without compromising visual richness.

Enhanced Customer Support

HONOR, in collaboration with PSAV, has reportedly refined its after-sales service framework in India. This revamp includes faster response times, a broader service network, and streamlined feedback systems. The idea is to provide support not just at the point of sale, but consistently throughout the customer lifecycle—a reflection of the brand’s growing focus on customer trust.

MagicOS 9.0

Running the show is MagicOS 9.0, layered over Android 15. The software delivers a fluid, AI-enhanced experience with gesture controls, smart personalization, and adaptive performance tailored to user habits. It’s designed to make everyday interactions more intuitive, perhaps even a little more enjoyable.

Availability

The HONOR X9c 5G comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, powered by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery designed for longevity. Sales go live on Amazon.in starting July 12, 2025. The device will be offered in two shades: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan. Pricing is expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Specifications at a Glance:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
  • Display: 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED, 1.5K Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming
  • Battery & Charging: 6600mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, 66W Fast Charging
  • Camera System: 108MP AI Main Camera with OIS + EIS, AI Motion Sensing, AI Eraser, HIGH-RES Mode
  • Durability Features: Triple-Resistance (Water, Dust, Drop), SGS Certified, 3D Protection Design
  • Operating System: MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15
  • Design: Curved-Edge Construction, Premium Matte Finish, 7.98mm Ultra-Slim Profile
  • Color Variants: Titanium Black, Jade Cyan
  • Connectivity: 5G Ready, Advanced Network Optimization

honor 3

FAQs

Q: When is the HONOR X9c 5G launching in India?
A: The HONOR X9c 5G is officially launching in India on July 7, 2025, with sales kicking off a few days later on July 12.

Q: Where can I buy the HONOR X9c 5G in India?
A: It’ll be available exclusively on Amazon.in—so that’s your go-to if you’re planning to pick one up.

Q: What are the main camera features of the HONOR X9c 5G?
A: The phone sports a powerful 108MP AI camera system, backed by both OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for smoother shots. It also brings some smart tools like AI Motion Sensing, AI Eraser, and a crisp HIGH-RES mode for ultra-detailed photos.

Q: How durable is the HONOR X9c 5G?
A: Pretty durable, actually. It’s built with triple-resistance protection—against water, dust, and drops (up to 2 meters). There’s also an advanced 3D protection design and it’s been SGS-certified, so it’s not just marketing fluff.

Q: What operating system does the HONOR X9c 5G use?
A: It runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is built on top of Android 15—so you’re getting a fairly modern and polished user experience right out of the box.

Q: What is the battery capacity of the HONOR X9c 5G?
A: The device comes with a hefty 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery. That’s quite a bit more than what most phones in its class offer, so it should last you comfortably through the day—even with heavy use.

