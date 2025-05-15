How Low Will It Go? Apple iPhone 16 Series Sees Big Price Cuts on Flipkart, iPhone 15 Available Under ₹25,000 – Are These Deals Worth It?

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series and the recently launched iPhone 15 have suddenly become much more affordable on Flipkart, with significant price reductions and attractive bank and exchange offers that are turning heads. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your iPhone or buy a new Apple phone without burning a hole in your pocket, now might be the right time to act.

iPhone 16 Series Price Drops: What You Need to Know

The iPhone 16 series, which debuted earlier this year, originally came with premium price tags reflecting Apple’s high-end hardware and features. But now, Flipkart is offering sizeable discounts, bringing down prices by up to ₹20,000 on select models.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) saw a price cut from ₹1,49,900 to ₹1,29,900.

(256GB) saw a price cut from ₹1,49,900 to ₹1,29,900. iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is now listed for ₹1,19,900, down from ₹1,39,900.

(128GB) is now listed for ₹1,19,900, down from ₹1,39,900. iPhone 16 (128GB) prices have dropped from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900.

(128GB) prices have dropped from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. iPhone 16 Plus (256GB) comes down to ₹89,900 from ₹99,900.

These cuts come as part of Flipkart’s ongoing sale events, aiming to boost sales before the mid-year smartphone refresh cycle.

iPhone 15 Available Under ₹25,000: How Is That Possible?

The iPhone 15, launched with a starting price of ₹79,900, now can be purchased for under ₹25,000 on Flipkart through combined bank and exchange offers.

Here’s how:

Flipkart offers an exchange discount up to ₹60,000 when you trade in an eligible old smartphone. Older iPhone models and certain Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are eligible.

On top of this, leading banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI offer 10-15% instant cashback or additional discounts using their credit/debit cards or EMI transactions.

For example, if you exchange an older phone worth ₹50,000 and use a bank card offering 15% cashback (up to ₹10,000), your effective out-of-pocket for an iPhone 15 could drop below ₹25,000.

Bank Offers and Exchange Deals Breakdown

Exchange Offers: Up to ₹60,000 on select devices, depending on the condition and model. Flipkart’s exchange value tool helps you estimate your device’s worth instantly.

Up to ₹60,000 on select devices, depending on the condition and model. Flipkart’s exchange value tool helps you estimate your device’s worth instantly. Bank Discounts: 10-15% cashback or discount on EMI payments via HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, and SBI credit/debit cards.

10-15% cashback or discount on EMI payments via HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, and SBI credit/debit cards. No Cost EMI: Many sellers offer no-cost EMI schemes for 6 to 12 months, easing the payment burden.

Should You Grab These Deals Now?

For buyers on a budget or looking to upgrade from older iPhones like the iPhone XR or 11, these offers open up new possibilities. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, with its advanced A18 Bionic chip, improved camera system, and Dynamic Island feature, is now accessible at prices closer to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max launch price.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15’s price falling below ₹25,000 after exchange and bank offers is unprecedented. This could appeal to first-time iPhone buyers or users switching from Android.

Important Considerations Before Buying

Exchange Condition: The highest exchange value requires your old phone to be in good condition with no major screen damage or battery issues.

The highest exchange value requires your old phone to be in good condition with no major screen damage or battery issues. Bank Offer Validity: Bank discounts and cashback offers have expiry dates and sometimes apply only on certain payment modes like EMI or net banking.

Bank discounts and cashback offers have expiry dates and sometimes apply only on certain payment modes like EMI or net banking. Model Variants: The price cuts mostly apply to base and mid-storage variants; higher storage options have smaller discounts.

The price cuts mostly apply to base and mid-storage variants; higher storage options have smaller discounts. After-Sale Support: Buying from Flipkart assures warranty and reliable customer support, but always verify product details before purchase.

Flipkart’s Strategy and Market Impact

Apple’s premium pricing strategy often limits sales volume in price-sensitive markets like India. By partnering with Flipkart for such discount events, Apple can boost sales without officially slashing MRP. Flipkart benefits by attracting large traffic and increasing sales conversion with exclusive offers.

Competitors like Samsung and OnePlus have also been aggressively pricing flagship devices, prompting Apple to create more accessible pricing windows during sales.

How to Check Your Exchange Value on Flipkart

Flipkart’s mobile app and website feature a “Buyback & Exchange” section. Enter your old phone’s brand, model, and condition to get an instant estimate of the exchange value. This tool updates prices in real-time based on market demand and condition factors.

Bank Offers: Steps to Avail

Select the iPhone 16 series or iPhone 15 model on Flipkart. Choose “Bank Offers” on the product page to see eligible banks. Add the phone to your cart and proceed to checkout. Select EMI or full payment via the bank card listed. Complete the payment to get instant discount or cashback credited.

Flipkart Sale Timeline

These offers are currently live as part of Flipkart’s “Summer Electronics Sale” which runs until May 31, 2025. Some bank offers and exchange deals may extend beyond this but are subject to stock availability.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 have never been this accessible for many Indian buyers. With aggressive price cuts, combined with exchange and bank offers on Flipkart, upgrading to the latest iPhone or owning an Apple device for the first time has become feasible.

If your current smartphone has served you well but is showing signs of aging, this window presents a rare chance to switch to Apple’s ecosystem at a much lower cost.