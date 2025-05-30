How Much Will Your Next OnePlus 13s Cost in India?

Tech enthusiasts across India are watching closely as details emerge about the OnePlus 13s. This new device, set to launch on June 5, 2025, positions itself as a compelling option in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. Leaked information, including insights from reputable tipsters and official teasers, points towards a price point that aims to attract buyers seeking flagship-level performance without the top-tier cost of a full-fledged flagship. So, what exactly can you expect to pay for the OnePlus 13s in India?

Understanding the Price Positioning

The OnePlus 13s will carry a price tag of around ₹55,000. This places the device strategically between the recently launched OnePlus 13R, which debuted at ₹42,999, and the flagship OnePlus 13, priced at ₹69,999.

This pricing strategy indicates OnePlus’s intent to capture a specific market segment. It targets users who want strong performance and premium features but find the absolute top-tier flagships too expensive. The OnePlus 13s aims to offer a “flagship-grade experience” at a more accessible price point.

Key Specifications Driving the Price

The expected price of the OnePlus 13s is directly tied to its hardware and software capabilities. Several key specifications have been confirmed or widely reported, painting a picture of a capable device:

Processor: The OnePlus 13s is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This is the same high-end chipset found in the flagship OnePlus 13, ensuring strong performance for demanding applications and gaming.

Display: It is expected to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display. This panel will likely support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, promising vibrant visuals. The device may also offer an industry-first lifetime display warranty for the green-line issue.

Camera System: The rear of the OnePlus 13s is rumored to house a dual 50MP camera setup. This includes a primary lens and a secondary sensor offering 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is anticipated.

Battery and Charging: The phone could pack a 6,260mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. This combination suggests extended usage times and quick recharges.

Memory and Storage: Configurations are expected to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, providing ample space and smooth multitasking.

Operating System: The device will run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box, offering the latest software experience.

New "Plus Key": A notable design change is the replacement of the classic alert slider with a new "Plus Key." This programmable button, inspired by Apple's Action Button, will allow users to carry out various functions, including toggling sound profiles, opening the camera, and initiating voice recordings.

A notable design change is the replacement of the classic alert slider with a new “Plus Key.” This programmable button, inspired by Apple’s Action Button, will allow users to carry out various functions, including toggling sound profiles, opening the camera, and initiating voice recordings. Durability and Connectivity: Rumors suggest an IP68 or IP69 certification for water and dust resistance, along with an under-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC.

Why This Price Makes Sense for India

The Indian smartphone market is highly competitive, with consumers seeking value for money. OnePlus’s strategy with the 13s appears to be a direct response to this demand. By offering a device with a flagship-grade processor and a premium feature set at approximately ₹55,000, OnePlus targets a sweet spot.

Consider the landscape:

The flagship OnePlus 13 caters to the top-tier segment.

The OnePlus 13R provides a more budget-friendly option.

The OnePlus 13s aims to bridge this gap, appealing to users who prioritize core performance and a few high-end features without committing to the most expensive model.

This price point also allows the OnePlus 13s to compete with devices from other brands that offer similar chipsets in the sub-₹60,000 range, like certain offerings from iQOO and Realme.

Official Confirmation and Availability

While leaks provide a strong indication, the official pricing and all final specifications will be revealed at the OnePlus 13s launch event on June 5, 2025. The event will be live-streamed, and further details will be announced then.

Once launched, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be available for purchase through Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, and various offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The Bigger Picture for OnePlus in India

The introduction of the OnePlus 13s highlights OnePlus’s continued focus on the Indian market. The brand aims to offer a diverse portfolio, ensuring there is a OnePlus device for different consumer needs and budgets. The “s” series, if this naming convention continues, could represent a line of compact, high-performance devices.

This targeted approach, combined with the promise of strong performance and a competitive price, positions the OnePlus 13s as a significant launch. Indian consumers will soon have a clearer picture of how this new device will shape the premium mid-range smartphone experience.

As the launch date approaches, further details, including specific RAM and storage configurations for the Indian market, along with color options, will be officially disclosed. The approximately ₹55,000 price point, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, makes the OnePlus 13s a device to watch. It represents a calculated move by OnePlus to extend its reach in India’s competitive smartphone landscape.