How to Claim ChatGPT Go Plan Free for One Year in India

OpenAI has announced that users in India can now access its paid ChatGPT Go plan free for a full year, starting November 4. This limited-time offer is being introduced as part of OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event held in Bengaluru. Anyone in India who signs up during this promotional period will receive one year of complimentary access to the plan, which usually comes with a monthly subscription fee.

Key Takeaways

OpenAI is offering the ChatGPT Go plan free for 12 months to all users in India.

The offer began on November 4, celebrating OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.

The Go plan features higher chat limits, more image generations, larger file uploads, and access to the GPT-5 model.

Existing Go subscribers in India will automatically get an extra free year added to their accounts.

Users can activate the offer through the ‘Upgrade your plan’ or ‘Subscription’ section in the ChatGPT app or website.

Why OpenAI Is Offering It

According to OpenAI, this free offer celebrates the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in India, held in Bengaluru on November 4. India has become one of its fastest-growing markets, and this initiative aims to appreciate the “enthusiasm and creativity” of Indian users.

The company shared that paid subscriptions in India doubled within just a month after launching the ChatGPT Go plan in August. Offering it free for a year seems like a strategic move to further expand its user base in one of the world’s most active AI markets.

What You Get with the ChatGPT Go Plan

Introduced in India in August at ₹399 per month, the ChatGPT Go plan brings several advanced features not available in the free version. It allows more frequent interactions with the AI, offers extra daily image generations, and supports larger file uploads for analysis.

Another highlight is its extended memory, which helps the AI remember more context from earlier parts of a conversation. All these features are powered by OpenAI’s GPT-5 model, giving users faster and smarter responses overall.

With the current promotion, users in India who sign up within the offer window can use all these premium benefits for free for 12 months.

How to Activate the Free ChatGPT Go Plan

If you want to claim your free plan, here’s how to do it:

Open the ChatGPT website or the ChatGPT mobile app.

Sign in using your OpenAI account.

Go to your profile and click on ‘Upgrade your plan’ (or find it under Settings > Subscription).

Choose ChatGPT Go and follow the instructions on-screen.

Once done, your account will instantly upgrade, giving you access to all Go-level features.

If you’re already a ChatGPT Go subscriber in India, there’s nothing you need to do. OpenAI has confirmed that existing paid users will automatically receive an additional free year of access without any manual action.

For new users or those currently using the free version, it’s important to sign up during the promotional window to be eligible for the offer.

India’s Growing AI Market

This move shows how central India has become to OpenAI’s global growth strategy. The country is now OpenAI’s second-largest market, and AI adoption across sectors-from education to business-is rising rapidly.

Competition is heating up too. Perplexity AI recently partnered with Airtel to give users a free one-year Perplexity Pro plan, and Google introduced a one-year free AI Pro plan for Indian students. OpenAI’s new promotion fits squarely within this expanding AI ecosystem.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is ChatGPT Go?

A1: ChatGPT Go is a paid subscription plan from OpenAI, introduced in India in August for ₹399 per month. It offers higher chat limits, more image generations, larger file uploads, and longer memory-powered by the GPT-5 model.

Q2: How long is the ChatGPT Go free offer valid?

A2: The promotion provides 12 months of free access. Users must sign up during the limited-time period starting from November 4 to qualify.

Q3: Do existing ChatGPT Go subscribers get the free year?

A3: Yes. All existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will automatically receive one additional free year.

Q4: How do I activate the free ChatGPT Go plan?

A4: Visit the ChatGPT website or app, sign in, go to ‘Upgrade your plan’ (or Settings > Subscription), select ChatGPT Go, and complete the steps to activate.

Q5: Why is OpenAI making ChatGPT Go free in India?

A5: The company introduced this offer to celebrate its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru and to recognize the creativity and rapid growth of its Indian user community.