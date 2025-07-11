HP India Unveils the Laser M300 Printer Series Tailored for SMBs

HP has launched its Laser M300 Series in India, a new line-up of printers designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local enterprises, and printing service shops. The series includes five distinct models: the Laser MFP 323sdnw, 323dnw, 323d, 303dw, and 303d. Each of these printers brings fast, auto-duplex printing, high-quality output, and energy efficiency, all at competitive price points.

Key Highlights:

HP introduces five new models within the Laser M300 Series.

The series targets SMBs, local businesses, and printing service shops.

Printers offer fast auto-duplex printing and high-quality output.

Compact, low-maintenance design with energy-efficient features.

Prices range from INR 20,250 to INR 35,250.

The HP Laser M300 Series is designed to meet the demands of Indian businesses, offering fast print speeds, a compact footprint, and eco-friendly printing solutions. Each model in the series delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (A4), with automatic two-sided printing to handle high-volume print jobs efficiently. The advanced toner used in these printers ensures sharp black text and crisp graphics, and the inclusion of mobile printing via the HP Smart app adds convenience for modern workspaces.

“As always, at HP, we begin by understanding our customers’ needs. In India’s competitive business landscape, whether it’s a print shop, a small business, or a larger enterprise, efficiency, reliability, and cost management are crucial. Even short periods of downtime can impact business operations, so the HP Laser M300 Series is designed to offer fast, high-quality duplex printing with low maintenance, helping businesses grow and stay competitive,” said Satish Kumar, Senior Director, India Market – Print Category, HP Inc.

Productivity and Performance

The HP Laser M300 Series is built to help businesses boost productivity. With print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (A4), duplex print speeds of 15 images per minute, and a fast first-page print time of just 8.5 seconds, these printers are ready to keep up with busy office demands. Each model is equipped with 256 MB of memory and a 600 MHz processor to ensure smooth workflows.

For businesses with more extensive needs, the series includes both print-only and multifunction (print, scan, copy) models. All printers come with a 250-sheet input capacity, and higher-volume models feature an additional multipurpose tray.

Cost-Effective Design

HP has engineered the Laser M300 Series to be affordable without sacrificing quality. Automatic duplex printing not only saves paper but also reduces operational costs over time. The printers use high-yield HP 181A and 181X toner cartridges, which offer page yields ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 pages, thus lowering the total cost per page.

The compact design ensures these printers fit seamlessly into small office spaces. Connectivity options such as USB and wireless make them easy to set up and integrate into day-to-day business operations.

Sustainable and Energy-Efficient

The HP Laser M300 Series isn’t just about performance and cost; it’s also about sustainability. Made with 20% post-consumer recycled plastic, these printers are designed to be energy-efficient, helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint. The inclusion of HP Auto-Off Technology automatically powers down the printer when not in use, further conserving energy. The printers meet environmental and energy efficiency standards, offering an eco-friendly solution for businesses.

Availability and Pricing

The HP Laser M300 Series is now available for purchase on the HP eStore.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw: INR 35,250

HP Laser MFP 323dnw: INR 31,500

HP Laser MFP 323d: INR 29,250

HP Laser 303dw: INR 22,500

HP Laser 303d: INR 20,250

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Who is the HP Laser M300 Series designed for?

A1: The HP Laser M300 Series is specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local enterprises, and printing service shops in India looking for reliable, cost-efficient printing solutions.

Q2: What is auto-duplex printing, and why is it beneficial?

A2: Auto-duplex printing allows the printer to automatically print on both sides of the paper, helping businesses save on paper usage and reduce printing costs, making operations more efficient.

Q3: Can these printers be connected wirelessly?

A3: Yes, certain models in the HP Laser M300 Series, such as the 323sdnw, 323dnw, and 303dw, offer wireless connectivity. All models also support USB connectivity for easy setup.

Q4: What are the key features of the HP Laser M300 Series?

A4: The HP Laser M300 Series offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (A4), auto-duplex printing, a quick first-page-out time of 8.5 seconds, 256 MB memory, a 600 MHz processor, and a 250-sheet input capacity. The series also offers multifunction options and is energy-efficient.

Q5: Are these printers environmentally friendly?

A5: Yes, all models in the HP Laser M300 Series are made with 20% post-consumer recycled plastic, support HP Auto-Off Technology to conserve power, and meet environmental and energy efficiency standards in India.