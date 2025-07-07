HP Unveils New OmniBook 5 and 3 Series AI Laptops in India

HP on Monday launched its latest OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3 series laptops in India, stepping more firmly into the AI PC space. The goal? To make AI-powered computing more accessible to students, professionals, and just about anyone looking for smarter personal tech. These machines come equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), meaning a good chunk of AI-heavy lifting happens right on the device—no need to ping the cloud for every task.

Key Highlights:

HP rolls out the new OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3 AI laptops in India.

Affordably priced, they’re designed for students, professionals, and general users alike.

OmniBook 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor with an NPU that can handle up to 45 TOPS.

OmniBook 3 runs on AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, pushing that up to 50 TOPS.

Pricing starts at ₹75,999 for the 14-inch OmniBook 5 and ₹69,999 for both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch OmniBook 3 models.

Key AI features include Windows Studio Effects for better video calls and built-in noise reduction.

Bridging the AI Gap

With this launch, HP is clearly signaling it’s leaning into the rising demand for AI-capable PCs in India. Unlike traditional laptops, these models come with a dedicated NPU—basically, a chip designed specifically to accelerate AI tasks. That translates into real-time language translation, advanced editing features, and smoother video calls—all processed directly on the device. It’s faster, more private, and often more efficient.

HP OmniBook 5 Series: Snapdragon Power Meets Long Battery

The OmniBook 5 is built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 chip, offering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI processing. It’s a solid pick for folks who run AI-enhanced software regularly or just appreciate a snappy system.

Battery life? HP says you can get up to 34 hours on a single charge—pretty ideal if you’re working long hours or traveling.

It comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display, and to boost your video calling game, there’s Windows Studio Effects with auto-framing. Plus, HP Audio Boost 2.0 is thrown in to enhance lower frequencies for clearer sound in calls or media playback.

Starting at ₹75,999, the 14-inch OmniBook 5 is available in Glacier Silver at HP Online Stores and retail outlets across India.

HP OmniBook 3 Series: AMD-Powered Flexibility

For those looking for a bit more flexibility in size, the OmniBook 3 series offers both 14-inch and 15.6-inch options. Inside, you’ll find AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 processors—backed by an NPU that can manage up to 50 TOPS. That’s slightly higher than the OmniBook 5’s NPU, for those keeping score.

The AI-enhanced features are similar here: Windows Studio Effects, HP’s True Vision camera, dual microphones with AI-driven noise suppression—all tailored to improve your video conferencing experience.

Connectivity is fairly generous, with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI output. The display brightness lands at 250 nits, which should be fine for indoor use.

Pricing for both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch models starts at ₹69,999. Again, you’ll find them in Glacier Silver at HP Online Stores and retail partners.

AI PCs Catching On in India

HP’s new lineup seems well-timed. According to IDC and Canalys, AI-capable notebook shipments jumped notably in Q1 2025—although, to be fair, the base was still relatively small. Even so, it’s a telling sign.

The Indian PC market, in general, is on a roll. Q1 marked the seventh straight quarter of growth, with overall shipments up by 8.1% year-over-year. Notebook shipments led the way, growing by nearly 14%. The consumer segment itself grew by 8.9%, boosted by online retail momentum and aggressive promotions. Companies like HP are clearly betting on tier-2 and tier-3 cities too—these are becoming critical growth engines.

With AI slowly weaving itself into everyday computing—whether it’s smart filters, voice enhancements, or real-time translation—PCs with built-in AI support may soon feel less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What exactly makes these laptops “AI” laptops?

A1: Unlike regular laptops, these have a dedicated NPU. That’s a specialized chip that handles AI tasks locally—so whether it’s smart video framing or quick translations, it all happens on the device, not over the internet.

Q2: Which processors are used in these models?

A2: The OmniBook 5 uses the Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100, while the OmniBook 3 comes with AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips. Both come with built-in NPUs for AI acceleration.

Q3: What’s the starting price for each?

A3: The 14-inch OmniBook 5 starts at ₹75,999. Both the 14-inch and 15.6-inch OmniBook 3 models begin at ₹69,999.

Q4: Where can I buy these in India?

A4: You can find them at HP’s Online Stores and most offline retail outlets across India.

Q5: What kind of AI features are included?

A5: Both series come with Windows Studio Effects—things like auto-framing during video calls and AI-powered noise reduction. The OmniBook 5 also includes HP Audio Boost 2.0 for better audio clarity.