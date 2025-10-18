HRF Warns Vizag Google-Adani Data Centre Poses Major Environmental Risk

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has called the upcoming Google-Adani data centre in Visakhapatnam a “looming environmental disaster,” warning that the project could trigger severe water shortages for the city’s residents. In a statement, the civil liberties group demanded that the government immediately halt the project and conduct a thorough and transparent review of its environmental consequences. The project, a joint venture between Google and AdaniConneX, is being constructed on a 130-acre site in the Madhurawada area.

Key Takeaways

HRF claims the data centre will consume an enormous 40 to 60 million litres of water per day (MLD) for its cooling systems.

This water is slated to be drawn from the Raiwada and Tatipudi reservoirs, which are the primary sources of drinking water for Visakhapatnam.

The group alleges that the project received approvals without the required public hearings or a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The facility is also projected to need around 200 MW of electricity, placing a heavy load on the local power grid.

The primary concern raised by the HRF is the data centre’s huge water requirement. The group states that drawing 40-60 MLD from the city’s main drinking water sources is unsustainable and irresponsible. Visakhapatnam already faces water scarcity, particularly during the summer months. Diverting such a large quantity of water for a single industrial project could lead to a serious crisis for its citizens. HRF pointed out that there has been no public disclosure on how this massive water demand will be met without affecting the public supply.

Furthermore, the HRF has questioned the legality of the environmental clearances granted to the project. The organization claims that a project of this scale, located in an environmentally sensitive area near hills and natural catchment zones, must undergo a rigorous public consultation process and a detailed EIA. V.S. Krishna, the HRF AP & TS Coordination Committee convenor, argued that the authorities bypassed these mandatory procedures, keeping the public in the dark about the potential ecological damage. The land was reportedly allocated after its use was changed from its original purpose as a film studio.

Beyond the water issue, the data centre’s expected power consumption of about 200 MW is another point of concern. This level of power draw will put considerable strain on the state’s electricity infrastructure. While data centre operators often promise to use renewable energy, HRF remains sceptical about the feasibility and transparency of such commitments for a project of this magnitude. The group insists that the combined impact of high water and power consumption makes the data centre a serious threat to Visakhapatnam’s environmental well-being. HRF has urged the government to put the project on hold until an independent committee of experts can properly assess its long-term impact on the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Google-Adani data centre project in Vizag?

A. It is a large-scale data centre park being built by AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, in partnership with Google. The facility is located in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, and is intended to expand digital infrastructure in the region.

Q. Why is the Human Rights Forum opposing the data centre?

A. HRF opposes the project mainly on environmental grounds. They argue it will consume an excessive amount of water (40-60 MLD) from the city’s drinking water supply, use a large amount of power, and was approved without proper public consultation or environmental impact studies.

Q. How much water will the Vizag data centre use?

A. According to the Human Rights Forum’s estimates, the data centre will require between 40 and 60 million litres of water per day for cooling its servers.

Q. Where is the data centre being built?

A. The data centre is under construction on a 130-acre plot of land in the Madhurawada area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Q. Have Google or Adani responded to these claims?

A. As of now, there have been no formal public statements from Google or the Adani Group directly addressing the specific allegations made by the Human Rights Forum regarding the Visakhapatnam data centre project.