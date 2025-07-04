Huawei Debuts Fit 4 Series in India with Advanced Health Features

Huawei officially introduced its latest wearables—the Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro—to the Indian market on July 4, 2025. With this new lineup, Huawei is clearly aiming to appeal to health-conscious users who want a smartwatch that balances utility, style, and long-lasting performance.

What stands out immediately is the range of health-centric features packed into both models. We’re talking 24/7 health monitoring, support for over 100 workout modes, and even real-time route tracking for water sports. Not to mention, there’s a focus on mental wellbeing too, with an integrated Emotional Wellbeing Assistant.

Key Takeaways:

Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro are now available in India.

Both feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED display and 24/7 health tracking.

Each watch offers more than 100 workout modes and Bluetooth calling.

Compatible with both Android and iOS.

The Pro version includes premium build, dual-band GNSS, wireless charging, and higher durability.

The base model is lighter, with a more minimal look.

Pricing: INR 12,999 for Watch Fit 4 and INR 20,999 for Watch Fit 4 Pro.

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and rtcindia.net.

Both watches sport a 1.82-inch AMOLED display and offer all-day health monitoring, covering heart rate, SpO₂, sleep quality, stress levels, and menstrual cycle tracking. Huawei’s proprietary algorithms power these insights, aiming to provide users with a more rounded view of their health. Plus, over 100 workout modes ensure there’s something for every type of fitness enthusiast.

Perhaps what’s equally important nowadays is emotional wellness, and Huawei hasn’t ignored that. The new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant is designed to help users manage stress and mental fatigue, which is an increasingly relevant feature in smart wearables.

On the smart functionality front, both models include Bluetooth calling, smart reply for messages, voice note-taking, remote camera shutter, and activity rings—fairly comprehensive for daily convenience. They’re also 5ATM water resistant and include improved GPS positioning. Deeper insights and personalized coaching come via integration with Huawei Health+.

Watch Fit 4 Pro: Built for Performance

The Watch Fit 4 Pro caters to users looking for something a bit more premium and rugged. It features a titanium alloy bezel and aluminum alloy case, dual-band GNSS (L1 + L5) for enhanced location accuracy, and even wireless charging—which is honestly a relief in today’s wired world. A rotating crown and 3000-nit peak brightness make it easier to navigate and read, even under bright sunlight.

Its durability is another key selling point: with IP6X dust resistance and EN13319 certification, it’s capable of free diving up to 40 meters. Strap options include Green Nylon, Blue Fluoroelastomer, and Black Fluoroelastomer, allowing for a bit of personal flair.

Watch Fit 4: Lightweight and Practical

Meanwhile, the Watch Fit 4 is a more minimal, daily-use option. At just 27 grams and 9.5mm thick, it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing it. The design is sleek, with a square, bezel-less HD screen that favors simplicity over flashiness.

It may not have the Pro model’s bells and whistles, but it still offers full health tracking and smart features at a more accessible price point. Strap choices here include Black, White, Purple, and Gray.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing, the Watch Fit 4 is listed at INR 12,999, while the Watch Fit 4 Pro comes in at INR 20,999. Both models are available for purchase online via Amazon, Flipkart, and rtcindia.net.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main differences between the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro?

A: The Pro version is built with higher-end materials, supports dual-band GNSS for better location tracking, includes wireless charging, a rotating crown, brighter display (3000-nit), and is suitable for diving. The base model is lighter, simpler, and designed for everyday wear.

Q: What health tracking features do the Huawei Fit 4 series watches offer?

A: Both offer 24/7 tracking of heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycles. They also come with Huawei’s Emotional Wellbeing Assistant.

Q: Can I make calls with the Huawei Fit 4 series smartwatches?

A: Yes, both models support Bluetooth calling.

Q: Are the Huawei Fit 4 series watches compatible with iPhones?

A: Yes, they work with both Android and iOS devices.

Q: What is the battery life of the Huawei Fit 4 series?

A: Up to 10 days for both the Watch Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro.

Q: Where can I buy the Huawei Fit 4 series in India?

A: They’re available on Amazon, Flipkart, and rtcindia.net.