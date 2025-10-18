Hyundai India Plans Compact Electric SUV with Two Battery Choices

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to enter the entry-level electric vehicle segment with a new compact SUV. The company intends to introduce this upcoming EV with two battery pack options, giving buyers a choice between a more affordable, standard-range version and a long-range variant aimed at those who travel farther. It’s a clear move to take on the Tata Punch.ev, which currently leads this space.

Key Takeaways

Hyundai’s new compact EV will directly compete with the Tata Punch.ev.

Buyers will be able to choose between two battery sizes, impacting both price and range.

The model is expected to be based on the Hyundai Inster, recently revealed in global markets.

The India launch is likely to happen in late 2025 or early 2026.

The upcoming model is based on the Casper micro-SUV, which Hyundai sells in South Korea and has now introduced globally as the Inster. For the Indian market, Hyundai seems likely to follow a similar path by offering two distinct battery setups to appeal to a broader range of customers. The global Inster comes with either a 42 kWh or a 49-kWh battery pack. The smaller one delivers around 300 kilometres of range, while the larger aims for more than 355 kilometres per charge under the WLTP cycle. Of course, the final ARAI-certified range for the India-spec version could differ slightly.

This two-battery strategy closely mirrors that of its main competitor, the Tata Punch.ev. That model offers a 25-kWh battery with a 315 km range and a larger 35 kWh unit capable of 421 km, as per ARAI certification. Hyundai seems to be adopting the same logic—one version for everyday urban use and another for buyers who prefer longer trips without frequent charging. The new compact SUV will sit below the upcoming Creta EV in Hyundai’s expanding electric lineup.

Production will likely take place locally at Hyundai’s Indian manufacturing facility, which should help keep costs in check for a price-sensitive market. Local assembly also aligns with the government’s push toward localized EV manufacturing.

Design-wise, the SUV is expected to keep the boxy, upright stance seen on the Inster, complete with modern touches like pixel-style LED lighting. Inside, it may feature a large infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and Hyundai’s latest connected car technology.

As for pricing, the compact electric SUV could start somewhere around ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh, making it a fairly competitive alternative in the growing small EV space. If Hyundai gets the pricing and features right, this one could very well shake up the entry-level EV market when it arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What will be the name of Hyundai’s new compact electric SUV in India?

A. Hyundai has not yet confirmed the official name for its compact EV in India. While it is based on the global Hyundai Inster, it might receive a different name for the Indian market.

Q. What is the expected price of the Hyundai compact EV?

A. The vehicle is expected to have a starting price in the range of ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh to effectively compete with models like the Tata Punch.ev.

Q. What will be the range of Hyundai’s new compact EV?

A. Based on the global Inster model, the standard version may offer a range of around 300 kilometres, while the long-range model could provide over 350 kilometres. The final ARAI-certified figures for India may differ.

Q. When is the Hyundai compact EV launching in India?

A. The company is expected to launch the compact electric SUV in India towards the end of 2025 or in early 2026.

Q. Who are the main competitors for this new Hyundai EV?

A. Its primary rival in the Indian market will be the Tata Punch.ev. It will also compete with other entry-level EVs like the Citroen eC3.