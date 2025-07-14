IIT Delhi Launches Six-Month Executive Course in Generative AI for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has rolled out the second batch of its six-month Certificate Programme in Generative AI, designed for working professionals. This executive course aims to equip participants with deep expertise in Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and ethical AI practices, addressing the growing demand for skilled AI talent across various industries in India.

Key Takeaways:

IIT Delhi has launched the second batch of its Certificate Programme in Generative AI.

The course is six months long and delivered online, catering to working professionals.

It covers topics such as Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and ethical AI.

The programme is open to graduates or postgraduates in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

The total fee for the course is approximately ₹2,11,220 (including GST).

The programme, offered under IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), is sector-agnostic, meaning it is relevant for individuals across domains like software engineering, data science, machine learning, digital product management, and applied research. Educators and tech-savvy professionals looking to transition into advanced AI applications can also join.

Participants will gain practical skills using key AI tools such as Python, NumPy, TensorFlow, PyTorch, spaCy, and Hugging Face. The curriculum includes hands-on tutorials and capstone projects that simulate real-world AI applications in sectors like healthcare, education, finance, and autonomous systems. Advanced topics covered include neural network development, transformer-based architectures, multilingual NLP, and parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) for low-resource settings. The course also explores modern model architectures like GPT, BERT, and T5, along with techniques such as instruction tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), and prompting strategies to improve model performance.

Professor Tanmoy Chakraborty from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi highlighted the importance of the programme, stating that generative AI will be central to future innovation and decision-making. He added that the course seeks to develop professionals who can understand AI technologies and apply them across industries responsibly.

The program is delivered through a blend of live online classes and self-paced learning. It offers 60 hours of instructor-led sessions, structured tutorials, and a 10-hour capstone project. There is also an optional one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, providing participants with exposure to the institute’s academic and research environment.

To be eligible, candidates must hold an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. Prior coding experience is preferred but not mandatory. Upon successful completion, learners receive an e-certificate from IIT Delhi CEP.

The demand for AI professionals in India is significant. Reports indicate that India’s AI sector is expected to see a substantial increase in job openings, with a need to reskill over a million workers to meet this demand. Generative AI is expected to contribute to economic growth and reshape various industries, from customer service and finance to healthcare and legal services. This IIT Delhi programme aims to bridge the talent gap by preparing professionals for these emerging roles, focusing on practical skill-building and responsible innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Generative AI?

A1: Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that can create new content, such as text, images, audio, and synthetic data, rather than just analyzing existing data. These systems learn patterns from large datasets and then generate original outputs that resemble the training data.

Q2: What are Large Language Models (LLMs)?

A2: Large Language Models (LLMs) are a type of generative AI that can understand and generate human-like text. They are trained on vast amounts of text data, allowing them to perform tasks like translation, summarization, question answering, and content creation. Examples include GPT, BERT, and T5.

Q3: Is prior coding experience necessary for this course?

A3: While prior experience or knowledge of coding or programming is preferred, it is not strictly mandatory for admission to the IIT Delhi Certificate Programme in Generative AI. The course structure is designed to accommodate professionals with varying levels of technical background.

Q4: What career opportunities can this course open up?

A4: Completing this course can lead to various roles in the rapidly growing AI sector, including Generative AI Specialist, AI Engineer, Data Scientist focusing on generative models, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Product Manager, and roles in AI research and development across industries.

Q5: How does this course address ethical AI practices?

A5: The curriculum includes dedicated modules and discussions on ethical AI development and responsible deployment. This covers topics such as bias in AI models, data privacy, fairness, transparency, and the societal impact of generative AI technologies, preparing professionals to build and use AI systems responsibly.