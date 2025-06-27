Inbase Torque Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability

Inbase Technologies, a prominent name in mobile accessories, has introduced its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the Inbase Torque. This compact and lightweight speaker is designed to offer clear sound with deep bass, making it suitable for various settings from personal listening to small gatherings.

Key Takeaways

The Inbase Torque features 8W high-performing drivers for clear sound and deep bass.

It offers up to 7 hours of non-stop playtime.

Built-in LED Sense Lights synchronize with music beats for an immersive experience.

The speaker includes a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

It supports Type-C fast charging and is IPX6 water-resistant.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function allows linking two Torque speakers for stereo sound.

Priced at Rs. 899/-, it is available online and will be in offline stores from June 30, 2025.

Inbase Torque: A Closer Look at the New Portable Speaker

Inbase Technologies, recognized for its mobile accessory lineup, has expanded its audio offerings with the launch of the Inbase Torque portable Bluetooth speaker. This device, weighing in as a lightweight option, aims to provide a balance of power and portability for consumers seeking versatile audio solutions. The Torque delivers sound through its 8W high-performing drivers, engineered to produce clear audio with deep bass. This makes it a potential fit for diverse uses, whether for personal listening at home, while traveling, or during small gatherings.

One of the stand-out features of the Inbase Torque is its built-in LED Sense Lights. These lights are designed to pulsate in sync with the rhythm of the music, adding a visual dimension to the audio experience. This feature could appeal to users looking for more than just sound from their portable speaker, transforming a simple listening session into a more dynamic event, especially in low-light environments.

Beyond its audio and visual elements, the Inbase Torque integrates practical functionalities. It comes with a built-in microphone, enabling users to make and receive hands-free calls. This addition enhances the speaker’s utility, allowing it to double as a communication device, a common requirement for portable electronics. For power management, the speaker supports Type-C fast charging, addressing the need for quick replenishment of its battery. The company states the Torque offers up to 7 hours of non-stop playtime, providing extended use on a single charge.

Durability is another aspect Inbase has addressed with the Torque. The speaker is rated IPX6 for water resistance, meaning it can withstand strong jets of water. This level of protection suggests the speaker is suitable for use in various environments, including near water bodies like pools or beaches, or during light rain, without immediate concern for water damage. This feature positions the Torque as a robust option for outdoor activities and travel.

A significant technological inclusion in the Inbase Torque is its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function. This allows users to connect two Inbase Torque speakers wirelessly to create a stereo sound system. This capability can enhance the audio experience by providing a wider soundstage and more immersive sound, particularly beneficial for parties or larger spaces where a single speaker might not suffice. The speaker also utilizes Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring stable and efficient wireless connectivity with smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The design of the Inbase Torque also emphasizes portability. It comes with a carabiner and strap, making it easy to attach to bags or carry by hand, aligning with its “travel-ready” description. This thoughtful design element supports its utility as a companion for users on the move.

Market Positioning and Availability

Mr. Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Inbase Technologies, commented on the launch, emphasizing the company’s objective to meet the demands of Indian consumers for portable, versatile speakers with strong sound output. He highlighted the Torque’s design as a multi-purpose companion for audiophiles, suitable for various occasions, from small gatherings to personal travel. Kumbhat stated that this launch bolsters Inbase’s lifestyle audio lineup and aims to secure a position in the affordable segment of the portable speaker market.

The Inbase Torque is available at an introductory price of Rs. 899/-. Consumers can purchase the speaker from Inbase’s official website, www.inbasetech.in, as well as popular online retail platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. For those who prefer physical retail, the Inbase Torque will be available in all major offline retail stores starting June 30, 2025. This multi-channel availability strategy aims to make the speaker accessible to a broad consumer base across India.

Detailed Specifications of Inbase Torque

The Inbase Torque is designed with a set of specifications aimed at providing a comprehensive audio experience in a portable package:

Audio Output: 8W Punchy Deep Bass Sound, delivering crisp, rich, and impactful audio. This makes it suitable for various settings, from personal listening to spontaneous jam sessions.

8W Punchy Deep Bass Sound, delivering crisp, rich, and impactful audio. This makes it suitable for various settings, from personal listening to spontaneous jam sessions. Lighting Feature: Multi-color LED Mood Light, featuring built-in Sense Light technology that synchronizes with every beat of the music, creating a visual display.

Multi-color LED Mood Light, featuring built-in Sense Light technology that synchronizes with every beat of the music, creating a visual display. Connectivity: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Mode, allowing users to wirelessly pair two Torque speakers for a stereo surround sound experience. It also uses Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity with various devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Mode, allowing users to wirelessly pair two Torque speakers for a stereo surround sound experience. It also uses Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity with various devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Durability: IPX6 Water Resistance, making it robust enough to withstand water exposure from showers, pool parties, or beach environments without concern.

IPX6 Water Resistance, making it robust enough to withstand water exposure from showers, pool parties, or beach environments without concern. Battery Life: 7-Hour Playtime, ensuring sustained music playback from morning workouts to evening hangouts.

7-Hour Playtime, ensuring sustained music playback from morning workouts to evening hangouts. Charging: Type-C Fast Charging support, offering a modern and convenient charging solution for quick power-ups.

Type-C Fast Charging support, offering a modern and convenient charging solution for quick power-ups. Communication: Built-in Microphone, enabling hands-free calling, voice note recording, and chatting without needing to access a connected phone.

Built-in Microphone, enabling hands-free calling, voice note recording, and chatting without needing to access a connected phone. Portability: Travel-Ready Design With Loop, including a carabiner and strap for easy clipping and carrying.

The combination of these features positions the Inbase Torque as a competitive offering in the portable wireless speaker market, particularly within the affordable price segment in India. Its emphasis on sound quality, visual elements, durability, and convenience aims to provide a well-rounded user experience.

The Evolution of Portable Audio in India

The Indian market for portable audio devices has seen significant growth over the past decade, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for on-the-go entertainment. Early portable speakers were often basic, offering limited sound quality and battery life. However, consumer demand for improved features like better bass, longer playtime, and enhanced durability spurred innovation. Brands like Inbase have been part of this evolution, adapting to consumer needs by integrating advanced technologies such as Bluetooth 5.0 and later versions, TWS functionality, and improved water resistance ratings.

The affordability factor also plays a crucial role in the Indian market. While premium brands cater to a niche segment, the mass market is highly price-sensitive. Companies like Inbase aim to bridge the gap by offering feature-rich products at competitive prices, making advanced audio technology accessible to a broader audience. The introduction of features like LED lights, fast charging, and integrated microphones in budget-friendly speakers reflects a strategy to provide added value without a significant price increase.

Moreover, the availability of these products through both online e-commerce platforms and traditional offline retail stores ensures wide distribution and reach. Online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have democratized access to electronic goods across urban and rural areas, while offline stores continue to provide a tactile experience and immediate purchase option for many consumers. This dual-channel approach is vital for capturing a diverse customer base in India’s varied retail landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Inbase Torque

Q1: What is the Inbase Torque, and what are its primary features?

A1: The Inbase Torque is a portable Bluetooth speaker launched by Inbase Technologies. Its primary features include 8W deep bass sound, LED Sense Lights that sync with music, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, IPX6 water resistance, 7-hour playtime, Type-C fast charging, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and a travel-ready design with a loop.

Q2: How much does the Inbase Torque cost, and where can I buy it?

A2: The Inbase Torque is available at an introductory price of Rs. 899/-. You can purchase it from www.inbasetech.in, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will also be available in major offline retail stores starting June 30, 2025.

Q3: Can I connect two Inbase Torque speakers together for a louder sound?

A3: Yes, the Inbase Torque features True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, which allows you to wirelessly pair two Torque speakers to create a stereo sound experience, providing more immersive audio.

Q4: Is the Inbase Torque waterproof?

A4: The Inbase Torque is rated IPX6 water-resistant. This means it is protected against strong jets of water, making it suitable for use near showers, at pool parties, or on beaches without worrying about water splashes. It is not designed to be submerged in water.

Q5: What is the battery life of the Inbase Torque, and how does it charge?

A5: The Inbase Torque offers up to 7 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. It supports Type-C fast charging, which provides modern and convenient power replenishment.

Q6: Does the Inbase Torque have a microphone for calls?

A6: Yes, the Inbase Torque comes with a built-in microphone, allowing users to make and receive hands-free calls, record voice notes, or chat without needing to reach for their phone.

Q7: What Bluetooth version does the Inbase Torque use?

A7: The Inbase Torque uses Bluetooth 5.3, which provides stable and efficient wireless connectivity with various devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Q8: Is the Inbase Torque suitable for outdoor use?

A8: Yes, with its IPX6 water resistance, 7-hour playtime, and travel-ready design including a carabiner and strap, the Inbase Torque is designed to be a durable and convenient companion for outdoor activities and travel.