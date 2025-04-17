News

India Exclusive! Did Motorola Just Change the Laptop Game Forever?

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
Moto Book 60

Imagine your phone, tablet, and laptop working together like they’re reading each other’s minds. No more fumbling with cables or struggling to share files. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, Motorola just took a giant leap towards making that dream a reality with the launch of its first-ever global laptop, the moto book 60, exclusively in India!

Contents
What Makes the moto book 60 So Special?Here’s how Smart Connect can simplify your life:Beyond Connectivity: Stunning Display and Powerful PerformanceAll-Day Battery and Blazing-Fast ChargingBut Wait, There’s More! Meet the moto pad 60 proPricing Details for IndiaWhy This Matters to You

For years, Motorola has been a name synonymous with reliable and user-friendly mobile phones, especially in India. Remember the iconic RAZR? Now, they’re venturing into a new territory, and they’re not holding back. The moto book 60 isn’t just another laptop; it’s designed to be the heart of your personal digital world.

What Makes the moto book 60 So Special?

Think sleek design meets raw power. This laptop is incredibly thin and light, weighing just 1.39 kg. You can easily slip it into your bag without feeling weighed down. And it looks the part too, with a premium all-metal body and two stunning colors chosen by Pantone: Bronze Green and Wedgewood. It even boasts military-grade durability, meaning it can handle the bumps and knocks of everyday life.

But the real magic lies in something Motorola calls Smart Connect. This isn’t just a fancy name; it’s a game-changer. Smart Connect lets you seamlessly link your moto book 60 with your Motorola smartphone and tablet (like the newly launched moto pad 60 pro).

Here’s how Smart Connect can simplify your life:

  • Smart Clipboard: Ever wanted to copy a link on your phone and paste it directly into a document on your laptop? Now you can, effortlessly.
  • Swipe to Share: Sharing photos, videos, or files between your devices is as simple as a swipe. No more emailing yourself or using complicated transfer apps.
  • File Transfer: Moving large files between devices becomes quick and hassle-free. Imagine transferring a whole album of photos in seconds!

This interconnected experience feels incredibly intuitive and can seriously boost your productivity. Imagine working on a document on your laptop and instantly being able to access a file you saved on your phone. It’s like having all your devices working as one.

Beyond Connectivity: Stunning Display and Powerful Performance

The moto book 60 isn’t just about being connected; it’s also a powerhouse in its own right. The vibrant 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with incredible brightness makes everything look sharp and immersive, whether you’re watching a movie or working on a detailed presentation. And with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, the audio experience is just as captivating.

Under the hood, you get the latest Intel Core i5 or even the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor. This means the laptop can handle demanding tasks, from editing photos and videos to running multiple applications at once, without breaking a sweat. Plus, with ample RAM and storage, you’ll have quick access to all your files and smooth performance throughout the day.

All-Day Battery and Blazing-Fast Charging

Let’s face it, nobody likes being tethered to a power outlet. The moto book 60 packs a 60Wh battery that promises all-day power. Whether you’re working from a coffee shop, attending meetings, or just Browse the web, this laptop should keep up with your busy schedule. And when you finally do need to charge, the 65W fast charger will get you back up and running in no time.

But Wait, There’s More! Meet the moto pad 60 pro

Motorola didn’t just launch a laptop; they also unveiled the moto pad 60 pro tablet, also exclusively for the Indian market. This stunning tablet, available in the same premium Bronze Green color, is designed for both entertainment and productivity.

Its massive 12.7-inch 3K display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate makes visuals incredibly fluid and detailed. Coupled with a quad-JBL speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos, it’s like having a personal cinema in your hands.

And guess what? The moto pad 60 pro also features Smart Connect, making it a perfect companion to the moto book 60 and your Motorola smartphone. The included moto pen pro stylus offers a precise and responsive writing and drawing experience, ideal for students, professionals, and creative minds alike.

With a massive 10,200mAh battery, the moto pad 60 pro will easily last through a full day of work or play.

Moto Pad 60

Pricing Details for India

Motorola has competitively priced its new devices for the Indian market. The moto book 60 with Intel Core i5 (16GB + 512GB) starts at an effective launch price of ₹61,999, while the regular price is ₹66,990. The Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹69,999 during the launch, with a regular price of ₹74,990. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs ₹73,999 as a launch offer, going up to ₹78,990 later. 

The moto pad 60 pro is available at ₹26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and ₹28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Motorola will also offer no-cost EMI options starting at ₹5167 per month.

Why This Matters to You

Motorola’s entry into the laptop market, especially with this focus on ecosystem integration, is a significant move. In a world where we juggle multiple devices daily, the promise of seamless connectivity is incredibly appealing. By launching these products exclusively in India, Motorola is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the Indian consumer.

The moto book 60 and moto pad 60 pro aren’t just about the specifications; they’re about creating a more connected and intuitive digital experience. They aim to simplify your life, boost your productivity, and make technology work for you, not against you.

So, did Motorola just change the laptop game forever? It’s too early to say definitively, but with its focus on design, performance, and seamless ecosystem integration, the moto book 60 is definitely a strong contender. It’s an exciting development for the Indian tech market and a sign that Motorola is serious about becoming a major player in the broader consumer electronics space.

Tired of Tech That Doesn’t Talk to Each Other? See How Panasonic is Fixing Smart Homes in India!
Will Your Games Look THIS Good? NVIDIA Just Dropped a Bombshell for Gamers!
Tired of Dim Screens? Could This New Phone Finally Solve Your Biggest Problem?
Did Your Old Phone Just Become Obsolete? This New Vivo Camera Might Make You Think So!
Will Microsoft Copilot Now Work on Your PC Even When You’re Away?
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Will Microsoft Copilot Now Work on Your PC Even When You're Away Will Microsoft Copilot Now Work on Your PC Even When You’re Away?
Next Article vivo v50 Did Your Old Phone Just Become Obsolete? This New Vivo Camera Might Make You Think So!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Google Pixel 9a Lands in India
Finally Here! Google Pixel 9a Lands in India: Is This the Smartest Budget Buy of the Year?
News
Apples Official Beats Charging Cables Finally Land in India
Tired of Flimsy Wires? Apple’s Official Beats Charging Cables Finally Land in India – Is This the End of Your Charging Woes?
News
HP Unleashes Omen Max 16 in India, Packing Serious Power!
Is This the Ultimate Gaming Machine? HP Unleashes Omen Max 16 in India, Packing Serious Power!
News
infinix
Can a Phone This Slim Really Pack THIS Much Power? Infinix Just Might Have Done It!
News
CLOUD TV OS
Tired of Endless Streaming Apps? This Indian Innovation Just Changed Everything!
News
tecno
Is Your Phone Constantly Losing Signal? This Brand Might Just Surprise You!
News

You Might also Like