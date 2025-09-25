India Leads Global AI Adoption With 30% Surge, Atlassian Report Shows

India has become the global leader in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the workplace, with usage growing by 30% since early 2024. A new report, “The State of AI in 2025,” published by Australian software company Atlassian, shows that Indian companies are integrating AI into their operations faster than any other country. The findings point to India’s strong IT infrastructure and large pool of tech-savvy workers as key reasons for this rapid uptake.

Key Takeaways

AI adoption in Indian workplaces has increased by 30% over the last year.

India now has the highest rate of AI adoption globally, surpassing countries like the United States and Germany.

The Information Technology (IT) and financial services sectors are at the forefront of this trend.

A major challenge remains the need for specialised AI skills and employee training.

The Atlassian report surveyed over 5,000 workers across various industries in seven countries. It found that nearly 70% of Indian knowledge workers now use AI tools for tasks like content creation, code generation, and data analysis. This is a considerable jump from the 40% who reported using AI in a similar survey conducted in 2024. The global average for AI adoption currently stands at 45%, placing India well ahead of the curve.

Atlassian, the company behind popular productivity tools like Jira and Confluence, has been tracking AI trends to understand how work is changing. Their report suggests that the growth in India is not just about using chatbots. Companies are actively using AI for complex functions. For example, software development teams are using AI assistants to write and debug code, while marketing teams are using AI to create personalised customer campaigns. The report highlights the use of AI features like Atlassian Intelligence, which is built into its own products to help teams summarize information and automate repetitive tasks.

Several factors contribute to India’s leading position. The country’s strong foundation in the IT services industry means there is a large workforce already familiar with new technologies. Government programs like ‘Digital India’ have also created a favourable environment for technological growth. Furthermore, India’s competitive business market pushes companies to look for new ways to improve their work and get ahead.

However, the report also points out some difficulties. Many Indian companies report a shortage of employees with advanced AI skills. While basic AI tools are widely used, finding people who can build and manage complex AI systems is still a challenge. As a result, many organisations are increasing their investment in training programs to upskill their current employees. Concerns about data privacy and the responsible use of AI are also common topics of discussion among business leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Atlassian report on AI?

A. The “State of AI in 2025” is a report by the software company Atlassian. It studies how artificial intelligence is being used in workplaces around the world, based on surveys of thousands of employees.

Q. Which sectors in India use AI the most?

A. The Information Technology (IT), software development, banking, financial services, and healthcare sectors are the biggest users of AI in India.

Q. Why is India leading in AI adoption?

A. India’s leadership is due to its large tech-savvy workforce, strong IT industry, government support for digital technology, and a competitive business environment that encourages new methods.

Q. What challenges does India face in AI adoption?

A. The main challenges include a shortage of people with specialised AI skills, the need for more employee training, and concerns over data security and the ethical use of AI.

Q. How is the Indian government supporting AI?

A. The Indian government supports AI through initiatives like the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the ‘Digital India’ program, which aim to build a strong digital economy and encourage technological development.