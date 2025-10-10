India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation

The ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) opened today at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss India’s growing role in the global telecom ecosystem. The event, which is Asia’s largest technology forum, carries the theme ‘Innovate to Transform’. On its opening day, experts and companies from around the world showcased emerging technologies and shared insights into the next phase of digital connectivity.

Many speakers at the event commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global frontrunner in 5G, 6G, and other advanced communication technologies. The tone was optimistic, yet pragmatic, acknowledging both the opportunities and the challenges that come with such ambitions.

Key Takeaways

The 9th India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 began in New Delhi with the theme ‘Innovate to Transform’.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the International 6G Symposium 2025.

The government has set a target for India to achieve 10% of global 6G patents.

Industry leaders from GSMA, Rakuten, Ericsson, MediaTek, and Samsung discussed the future of connectivity, AI, and digital infrastructure.

The event also hosted the Satcom Summit in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia formally inaugurated the International 6G Symposium 2025. In his remarks, he emphasized how India has moved from being largely a technology consumer to an emerging digital leader. He highlighted the government’s aspiration to capture 10% of the world’s 6G patents and noted that India’s satellite communications market could expand significantly by 2033. The symposium served as a forum for global experts to exchange ideas on research collaborations, innovation frameworks, and the standardisation process for 6G.

Throughout the day, several panel discussions explored different facets of digital transformation. There were sessions on how robust digital infrastructure can bridge the connectivity gap in rural India, the role of AI in advancing 5G through intelligent radio access networks (RAN), and India’s growing capabilities in telecom manufacturing.

Gopal Vittal, Chairman of GSMA, remarked that connectivity today is almost a basic human right. He pointed out that the industry needs to collectively tackle issues related to trust, security, and inclusion through thoughtful regulation and international cooperation.

Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Japan’s Rakuten Group, spoke about the increasing importance of customer data. He explained that integrating data across services like e-commerce, finance, and mobile networks can make operations more efficient while also deepening customer engagement.

From Samsung’s R&D Institute in India, Mohan Rao Goli shared his perspective on how future wireless communication will enable AI-driven experiences such as live translation and holographic calls. He said that the next generation of networks must be “AI-native,” meaning intelligence should be embedded across all layers of the network to ensure better efficiency and responsiveness.

Organized jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 will run from October 8th to 11th. The event is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh visitors and host over 400 exhibitors, making it one of the largest technology gatherings of the year.

There’s a sense, perhaps, that India’s telecom journey is at an inflection point. The conversations at IMC 2025 suggest not only confidence but also an awareness that leadership in 6G and digital innovation will require steady collaboration, global partnerships, and a long-term commitment to research and development.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the India Mobile Congress (IMC)?

A. The India Mobile Congress is Asia’s largest telecommunications, media, and technology forum. It brings together industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to discuss and showcase the latest trends and technologies in the digital space.

Q. Who organized IMC 2025?

A. IMC 2025 is organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Q. What is the theme of IMC 2025?

A. The theme for the 2025 edition of the India Mobile Congress is ‘Innovate to Transform’.

Q. What is the Bharat 6G Alliance?

A. The Bharat 6G Alliance is a collaborative platform led by government and industry to drive the development and deployment of 6G technology in India. It aims to position India as a key global player in the next generation of wireless communication.

Q. What were the key topics on Day 1 of IMC 2025?

A. The main topics included India’s vision for 6G leadership, the inauguration of the International 6G Symposium and Satcom Summit, panel discussions on 5G evolution, AI, digital infrastructure, and India’s telecom manufacturing capabilities.