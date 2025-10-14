India Mobile Congress 2025 Concludes with Wins for Astrome and Team PinPoint

The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held from October 8 to 11 in New Delhi, has come to a close. Organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), this year’s event placed a noticeable emphasis on startups and developers. Among the highlights were the first-ever Startup World Cup India, won by Astrome Technologies, and the GSMA Open Gateway Hackathon, where a creative idea called ‘PinPoint’ took the top spot.

Key Takeaways

The India Mobile Congress 2025 served as one of Asia’s major platforms for the telecom and technology sectors, bringing together innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Bengaluru-based Astrome Technologies emerged as the winner of the inaugural Startup World Cup India and will now represent the country at the global finale.

‘PinPoint’, an idea from Rohit Vijayan’s team from Chennai, claimed victory in the first GSMA Open Gateway Hackathon, which focused on building new digital services using network APIs.

The event also featured in-depth discussions on emerging technologies such as 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), satellite communications, and cybersecurity.

Startup World Cup Makes India Debut

A major attraction this year was the India debut of the globally recognized Startup World Cup, a competition that spotlights promising early-stage companies. Astrome Technologies, a deep-tech startup from Bengaluru, walked away as the winner. Founded by Dr. Neha Satak and Dr. Prasad HL Bhat, Astrome specializes in technology that extends 5G network coverage and brings high-speed internet to rural and remote regions.

Their work focuses on making internet access more reliable and affordable, particularly in areas where connectivity remains limited. As India’s representative, Astrome Technologies will now compete in the global finale in San Francisco for a grand prize of $1 million. The contest attracted startups from a range of sectors, including AI, deep-tech, and enterprise solutions.

Developers Compete in GSMA Hackathon

Another standout event was the GSMA Open Gateway Hackathon, co-hosted by Nokia and the GSMA, a global association representing mobile operators. The challenge, titled “India Connected – APIs for a Billion Lives,” encouraged participants to design useful applications powered by network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). These APIs open up new ways for apps to interact directly with mobile networks, enabling more innovative digital experiences.

The winning project, ‘PinPoint’, came from Rohit Vijayan’s team based in Chennai. Teams Malaai and ZipCode Breakers took second and third place, respectively. The hackathon saw impressive participation, with over 2,300 registrations and 400 ideas submitted. From these, 100 finalists were selected to build their prototypes live at the event, using Nokia’s Network as Code platform to access network APIs.

Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress, said that the 2025 edition once again demonstrated IMC’s growing importance as a major technology forum in Asia. He highlighted the expanding global participation this year, including dedicated country pavilions and stronger international collaboration. He also mentioned that both the Startup World Cup and the hackathon reflected IMC’s effort to nurture India’s startup ecosystem.

He added that the India Mobile Congress continues to serve as a space where Indian and global leaders come together to shape the country’s digital future, setting the stage for the next wave of technological innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is India Mobile Congress (IMC)?

A. India Mobile Congress is Asia’s largest technology and telecommunications event. It is jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The first IMC was held in 2017.

Q. What does Astrome Technologies do?

A. Astrome Technologies is a startup based in Bengaluru that creates deep-tech solutions for telecom infrastructure. Its main product helps provide fast, fiber-like internet wirelessly, which can speed up 5G rollout and improve connectivity in rural regions.

Q. What is the GSMA Open Gateway?

A. GSMA Open Gateway is an industry-wide initiative to give developers standardized access to mobile network capabilities through APIs. This allows them to create new applications and services that can work across different mobile networks.

Q. Who won the first Startup World Cup India?

A. Astrome Technologies, a company from Bengaluru, won the first Startup World Cup India at IMC 2025.