India Smartphone Market Grows 3 Percent in Q3 Driven by Festive Sales

India’s smartphone market recorded a modest 3 percent year-on-year increase in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, with total shipments reaching 48.4 million units. According to research firm Omdia, the growth mainly came from brands stocking up ahead of an early festive season. It wasn’t necessarily a surge in consumer demand but more of a strategic buildup driven by new model launches and a range of incentive programs aimed at both retailers and buyers.

The quarter’s growth, though modest, showed how brands were preparing for the festive rush rather than responding to strong ongoing demand. Many companies redirected their marketing budgets toward high-impact retail incentives, such as cash bonuses per unit, tiered dealer margins, and even contests offering gold coins or motorbikes. These efforts were meant to encourage distributors and retailers to take in more inventory before Diwali.

For consumers, the push was visible through easy financing schemes like zero-down-payment EMIs and micro-installment plans. Some brands bundled accessories or offered extended warranties to sweeten the deal. Analysts described this as a “channel push,” meant to build momentum ahead of the festive period, rather than a sign of a full recovery in everyday consumer spending.

Brand Performance in Q3

Vivo (excluding iQOO) retained its top spot with a 20 percent market share, shipping around 9.7 million units. Its success came from a balanced approach: the T-series performed strongly online, while models like the V60 and Y-series kept offline sales steady.

Samsung followed with 14 percent of the market, or 6.8 million units. It performed well in the mid-premium range with devices like the Galaxy S24 and S25 FE, though it continued to face pressure in the entry-level segment where competition remains fierce.

Xiaomi and OPPO tied close behind, each shipping about 6.5 million units. Xiaomi held a narrow edge, while OPPO’s volumes were supported by its festive-focused channel programs, especially around the F31 series.

Apple, meanwhile, returned to the top five with its best-ever quarter in India, shipping 4.9 million iPhones and capturing a 10 percent share. What stood out was its performance in smaller cities, where attractive discounts and trade-in offer boosted sales. Older models like the iPhones 15 and 16 sold in large numbers, while the new iPhone 17 base model appealed to users finally upgrading from much older devices.

Outside the top five, Motorola also had a standout quarter, shipping 4 million units, marking a remarkable 53 percent year-on-year growth. Nothing, too, saw a notable 66 percent rise, fueled by the popularity of its CMF Phone 2 Pro and Phone 3a.

Still, analysts are careful to temper the optimism. The Q3 rise looks promising on paper, but it might not last. Many urban consumers continue to postpone upgrades, mainly because of tighter budgets and price sensitivity. There’s also some concern that the aggressive inventory build-up seen this quarter could lead to oversupply in the next one. In other words, while the festive season gave the market a lift, the sustainability of this growth remains uncertain.

